Contrary to the prevalent notion in Nigeria that a flourishing life necessitates hobnobbing with politicians, the truth lies in the rigorous journey of self-development. The notion that one must rely on politicians or government officials to lead a respectable life is unfounded. By enduring the challenges and undertaking the demanding path of personal development, individuals can carve out a decent and fulfilling life independently. In this paradigm, the focus shifts from seeking external validation to empowering oneself through continuous growth and self-improvement.

Many young Nigerians grapple with the notion that they must navigate with caution to avoid offending influential figures, fearing the potential loss of future opportunities. But the belief that prosperity hinges solely on cultivating personal relationships with politicians in Nigeria is a fallacy. The truth is, genuine success is achievable without relying on the favour of any specific individual, no matter how highly placed. This conviction is not just a theory; it is a reality, and I am eager to illustrate this through tangible examples.

Excellence in one’s chosen field of knowledge is a key determinant of professional success. In today’s competitive and dynamic job market, the need to stand out has never been more crucial. By focusing on excelling in a specific area, individuals can position themselves as experts, making them attractive to employers seeking top talent. This emphasis on meritocracy underscores the importance of competence over popularity, as genuine skills and accomplishments speak louder than mere likability. First, excelling in a chosen field requires continuous learning and dedication. A commitment to mastery fosters a deep understanding of the subject matter, allowing individuals to contribute meaningfully to their field. This expertise becomes a magnet for job opportunities, as employers value individuals who bring tangible skills and knowledge to the table. Unlike relying on personal popularity, which can be transient, a foundation of excellence ensures a sustainable and enduring professional reputation. Second, merit-based recognition cultivates a sense of credibility and trust. Employers and colleagues alike appreciate competence, and it serves as a solid foundation for professional relationships. By consistently delivering high-quality work and achieving notable results, individuals establish themselves as reliable and valuable assets to any team or organisation. This reliability becomes a powerful catalyst for career advancement, as merit-based recognition tends to open doors to new opportunities and responsibilities.

Allow me to provide an illustrative example: Dr Mustapha Abubakar, a molecular pathological epidemiologist based in the United States, stands as a burgeoning luminary in the realm of integrative computational pathology and epidemiology. His primary research thrust involves the convergence of cancer epidemiology and biology to unravel the intricacies of etiology, progression, and clinical outcomes, ultimately contributing to targeted prevention and precision medicine. Dr Abubakar currently serves as a Researcher in the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) — an institution renowned worldwide for its dedication to advancing cancer research. Having commenced his academic journey at Bayero University, where he earned his medical degree, Dr Abubakar further honed his expertise in the United Kingdom, securing postgraduate qualifications from esteemed institutions such as Imperial College and the University of London. Notably, he underwent training at Europe’s preeminent cancer research institute before transitioning to his current role in the world’s leading cancer research institution, the NCI. The significance of Dr Abubakar’s example lies in the unparalleled environment of the NCI. Its status as the foremost cancer research institute underscores the calibre of challenges it tackles. If the NCI, with its wealth of resources and expertise, cannot address a specific cancer-related issue, it raises the question of whether any institution worldwide could do so. Emulating the trajectory of Dr Mustapha Abubakar signifies more than just professional success — it embodies a level of proficiency and accomplishment that transcend the need for widespread approval. In this paradigm, securing a job becomes a testament to one’s own capabilities, rather than a reliance on external opinions. Employment opportunities in this scenario are not merely acts of benevolence, rather those who extend job offers are propelled by their own interests, recognising the intrinsic value and contributions that individuals like Dr Abubakar bring to the table. Thus, the key to professional success lies not in seeking external validation but in cultivating a skills set and expertise that are universally acknowledged and sought after.

The acknowledgment that professional success, in this context, is not contingent on universal likability but on the intrinsic value one brings to the table, is a key takeaway. Those offering job opportunities in such a scenario are driven by recognising and valuing the unique skills and contributions that individuals like Dr Dambatta bring to their respective fields. Thus, the path to professional success lies in cultivating expertise and skills that are universally acknowledged and in demand.

Dr Abubakar’s contributions have recently garnered recognition from the leadership of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), culminating in a significant publication in the esteemed Journal of the National Cancer Institute. The publication, “Developing the Next-Generation Cancer Research Workforce in the National Institutes of Health Intramural Research Program,” highlights Abubakar’s groundbreaking work and underscores the importance of cultivating talent within the NIH’s research programme. According to the article “… High-risk, longitudinal, high-reward research is therefore encouraged and enabled in the NIH IRP. Examples of this include the work of Stadtman Tenure-track Investigator, Mustapha Abubakar at NCI’s Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics. Dr Abubakar uses deep phenotyping of tissues, computational pathology methodology, artificial intelligence techniques, and a half-dozen international cancer cohort databases to discern the features of tumor ecosystems and microenvironments that impact disease occurrence, natural history, and response to treatment. This is high-risk, high-reward research that will take many years to come to full fruition.”

Here is another example: Dr Shuaibu Dambatta stands as an eminent figure in the field of neurosurgery, specialising in spinal surgery with a particular focus on Minimally Invasive Surgery, Deformity, Chiari Malformation, Vertebroplasty, Cervical Arthroplasty, Trauma, Degenerative Spinal Conditions, and Neuromodulation, including Spinal Cord Stimulation and Intrathecal Morphine and Baclofen. Since 2002, he has been an integral part of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), showcasing his expertise and commitment to advancing neurological care. Dr Dambatta’s professional journey includes training at renowned neurosurgical centres across the United Kingdom, such as the Wessex Neurosurgical Centre, Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Ninewells University Hospital in Dundee, among others. His extensive experience and specialisation underscore his dedication to staying in the forefront of neurosurgical advancements. Emulating the trajectory of Dr Shuaibu Dambatta goes beyond acquiring a job; it signifies embracing a level of proficiency and expertise that transcend the need for widespread approval. In this paradigm, professional opportunities come as a result of one’s own merit, rather than a dependence on external opinions. Individuals like Dr Dambatta serve as exemplars, where their contributions and impact speak for themselves, making them sought-after professionals in their field. The acknowledgment that professional success, in this context, is not contingent on universal likability but on the intrinsic value one brings to the table, is a key takeaway. Those offering job opportunities in such a scenario are driven by recognising and valuing the unique skills and contributions that individuals like Dr Dambatta bring to their respective fields. Thus, the path to professional success lies in cultivating expertise and skills that are universally acknowledged and in demand.

My fervent call to Nigerian youths is to emulate figures such as Mustapha Abubakar and Shuaibu Dambatta. By excelling in their chosen fields, they can embody a lifestyle that dismantles the prevailing notion that success hinges on garnering personal favour. It is time to debunk the concept that one must be liked by others to thrive in life; instead, let proficiency and excellence be the driving forces behind a path to success.

Numerous individuals in my acquaintance exemplify high achievers, measured by various benchmarks gauging their capacity and capability. These professionals have reached a status where employers vie for their skills and contributions. The dynamics have shifted, and these individuals hold positions of power, making it imperative for employers to tread carefully. Any semblance of annoyance on their part prompts swift contemplation of alternative job prospects, often initiated within the hour. Contrary to the prevalent notion in Nigeria that a flourishing life necessitates hobnobbing with politicians, the truth lies in the rigorous journey of self-development. The notion that one must rely on politicians or government officials to lead a respectable life is unfounded. By enduring the challenges and undertaking the demanding path of personal development, individuals can carve out a decent and fulfilling life independently. In this paradigm, the focus shifts from seeking external validation to empowering oneself through continuous growth and self-improvement.

Moreover, excelling in a field demonstrates a passion for one’s work. Genuine enthusiasm and dedication are contagious, and they often lead to increased job satisfaction and fulfilment. As individuals become known for their commitment to excellence, their reputation precedes them, making it more likely for opportunities to come knocking. This intrinsic motivation not only drives personal growth but also serves as a driving force for professional success, as employers recognise the value of individuals who are genuinely invested in their work. In contrast, relying solely on likability may result in superficial connections that lack substance. While interpersonal skills are essential, they should complement, not substitute, genuine expertise. Jobs and opportunities that come from a foundation of merit tend to be more enduring, as they are based on the proven ability to contribute meaningfully to a field. In the final analysis, excelling in one’s chosen field is imperative for professional success, as it establishes a solid foundation of expertise and competence. In the realm of meritocracy, individuals who prioritise excellence will naturally attract job opportunities. While personal likability has its place, it should not be the primary focus; instead, building a reputation based on merit ensures long-term success and recognition in the ever-evolving professional landscape. My fervent call to Nigerian youths is to emulate figures such as Mustapha Abubakar and Shuaibu Dambatta. By excelling in their chosen fields, they can embody a lifestyle that dismantles the prevailing notion that success hinges on garnering personal favour. It is time to debunk the concept that one must be liked by others to thrive in life; instead, let proficiency and excellence be the driving forces behind a path to success.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

