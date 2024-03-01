Like drunken sailors in charge of a sinking ship, the ruling class in Nigeria have made no commitments to cutting down on the cost of governance, containment of waste, eradication of corruption and undertaking the hard work of getting Nigeria’s economy to become productive and export competitive. Under their watch, the giant of Africa has been reduced to a beggarly Lilliput of a country that is now surviving on aid and loans.

As the ship of the Nigerian state seems rudderless, unsure of anchorage and lost at sea, its political leaders appear clueless, unconcerned, unperturbed, aloof and bereft of ideas and solutions to the myriad of problems currently confronting the so-called giant of Africa. The current socio-economic woes and heightened insecurity of lives and properties of the Nigerian people is a cumulative effect of many years of faulty and mostly neoliberal economic practices that are hinged on a most corrupt political structure of the Nigerian state. Consequently, twenty-four years of unbroken civil democratic rule have not yielded dividends in the form of improved welfare and security for the Nigerian state and its people.

The resort to unbridled neoliberal economic practices by successive administrations since 1999 has successfully eroded Nigeria’s productive base, thereby increasingly reducing Nigeria to one of the most impoverished, traumatised and terrorised countries in the 21st century world, with its people besieging Southern Africa, Western Europe, North America, South East Asia and the Middle East as economic refugees. And this resort to corruption-prone neoliberal economics is not a product of genuine pragmatism but a lazy way out of the hard work of making life easier for the Nigerian people through the abdication of government’s role in the means of production to the individuals, under the guise that “government has no business in business.” It is this system that has given rise to crony capitalism of the worst kind imaginable, which has resulted in the economic capture of the Nigerian state by its political leaders and their cronies.

The unwillingness of Nigeria’s political leadership to tame corruption and reposition the public sector across the three tiers of government, to take its rightful position as the driver of the economy through its policies, regulations and investments in critically strategic sectors, such as energy and steel production, is primarily responsible for the suicidal economic policies of the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the national currency. And the effects of these twin policies on the Nigerian people have been misery, poverty, hunger, deprivation and many other forms of human indignation. With prices of goods and services going through the roof due to the high cost energy for production and logistics, while wages remain constant but thoroughly depreciated due the naira devaluation, Nigerians are currently grappling with the toughest times in its 63 years history as an independent country. But sadly, its leaders have no solution to the problems they have created or so it seems.

While the people they were elected to govern and provide security and welfare barely exist in poverty, misery, hunger, deprivation and terror induced trauma, the political leaders of Nigeria are living in the luxury of government funded lifestyles, in a manner that suggests a complete lack of empathy and intention to find a way out of the challenges confronting Nigerians.

In response to the agony, pain and misery of the Nigerian people who are choking from the suffocating economic idiocies of government, their political leaders are urging them to “tighten their belts” and make “sacrifices” today for a better tomorrow. But as is the case with every aspect of leadership responsibility, Nigeria’s political leaders are failing to lead by example in the direction of making sacrifice for the collective good of Nigeria. Rather than tighten their belts, members of the ruling elite in Nigeria have loosened their belts to consume the collective patrimony of the people in the perpetual preservation of their privileges.

At a time their collective failure of leadership has resulted in a complex web of complicated socio-economic challenges, which now pose an existential threat to the Nigerian state, the ruling class has not found it essential to commit the required class suicide in its own self-enlightened interest, in order to halt Nigeria’s slide to state failure. By committing class suicide, it has become imperative for the political leadership of Nigeria to substitute the corrupt system of patronage of a few with comprehensive good governance for all, corruption with integrity, impunity with the rule of law and absolute fidelity to the spirit and letters of the constitution in the administration of Nigeria. Most importantly, the government of Nigeria must be reformed and repositioned to be above board like Caesar’s wife, to be able to take its rightful place as the driver of the economy, since any government that cannot do business has no business being in government.

The incompetence, corruption and misrule of the ruling elite in Nigeria has stretched the Nigerian state thin and rendered it fragile, while it exhibits serious symptoms of state failure, leaving the Nigerian people questioning the relevance of the concept of democracy in their overall development. In Nigeria, the legitimacy of democracy is steadily been eroded on account of the undemocratic conduct of the operators of the system. And the hopelessness and frustration is such that those on board a sinking ship appear just standing by and watching it get sunk by the drunken sailors in charge.

Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through dahirumajeed@gmail.com.

