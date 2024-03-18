As adults, few memories exercise us as intensely or for longer periods than our teenage hijinks. It does not matter much (today) that much of the disagreement with our parents and guardians so many years ago was as much the result of youth’s natural exuberance as they were a specific response to the expectations of an equally lively peer group. Mortification at yesterday’s rebelliousness is the leitmotif of today’s adult weltanschauung. St. Augustine of Hippo, looked back on the terrible detours that his growing up years took and concluded that the child is born wicked, if not outright evil. A vast number of Nigerian adults, reflecting on their respective experiences as children would no doubt agree with him. As parents and guardians, we then arrange our affairs in a way that hopefully helps extirpate the earliest manifestations in our children and wards of this predilection for malfeasances that we now consider the hallmarks of our growing up.

It matters little that many of yesterday’s vagrant youth are considered outstanding members of our respective societies today — despite the earlier errancy of their ways. Indeed, amongst the new age Christian priesthood, the more wayward these former ways were, the more valid the damascene conversion from sinner to believer. It matters still less that, invariably, today’s youth (brought up like chicks in urban battery cages) do not have anything like the latitude that their parents and guardians had for the unruly conducts that the latter now wear as the defining feature of their generation. All that matters is that the environment within which our children and wards are brought up must be intolerant of deviant behaviour. Antiseptic, as it were.

Does the charge of hypocrisy hold against today’s parents and guardians in their bid to forbid their children and wards the luxuries of their own youth? Not if hypocrisy involves pretending to believe in what one does not. For, in truth, the average Nigerian parent takes literally the biblical admonition that children are spoilt where the wand of noble wood ceases to offer stern chastisement. A paradox, then? However we choose to characterise the problem, the danger is that these atavistic considerations hold out the threat that the preferred punishments for perceived youth misbehaviour today might be disproportionate to the offence. This is at best. A worse case scenario is that the compliant child that is supposed to result from this process is precisely what a rapidly-changing world would rather not have — i.e. uniquely inauthentic, and insufficiently critical.

Nowhere is this possibility more obvious, nor the consequences more egregious than in the school environment. In our primary and secondary schools, the most outrageous of the available examples is the ease with which young girls who get pregnant before their courses of study are completed are expelled from school. It makes no sense that nearly always, their male counterparts suffer no such burdens. Nor that most of these schools purport to lean on the kerygma and its promise of redemption for the repentant for their pedagogy.

Nonetheless, to put this practice down as a bias of patriarchy, or misogyny is besides the point. It cannot be the aim of our society to deny opportunity for redemption to young people who stumble. It is that simple. Especially when the moral and ethical references within which most of our private schools’ sanctions grids are confected presume an all-knowing, munificent, and forgiving deity. The practical implications of these sanctions, are, alas, secular. A girl who is forced to leave school or denied the opportunity to return on account of an unplanned pregnancy is a double loss to society. Not just is she denied the opportunity of ever realising her full potential, her child is born clutching the short end of the stick. Society loses.

One would have thought that our universities — ivory tower purveyors of innovative ideas — would be alive to these arguments. Take a look, however, at the sanctions grids of most of our private universities, and you could be forgiven a sense of despair. A list of the offences that our students are prone to commit is humbling, no doubt. From drug use to the search for and use of often illicit shortcuts, most of this simply hold up mirrors to our society’s larger failures. But the sanctions that our universities have structured to address these infractions are worse than the diseases themselves. To expel a student from school — even for failing a drug test — is to deny “life’s longing for itself” as Khalil Gibran so poignantly put it. If the possibility of rehabilitation exists, and our schools are loth to offer this, they cannot also be in the business of creating long-term public charges.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

