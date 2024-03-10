Friends, if we don’t rise up and act fast, we are now faced with an impending deluge of widespread apostasy which is going to sweep through the rank and file of the church. Do not say, ‘God forbid.’ What you permit, God will not forbid.

His name was Zacharias Tanee Fomum, a prolific Cameroonian revivalist of blessed memory, whose ministry of prayer sent shock waves round the shores of hell and ignited the souls of many in the African church to seek God in holiness and purity. He was widely acknowledged as a bestselling Christian author of more than 350 books, with over 10 million copies in circulation in over one hundred languages. Now of blessed memory, Dr Zach Fomum, whose ministry struck a close resemblance to that of Leonard Ravenhill, found his way into our hearts in the late 1980s, a season when the light of the truth of the glorious gospel of Christ beamed from the church in Nigeria with enviable clarity and impeccable integrity. In 1990, Dr Zach Fomum was scheduled for a weeklong revival programme at a famous Baptist church in South-West Nigeria.

Scheduled to attend this conference was the cream of today’s church leaders, fathers across the Pentecostal spectrum of the church in South-West Nigeria. I sat at the back of the large Amphitheatre to witness the mighty outpouring of the power of God and the fiery words that thundered from the mouth of this servant of God, as he spoke so passionately to many of our fathers who were mostly in their mid to late thirties at that time. He cried in agony and with fervour. He pleaded in pain. His message was simple and clear: do not forsake holiness and righteousness.

Thirty-two years after my encounter with the ministry of this great apostle of God, in the year 2022, I was privileged to hold a one-and-a-half-hour telephone conversation with one of the church leaders in Nigeria, who is arguably one of the main pioneers of the current apostolic movement. While bearing his heart on the current wave of doctrinal apostasy that has hit the Nigerian church, he referred to many instances in which God had sent repeated warnings to himself and many of the fathers about a looming apostasy of faith in Nigeria – a case where many will depart from the faith, and still stand behind the pulpit.

He referred to a meeting that was put together for him and most of the prominent Pentecostal church leaders in Nigeria in 1981 – who are now sixty-five years and above – by the late Pa S.G. Elton at Ilesa, Osun State, South-West Nigeria. He mentioned the names of all the servants of God at this meeting. According to him, Pa Elton warned them so passionately to be wary of departing from the truth of the gospel, as well as against the love of money and fame, or otherwise they would face one singular consequence – the destruction of the gospel in Nigeria. Pa S.G. Elton made it so clear, “if you allow the American prosperity gospel to enter Nigeria, it will destroy the gospel in Nigeria.”

As the servant of God rounded off his conversation, he told me clearly, “sadly, most of the things Pa S.G. Elton warned against have been breached by us. I am telling you all these to warn you and your generation, so you don’t toe the same path.”

Interestingly, Pa Elton seemed to be echoing the sentiments of Dr J.B. Philips who, as far back as in the 1960s, was quoted to have said that, “The book of Acts represents the state of the church before it grew fat and out of breadth with prosperity.”

As predicted, the defective prosperity gospel became the albatross of the decline of the move and power of God in the Nigerian church. Dr Erwin Lutzer would say, “with the loss of the true gospel comes the loss of power.”

“He who has an ear, let him hear and heed what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Revelations 3:22)

Let me replicate the words of the late Lester Sumrall who, in 1971, wrote a fiery foreword to a book written by the late Leonard Ravenhill, “The words of people like S.G. Elton, Ayo Babalola, and Zach Fomum seldom make the best seller list, but they carry the stamp and approval of heaven.”

Interestingly and sadly, the generation of Zach Fomum has passed. The generation of S.G. Elton is gone. The generation of Joseph Ayo Babalola is in the past. These were the generations of leaders and fathers whose consciences rocked with fear for holiness, righteousness, purity, the inerrancy of the Bible, and the infallibility of the truth of the gospel. None of these people and others in their rank had a place in the roll call of the rich and the famous. They were not privileged to have their names tagged to millions of followers on social media. They did not adorn their memories with the ownership of masterfully designed edifices, estates, and camps. They lived and died for one thing – the promotion of the truth of God’s word. They were dispassionate with the truth, telling it as they found it in the Holy Bible. They had one thing in life, which, till today, they still retain in death – integrity.

Job said, “till I die I will not remove my integrity from me.” (Job 27:5).

Friends, if we don’t rise up and act fast, we are now faced with an impending deluge of widespread apostasy which is going to sweep through the rank and file of the church. Do not say, ‘God forbid.’ What you permit, God will not forbid.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

