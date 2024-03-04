In the decision to hike its benchmark rate as vertically as it did last week, has the central bank stumbled on a silver bullet? A quick fix for both inflation and the naira’s riotous exchange rate? Forward guidance as a central bank tool is all about communicating the possible future direction of monetary policy. It is not about swingeing changes to current levels of interest rates. It is instead about what central banks’ actions signal to markets about future levels of interest rates.

The next best time to adopt an idea that made sense several yesterdays ago, is today. And I am not talking about the Tinubu government’s decision to fully implement the “White Paper on the Report of the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies.” In the near 10 years since that white paper’s release, Nigerians have been taught useful lessons on the limits of government. We now know that government cannot spend hand over fist without distorting the allocative efficiencies in the economy. That when the Federal Government’s budget expands without driving growth in domestic productivity, the combination of extra cash and domestic supply constraints would simply feed into higher domestic prices. That government should only borrow when the returns on the projects for which debt is incurred exceeds the cost of acquiring the loans. And that government cannot be effective if it is run as a covert social security operation.

Yet, the efficiencies that the white paper spoke to in March 2014, may not be readily available today. A fistful of public institutions has been added to the bureaucratic pool over the last 10 years and their relationships have become more intricate. The white paper may thus benefit from a brief review before full implementation. Last year, when the freshly-minted Central Bank governor argued that he was statutorily bound to hold only four meetings of the Bank’s policy committee annually, you got the sense that he had breached the tradition of holding this committee’s meeting every other month because he likewise needed time to grok his responsibilities.

However, even that long ago, it was obvious to the most perfunctory observer of the Nigerian economy that both inflation and the demand at the retail level for the greenback were an unintended consequence of the naira’s loss of its function as a store of value. A rate hike was thus in order. Both as signal to the market of the Central Bank’s reading of the economy’s root problem, and as pointer to what it was willing to do to realise this goal.

By putting off almost three meetings of its Monetary Policy Committee in the intervening months, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may have surrendered the script — especially following the decision to allow the price mechanism to determine the naira’s exchange rate. On the back of that foot-dragging, last week was the next best time for the CBN’s rate-setting committee to try to raise the cost of money locally. Resident economic actors may now deign to keep their wealth in naira, in the hope that moth and rust will no longer prey on it. And non-resident actors, seeking to ride the carry trade, may bring in dollars — which may in turn ease the economy’s prevailing foreign currency liquidity problems.

The first initiatives embarked upon by the Tinubu government were strongly pro-market. But since then, the government has rediscovered its affection for dirigiste policies. Whether your preference is for security forces storming parallel market operators in Abuja, or detaining visiting Binance executives, one thing is clear: as with most Nigerian governments, the incumbent Federal Government understands markets far less than it loathes them.

In the decision to hike its benchmark rate as vertically as it did last week, has the central bank stumbled on a silver bullet? A quick fix for both inflation and the naira’s riotous exchange rate? Forward guidance as a central bank tool is all about communicating the possible future direction of monetary policy. It is not about swingeing changes to current levels of interest rates. It is instead about what central banks’ actions signal to markets about future levels of interest rates. Defined this way, successive 50 basis points increases in the CBN’s benchmark rate over three meetings since July last year, all other levers remaining unchanged, were more likely to have nudged the market in the desired direction than last week’s swingeing increase. If the lag between when central banks move their benchmark rates and when rate hikes begin to impact domestic prices is all of the 18 months that the literature speaks of, then what happens at the MPC’s next meeting?

If the headline inflation does not slow down as much as the recent tightening of monetary conditions suggests, would another 400-basis points increase be on the cards? For anything less would signal a loosening of monetary conditions. Dismal, though, these outcomes are, they speak to another clutch of problems. The first initiatives embarked upon by the Tinubu government were strongly pro-market. But since then, the government has rediscovered its affection for dirigiste policies. Whether your preference is for security forces storming parallel market operators in Abuja, or detaining visiting Binance executives, one thing is clear: as with most Nigerian governments, the incumbent Federal Government understands markets far less than it loathes them.

All of which make the Central Bank’s conversion to the idea of using interest rates to fight inflation dubious. Indeed, the size of the hike is a dead give away. “This is what you asked for. Let us see how it works out!” This looks like the main message of last week’s MPC meeting.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

