Ruled by a profligate, corrupt and inept political leadership that is only about the privileges of power and not its responsibilities, the people of Nigeria feel betrayed by the violation of the social contract between the rulers and the ruled, which has pushed them to fringes of mere existence. While many commentators have described the situation in Nigeria as a cost of living crisis, the reality is that Nigeria’s are actually battling with the ravages of cost of existence crisis.

The combination of a sharp rise in the cost of energy and steep depreciation of the naira against major world currencies like the United States dollar, British pounds sterling and euro have triggered a debilitating form of cost-push inflation in Nigeria, in a manner never experienced before. With the inflation rate officially estimated at about 30 per cent and wages stagnant at about N30,000 ($20) monthly and the naira exchanging above N1,500 to the dollar, most Nigerians have become impoverished, destitute and hungry. Unable to afford basic food items such as rice, yam, fish, beef, sugar, milk and bread, as prices have gone beyond their income, the widespread hunger in the country has reached an epidemic level, and the worst affected Nigerians are now feeding from the garbage bin.

Whilst Nigeria has been a struggling economy with the perennial problems of poverty, unemployment and stunted economic development, the aggravated economic woes that currently bedevil the country was brought about by the full dose of the neoliberal prescriptions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) administered by the Tinubu government, beginning from its inauguration of 29 May, 2023. These prescriptions that have proved toxic, if not lethal, are encapsulated in the twin policies of the removal of subsidy on petrol and the floating of the naira to find its “true value” in the market. Thus began Nigeria’s simultaneous journeys to Zimbabwe and Venezuela, enroute which, like these two countries in recent times, Nigeria is currently ensnared in its worst ever currency and energy crises, that have combined to cripple an already struggling economy.

Praised by neoliberal economic pundits, who interestingly dominate economic thought and whose narratives shape public discourse in Nigeria, as a bold, courageous and necessary step in the right direction for Nigeria’s economic salvation, the Tinubu administration was buoyed up in this terrible economics, while swirling and doubling down on its suicide mission until recently, when the hunger epidemic in Nigeria resulted in a social unrest that began from the northern parts of the country. The arrogance of ignorance with which agents of the Tinubu administration went about defending these toxic policies of subsidy removal on petrol and floating of the naira, has left many Nigerians in an uncommon form of helpless hopelessness, as though thrown into a dark hole that is still being dug, without light at its end. And when a man loses hope, he is ready to lose everything else. Sadly, President Tinubu’s cheerleaders have lost their voice with their tails in between their legs, as they don’t have a solution to the problems caused by their lethal neoliberal economic prescriptions.

…when President Tinubu declared an end to subsidy on Nigeria’s most utilised energy product (petrol), he actually abdicated his primary responsibility of being in government, because the affordability aspect of energy security makes subsidy a necessary permanent feature. And abdication of responsibility of this nature, which is also a gross violation of the constitution by a democratically elected leader, should never be described as courageous or bold under all circumstances.

The idea of subsidy removal on petrol is one that should never have occurred let alone being contemplated in the first instance, as it completely negates the economic fundamentals of energy security as the foundation of economic productivity. What air is to living things is what energy is to the economy, without which it (the economy) will suffocate and die. While God in His infinite mercies gave living things the grace of utilising free air to stay alive, the government, which is God’s representative on earth, has a fundamental responsibility to make available, accessible energy products and services, if not for free, but at very affordable prices through the instrumentality of subsidies. That the primary responsibility of government is the welfare and security of the people makes energy security (availability, accessibility and affordability) an integral component of National Security, which is pivotal to achieving the welfare of citizens. This why every country in the developed hemisphere prioritises subsidy on its most utilised energy products as essential to National Economic Security, since no economy can survive the high cost of energy, in the same way that living things won’t survive for long if a price tag is imposed on the air they breathe.

Therefore, when President Tinubu declared an end to subsidy on Nigeria's most utilised energy product (petrol), he actually abdicated his primary responsibility for being in government, because the affordability aspect of energy security makes subsidy a necessary permanent feature. And abdication of responsibility of this nature, which is also a gross violation of the constitution by a democratically elected leader, should never be described as courageous or bold under all circumstances. It is the asphyxiation of the economy arising from acute energy insecurity that has triggered food insecurity, resulting in a widespread hunger epidemic, alongside the attendant social unrest brewing from the North to the South and from the East to the West of Nigeria; a situation that may degenerate into a challenge for Nigeria's collective national security.

…the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must, as a matter of urgency, restore subsidy on petrol to the level it was on the morning of 29 May 2023 and stop the floating of the naira without further delay, while pegging it at an appropriate exchange rate that will not hurt an import dependent economy such as Nigeria. In addition, subsidies should be imposed on diesel and aviation fuel to save the aviation and manufacturing sector from collapse.

The resulting effects of the removal of petrol subsidy and floating of the naira is a clear indication that price of energy and exchange rate should never be left to vagaries of the market forces, except when the factors of production maintain prices at or below the affordability threshold of the consuming public. To prevent a further deterioration of the situation into a full blown people uprising against the state, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must, as a matter of urgency, restore subsidy on petrol to the level it was on the morning of 29 May 2023 and stop the floating of the naira without further delay, while pegging it at an appropriate exchange rate that will not hurt an import dependent economy such as Nigeria. In addition, subsidies should be imposed on diesel and aviation fuel to save the aviation and manufacturing sector from collapse. And to mitigate the ravages of Nigeria’s cost-push runaway inflation, interest rates should be reduced to single digit at not more than 5 per cent.

The bold and courageous decision that President Tinubu should have taken on his inauguration day was not to plunge the country into its worse cost of existence crisis ever but to take the decision to commit class suicide in the national interest. This much required class suicide will put an end to cultural, institutional and administrative corruption, in a manner enough to allow government the capabilities to discharge its primary responsibility of providing for the security and welfare of the Nigerian people.

Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through dahirumajeed@gmail.com.

