…for the church of Christ, it is a matter of emergency to rescue the current and next generation of Christians and ministers alike from the grip of mammon, the god of greed and covetousness, within the scope of building constructions for church use. You cannot love God and money at the same time. Never claim to be capable of doing both at the same time. Pursuers of wealth can never be faithful pursuers of God.

Wealth in the hands of a believer that is not invested in the right kingdom projects will eventually fritter down the drain. Wealth is only a good servant in the hands of a broken master. Wealth in the hands of an unbroken man is a cruel master. The purpose of this write-up is to speak to the hearts of today’s leaders and those of the next generation to shut the doors of their hearts to the pursuit of needless or greed driven excessive investments in church building projects, with no real positive impacts on the gospel, on the lives of men, and on the body of Christ at large.

I love to be rich. I must be rich. These are the silent whispers of the heart that provoke the cravings of men to find money, sorry, wealth at all costs, and by all means. Society has not helped matters. Culture has done its worst, and no thanks to the fading value systems of many nations that have now sadly crept into the church, diluting the church’s values. As advances in civilisation continue to nurture the greed for wealth in the hearts of men, the church that should be the conscience of the society has sadly created a similar vacuum in the hearts of men. The gospel has been brazenly monetised, compromised, and commercialised recklessly. The values that underpin genuine ministry and the biblical pictures of a “man of God” have been completely eroded by vanity and the mad pursuit of wealth, which is often reflected in how we plan and execute our investments in church building projects.

But what is it that makes the drive for wealth very potent in leading men to vanity? It is about the desire to have this limitless power to access every good thing of life, even beyond what you need to live a good life. God has always taught humanity plenty of lessons about the vanity of wealth. Many of those who owned it yesterday are no more today. Rick Warren once said,

“Self-worth is not the same as Net Worth and a man’s value is not determined by his valuables.”

…we must avoid every opportunity to fall into the same vice that has trapped countless people in our generation, the trap that Satan loves to use to draw men onto the slippery path of perdition, the mad pursuit of greed-driven accumulation of assets and properties, that only serve the ego of the owner(s) and the desire to top the chart of the wealthiest. This is not the church’s primary mandate on earth.

He was echoing Jesus’s statements, “a man’s life does not consist of the abundance of the things he possesses.” (Luke 12:15). The vanity of wealth ruins nations. It ruins marriages. It ruins ministries. Wealth promises you a life without problems and a marriage without hassles. Yet, some of the richest people in the world today are those with the worst marriages and worst health challenges. Recently, it was published in the news that the world’s richest man was placed on an anti-depressant.

Thus, for a child of God, the ultimate pursuit in life is not wealth, but God and His values.

God is the ultimate pursuit of a genuine follower of Christ, not accumulation of wealth. Money is good. Money is needed, but not at the expense of our focus on God and our integrity in the world. Until Jesus comes, christians would always need a place of assembly. We would always need to acquire descent physical assets to the degree of our needs. However, we must avoid every opportunity to fall into the same vice that has trapped countless people in our generation, the trap that Satan loves to use to draw men onto the slippery path of perdition, the mad pursuit of greed-driven accumulation of assets and properties, that only serve the ego of the owner(s) and the desire to top the chart of the wealthiest. This is not the church’s primary mandate on earth. Our mandate is to preach the gospel, shine our light in the darkness of this world, and be a true witness of Christ in the world with our fruits. All other pursuits must serve these agendas, not compromise them.

Ayo Akerele is the Senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

