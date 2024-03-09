Over centuries, African and Arab nations have woven a shared historical and socio-economic fabric, marked by common struggles against colonialism, economic marginalisation, and racial discrimination. Notably, Arab support for African liberation movements and African solidarity with Arab countries in the United Nations (UN) has underscored this deep connection. In recent years, Arab countries have renewed their focus on Africa, particularly in investments, diplomacy, and conflict mediation, notably in the Horn of Africa and North Africa.

As global powers, like China and Russia, intensify their interests and influence in Africa, it is imperative to reassess Arab-African relations, emphasising collaborative efforts to address shared challenges and opportunities for mutual prosperity and solidarity. Furthermore, the increasing animosity between the Sahelian countries and France, and the gradual decline in the influence of the West in this region, has opened a vacuum that needs to be filled. While the UN, African Union (AU), and regional economic commissions (RECs) in Africa have failed to provide the required socio-economic and security support, foreign countries such as China, Turkey and Russia are not relenting in their efforts to become the ‘saviour’ of Africa. Are their interests different from those of the West?

The necessity to rekindle Afro-Arab relations and develop the required strategies to foster deeper cooperation motivated the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) to host a Workshop entitled “The Future of Arab-African Relations,” on 28 February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was facilitated by the Head of the African Studies Program Assistant at KFCRIS, Dr. Mohamed Al-Sbitli. I was part of the six-member High-Level Panel, which included the HRH Princess Maha bint Mohammed AlFaisal, the Secretary-General of the KFCRIS. The discussion historicises Arab-African partnerships and calls for more commitments by leaders of both regions to match diplomacy with concrete initiatives that would benefit the two regions.

Several initiatives have been established to foster closer ties between Arab and African regions. The inaugural Saudi Arabia-Africa summit hosted in Riyadh last year brought together 50 leaders, including AU Chair Faki Mahamat, signalling a growing commitment to collaboration. The Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) aims to boost trade with transactions reaching $150 million. Some private Arab companies are operating across Africa, such as the Dubai-based logistics company, DP World, which promised to invest more than $1 billion in three African countries: Senegal, Egypt, and Somaliland. In addition, Afrexim bank and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation launched a $500 million facility to enhance trade, although current Arab-Africa trade at around $80 billion is considered insufficient in comparison to China-Africa trade, which is estimated at US$282 billion.

Africa seeks support for infrastructural development, while Arab countries seek collaboration in the agricultural sector. For instance, a significant portion of Africa, about 50.6 per cent, lacks access to electricity, presenting an opportunity for partnership in renewable energy, mining, and climate change mitigation. Additionally, Africa boasts the world’s youngest population, with 70 per cent under 30 years old, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) stands as the largest free trade area by population, exceeding 1.3 billion, with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of $3.4 trillion.

Collaboration between African and Arab states should extend beyond economic ventures. Both regions should cooperate in peacekeeping operations and conflict prevention, while building on mediation efforts, exemplifying their joint commitment to regional stability. Furthermore, cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and bilateral trade agreements will contribute to strengthening ties between Arab and African countries. Partnership in Political and diplomatic collaboration should be enhanced through bilateral partnerships rather than relying solely on regional alliances between the AU and the Arab League.

South Africa and Saudi Arabia have taken the initiative to strengthen their partnership. Thoko Didiza, the South African Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, held a meeting with Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia last month and underscored the paramount significance of Saudi Arabia as a pivotal collaborator in enriching trade relations across diverse value chains. Indeed, Saudi Arabia stands as a cornerstone market for South Africa’s agricultural sector, boasting an annual importation of approximately R380 billion (US$20 billion) worth of agricultural commodities, thereby exemplifying the profound interdependence between the two countries.

While noting the diplomatic friction between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during the Saudi-Africa summit last year, as part of his government’s efforts to attract investors, in a bid to reverse Nigeria’s economic misfortune. Saudi officials agreed to fix Nigeria’s four broken oil refineries, which have not worked in years, forcing Africa’s second-largest oil producer to import all of its fuel. The removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian government has thrown the country into an economic comatose, unprecedented in its history.

Challenges such as political instability, historical tensions, and geopolitical dynamics pose obstacles to Afro-Arab collaboration. However, these challenges also present opportunities for dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation to overcome shared concerns. By leveraging their complementary strengths and resources, both regions can capitalise on opportunities for mutual growth and diversification.

The future of Africa-Arab relations holds immense promise, extending beyond economic exchange to encompass diplomacy, security, and cultural enrichment. By fostering effective dialogue, collaboration, and exchange, Africa and the Arab world can forge deeper bonds of friendship and solidarity. Ultimately, by leveraging their shared heritage and aspirations, both regions can chart a course towards a future defined by mutual prosperity, peace, and progress.

It is instructive to be mindful of the current diplomatic sensitivity in Africa as the colonial heritage and the endless neo-colonialism by the West have continued to impoverish millions of Africans and condemned the continent to a periphery or dependent position in the international economic order. Africa is in search of authentic allies and equitable partnerships, eschewing relationships characterised by diplomatic authoritarianism or exploitative intentions towards its abundant mineral and human resources.

Adeoye O. Akinola is Head of Research and Teaching at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation and Institute for Global African Affairs, University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

