Today, Apostle Paul is the target. I am warning that if the genuine servants and leaders of the church don’t speak up to quell this madness, by tomorrow, the death of the Lord Jesus will be contested, debated, and expunged from the consciences of the next generation by these false preachers. Why? We are in the season of the audacity of apostasy, where people will boldly stand against the foundational pillars of our faith.

Causes and consequences of apostasy

Expectedly, a new generation of the audacious emerged in the twentieth century – the audacious with apostasy. I have used the word “expectedly” because today’s crises had always been inevitable, given the perennial vices of carnality, watered down teachings, lack of discipleship, indiscriminate spread and sometimes “sales” of church branches to the highest bidders. All of these vices started as a seed, but the church in her usual lackadaisical attitude swept them under the carpet with the usual parlance, “face you calling, face your ministry, pray for the church, leave everyone, judge not.” Not knowing that these evil vices and practices that were being swept under the carpet would become the harbinger and the preparatory grounds for the full-blown monetisation of ministry work, and above all, the entrenchment of mammon in Pentecostal circles. The chicken has now come home to roost.

As the love of money began to grow in leaps and bounds in the hearts of ministers, sons and daughters were raised and mentored with the same syllabus, effectively preparing successive generations of many church leaders for continued apostasy. To cement this apostasy, Satan craftily introduced subtle occultic practices and doctrines of demons to the church, with popular code names like “kingdom mysteries,” which were often packaged into different brands of syncretic practices that have no root in the finished works of Christ. Expectedly, as these practices brought in “results” – different brands and branches of “fathers and sons” caucuses sprang up in the body of Christ, effectively killing the unity that many of the early church fathers fought for and died to preserve.

In fact, admission into some of these “fathers and sons” caucuses meant guaranteed “ministry success” at all levels, large followership and unlimited cashflows.

Thus, the church became infected with apostates and apostasies, ministers who commit atrocious practices with full blown impunity, as well as pastors and church leaders with cult-followership, untold wealth, and fame, who control the ears and hearts of the young and the old. They control the media, traditional media, and social media. They are proud, loud, and arrogant, to the admiration of their bewitched followers. They brandish breathtaking influence with the government and the police. They leverage on their stupendous wealth to roll and reel out threats against critics at will. They became unstoppably audacious with their apostasies.

But how would they gain credibility beyond their immediate congregations? Of course, by hiding under the coverage of genuine fathers. It was an effective strategy, as many of these false preachers made it a matter of principle to search for credible church leaders, sow into their ministries and building projects, give them unbelievable amounts of financial gifts, promote them glowingly, and celebrate them at the slightest given opportunities. It worked well as some of servants who should hold the banner of truth for the next generation fall into the traps of these agents of darkness.

The die has now been cast. We are now battling with the audacity of apostasy, in which with every boldness and thoughtless conviction, people who should defend the scriptures are now its greatest enemies and offenders, picking up cutlasses and knives to snuff out life from the inerrant word of God, to the admiration of many of their bewitched followers.

“Do not move the ancient landmark.” – Proverbs 22:28

And at the time the younger generation, the so-called Gen Z should be rescued by truth, many of these false preachers had dived into the ocean of the word of God, polluting it with errors and scandals. Sadly, and expectedly, it became very difficult for some of the credible fathers that had initially accepted these false ministers and their platforms to speak out against their errors. The die has now been cast. We are now battling with the audacity of apostasy, in which with every boldness and thoughtless conviction, people who should defend the scriptures are now its greatest enemies and offenders, picking up cutlasses and knives to snuff out life from the inerrant word of God, to the admiration of many of their bewitched followers.

Thus, ministry work was radically redefined, church work became extremely attractive to all and sundry, and consequently the church lost her integrity in the world. The gold came, but we lost the glory.

Leonard Ravenhill said, “the disciples had no gold, but lots of glory. We have gold, but no glory.”

It is the season of the audacity of apostasy. It must be confronted head-on by the remaining faithful remnants in the church. TO BE CONTINUED.

Ayo Akerele is the Senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

