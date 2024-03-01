Despite the inspirations I draw from my encounter with Stubb, it leaves me with mixed feelings. His good nature is brilliant. Contrasting that with African leaders leaves much to be desired. I enjoyed working with him, and hopefully, his style and taste will influence me, but time shall tell!.. As President Alex Stubb starts his new role, I wish him the best and expect the Finns to be better off for his choice.

I joined the Florence School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute (EUI) because I saw people like Professor Alex Stubb on the university faculty. Stubb was once the prime minister of Finland. The EUI also has a former Greek finance minister and the president of the European Commission, amongst other notable figures, on its faculty. I thought it was an excellent crowd to associate with, an opportunity to learn from those who have been in the trenches and a chance to step away from the idealism of the ivory tower to the pragmatism of everydayness.

Since joining the EUI, apart from a one-off encounter with overt racism at a bank in downtown Florence, I have not been disappointed. Instead, I have been surprised in many ways, and a significant part of that surprise was my encounter with President Stubb of Finland, who starts his new role on 1 March.

To put things in context, I was interviewed online in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, I could not travel to Florence for the interview. When I got the job, everyone told me Florence is gorgeous and wished they could swap places with me. I took their words for it.

When I eventually arrived in Florence, it did not meet my expectations. Either my expectations were disproportionately raised by those I encountered before Florence, or Edinburgh was already a high standard to beat, apart from the weather and food (where Florence has the upper hand).

The other thing about Florence is the number of tourists it hosts annually. The city is always crowded – in and out of season, which may speak to the reputation of Florence as a choice destination for tourism. The downside to Florence residents is that it makes long-term rents scarce. Landlords prefer to go with the flow of the lucrative tourist market.

Of course, making more money from short-term lets than long-term rentals is easier. As such, it took me time to find a place to stay in Florence. So, for a while, I commuted from Edinburgh and spent a reasonable amount of time on flights and through airports. It was fun but not really because the tear and wear on the body should not be taken for granted.

But Stubb had an apartment in Florence and stayed there most of the time. At some point, I learnt he was moving apartments. In his usual kindness and collegial spirit, he suggested that I take his while he moved to another one. I did not bother to check the apartment. “Why should I?” I thought. I just assumed that it must be good since a former prime minister of Finland lived in it. That was just the start of the big surprise that awaited me.

When I got there, it was a humbling experience. It was not anything flashy or outlandish. It was simply bare to the point that I could not spend more than four days in the apartment. The area was just average but pale. Stubb was simply a tenant. I am not sure he bought any mansion in Florence, as he moved into another rented apartment. His former landlord was kind enough to allow me some time to experience the place. When I left, he did not begrudge me. Tenants are not in short supply, as the demand for apartments is one of the only constants in Florence.

Beyond the lacklustre apartment, Stubb did not have a car in Florence. He moved around on his bicycle. I came to realise that he enjoys biking as a sport. Stubb is more resilient than I am.

After two-and-a-half years with Stubb as a colleague, he returned to politics. This time, he went for the highest post in his country – the president! The contest came. Despite the pressures, he remained calm and narrowly won the election. And less than a week after winning this significant and prestigious post, he visited us – his former colleagues – at the EUI.

During his visit, he mixed with all – staff and students. This is the fascinating bit about Stubb. He is very accessible and down to earth. Although he may not have an eye for the minutest details, as a colleague puts it, the big visionary picture is never lost on him.

It is instructive to note that Stubb was the first director of the Florence School of Transnational Governance. In his short tenure, he grew the school into a global brand. The school might be one of the first to transform a director into the president of a country. This is already a high bar for Stubb’s successor.

My encounter with Stubb has left me thinking about politics, politicians, and life in Nigeria/Africa. First, how many former prime ministers would bother considering academia as the next step in their list of options? How many will live a very simple life within and outside office? How many will engage intellectually and cherish the beauty and truism of “ideas rule the world”? Stubb believes in this and pursues it. How many will be prepared to run sophisticated, elegant, and fair elections, as Stubb did? How many will come back to identify with their “lowly placed” colleagues, just less than a week after winning the presidential election of a First World country? Many things and thoughts.

Alex Stubb and his Scandinavian approach to life and politics say a lot to those who think simplicity, humility, and authenticity should not co-habit in our politics and amongst our political class.

Despite the inspirations I draw from my encounter with Stubb, it leaves me with mixed feelings. His good nature is brilliant. Contrasting that with African leaders leaves much to be desired. I enjoyed working with him, and hopefully, his style and taste will influence me, but time shall tell!

As President Alex Stubb starts his new role, I wish him the best and expect the Finns to be better off for his choice.

Kenneth Amaeshi is a professor of sustainable finance at the European University Institute and a public philosopher.

