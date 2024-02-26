In some countries, the fear of pain has completely enslaved whole populations so that they are now under the bondage of medical insurance. Pain has long moved from being a personal affair to a societal phobia. Pain has become a national and international rounding point. Seminars are conducted to discuss the subject of pain. Whole professions are started every day to try to cope with the plague of pain. Pain has gone beyond an individual matter. Pain has gone corporate.

Pain, problems, sorrow, grief, are some of the most feared things in this world. Too many people are afraid of pain. Pain has become a phobia on its own. As a matter of fact, to many people, the fear of pain has become the beginning of wisdom. It is the fear of pain that drives people to the gym these days. Because they are afraid of growing old or getting sick. It is the fear of pain that has caused our generation to be so dependent on the pharmaceutical industry.

The American Academy of Pain Medicine states that more than one-quarter of Americans (26 per cent) from the age 20 years and over – or an estimated 76.5 million people – report that they have had a problem with pain of any sort that persisted for more than 24 hours in duration. (NOTE: this number does not account for acute pain).

Adults between the ages of 45 and 64 years were the most likely to report pain lasting more than 24 hours (30 per cent). Twenty-five per cent of young adults in the age range of 20 to 44 reported pain, and adults from the age 65 and over were the least likely to report pain (21 per cent).

In some countries, the fear of pain has completely enslaved whole populations so that they are now under the bondage of medical insurance. Pain has long moved from being a personal affair to a societal phobia. Pain has become a national and international rounding point. Seminars are conducted to discuss the subject of pain. Whole professions are started every day to try to cope with the plague of pain. Pain has gone beyond an individual matter. Pain has gone corporate. Industries and companies now specialise in making money from the pain of others. Billions of dollars are spent yearly to deal with the problem of pain.

According to a recent Institute of Medicine Report, Relieving Pain in America: A Blueprint for Transforming Prevention, Care, Education, and Research, pain is a significant public health problem that costs the society at least $560 to $635 billion annually – an amount equal to about $2,000 for everyone living in the US. This includes the total incremental cost of health care due to pain, ranging between $261 billion and $300 billion, and between $297 billion and $336 billion, due to lost productivity (based on the days of work missed, hours of work lost, and lower wages).

Even though pain could come in different forms, but it is a universal word that we all use to depict any kind of discomfort or inconvenience. Either psychological, emotional or physical. Pain causes people to withdraw themselves from anything that is the reason for that pain. We run away from pain and what we regard as the source of pain. As such, people will normally run away from other people who they regard as the sources of their pain. We also try to avoid places or circumstances that inflict pain or remind us of past pains.

This instinctive urge to run away from pain is one of the highest reasons for broken relationships among people. We break relationships that we regard as painful in most cases. Marriages break down simply because people cannot bear the pain of being together any longer. Friends cut relationship among themselves when they see that pain is involved.

“There is a great deal of pain in life and perhaps the only pain that can be avoided is the pain that comes from trying to avoid pain.” ― R. D. Laing

So, to a large extent, either we like it or not, pain affects all of us, not just physically. Pain affects us psychologically and even socially. We feel the consequences of pain in all spheres of life. Politics, economy, family and even sports.

Pain can either make or break you. Yes, pain can make you. Pain makes you when you stand on its shoulders and you bring out something positive from it. The example of how Steve Jobs dealt with pain is a wonderful illustration of how pain can make people. Even though Steve Jobs was battling cancer, in his own words, the pain and reality of death made him to work harder than he had ever worked before.

“There is no coming to consciousness without pain.” ― Carl Jung

He actually alluded to the fact that pain and death could be some of the greatest inventions and motivations of men to do more, perform more, produce more.

“Behind every beautiful thing, there’s some kind of pain.” ― Bob Dylan

In Steve Jobs words: “When I was 17, I read a quote that went something like: “If you live each day as if it was your last, someday you’ll most certainly be right.” It made an impression on me, and since then, for the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: “If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?” And whenever the answer had been “No” for too many days in a row, I knew I needed to change something.

“Remembering that I’ll be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life. Because almost everything, all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure, these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important. Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.

“About a year ago I was diagnosed with cancer. I had a scan at 7:30 in the morning, and it clearly showed a tumour on my pancreas. I didn’t even know what a pancreas was. The doctors told me this was almost certainly a type of cancer that is incurable, and that I should expect to live no longer than three to six months. My doctor advised me to go home and get my affairs in order, which is doctor’s code for prepare to die. It means to try to tell your kids everything you thought you would have the next 10 years to tell them in just a few months. It means to make sure everything is buttoned up so that it will be as easy as possible for your family. It means to say your goodbyes.” TO BE CONTINUED.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

