On this year’s (2024) International Women’s Day, it behoves us to spare a thought for the childless woman in our society.

Who is a childless woman? She is one without child, either by choice or circumstances. Childlessness is not a topic we broach boldly in our society. It is important to ensure an understanding of this topic and at the same time show empathy and acceptance of individuals who are childless, not by choice but by circumstances; and to buttress the point that everyone deserves dignity and respect, irrespective of their parental status.

It is not a taboo to be childless, but society seems to have dubbed it so. Many childless individuals are stigmatised and drained by shame and stigma, which circumstances have thrust on them. There are many reproductive and excruciating challenges faced by individuals and couples that deter them from having biological children. Some amazing women, in different interactions, shared with me how their childlessness is not as a result of infertility or medical conditions. Some of them were desirous and passionate about building families, but no spouse came, time elapsed, and singleness and childlessness set in.

Sometimes in life we come to the point when we feel the need to run away from self, home and the comfort zone. This may be the case of the childless woman, but it is not peculiar to her. We all have these seasons in our lives and journeys when we think that we need to run, but for the childless, it is a serious issue and daunting challenge.

Oftentimes, some childless women who were driven by societal pressure fall victims to calamitous circumstances in the hands and domains of unscrupulous people, who claim to have solutions to their problems.

Research has shown that childless women, particularly those who are involuntarily childless, may experience higher levels of psychological distress, anxiety, and depression. A study published in the journal, Human Reproduction, found that women who are unable to have children may face emotional challenges and feelings of grief and loss.

While there is limited research on the challenges faced by childless women, some studies and statistics shed light on certain aspects of this topic. Here are some findings related to the challenges faced by childless women:

1. Social Stigma: Women, especially those who are involuntarily childless, may face social stigma and judgment. According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, childless women are often perceived as less fulfilled, competent, and happy, in comparison to mothers, which can contribute to their feelings of isolation and inadequacy.

3. Lack of Support: Childless women may also experience the lack of support from family, friends, and society. A survey conducted by the UK-based organisation, Fertility Network UK, found that many childless women feel isolated and unsupported, with limited resources available to help them to navigate their unique challenges.

While more research is needed to fully understand the challenges faced by childless women, these statistics and findings highlight some of the key issues that may impact their well-being, relationships, and overall quality of life. Addressing these challenges through awareness, advocacy, and support can help create a more inclusive and understanding society for all women, regardless of their reproductive choices.

4. Workplace Discrimination: Childless women may face discrimination in the workplace, including assumptions about their availability and commitment, due to their lack of caregiving responsibilities. Research has shown that childless women are sometimes overlooked for promotions or opportunities because of stereotypes about their work-life balance and priorities.

5. Healthcare Access: Childless women may encounter challenges in accessing healthcare services related to reproductive health and fertility treatments. Research has shown that some healthcare providers may not adequately address the needs of childless women, leading to feelings of frustration and neglect.

As productive members of society, childless individuals have a right to their lives, dignity and fair hearing. They need support, understanding, inclusivity, consideration and equity in families, workplaces, places of worship, associations and society at large. As we celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day, let us free the childless woman from societal judgment, castigation, stigma, insinuations, shame and humiliation.

Lilian Chudey Pride, “The Childless Woman’s Coach” is Author of “Life Beyond Motherhood”, “Dignity of Womanhood” and Publisher, iwriteafrica.com online magazine. She can be reached on email: liliancpride@gmail.com; and lilian@iwriteafrica.com.

