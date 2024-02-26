It was the greatest church building project in the world at that time, costing about $3billion to build in today’s currency. On the day of the dedication, emperor Justinian shouted, “SOLOMON, I HAVE OUTDONE THEE.” The name of the church was called, “The Church of Holy Wisdom,” dedicated in AD 537 in ancient Constantinople, Turkey. The story of the Church of Holy Wisdom and how it ended is pathetic, and is a classic source of wisdom on “asset sustainability” for church leaders worldwide. Given the changing socio-political landscape of the world, coupled with the post-Christian culture that currently pervades our world, which would continue to deteriorate, the right balance must be sought between the size of our investments into real estates and the sustainability of those assets.

To be very clear, the need to set up appropriate structures for local churches cannot be underestimated. These structures start from the ownership of need-driven physical assets that would serve the various needs of local churches to the governance and administrative structures that would regulate the management and maintenance of these physical structures. Sadly, what seems to be playing out in many of our climes is a protracted competitive tendency among church leaders to outdo one another in the value, size, and grandiose nature of our real estate portfolio. It is this environment of competitiveness in the ownership of church assets that becomes a natural habitat for the god of mammon to capture the hearts of leaders.

To avoid being captured by mammon, our desire for real estates in the church must be need driven and not greed driven. We must build solely with the advancement of the kingdom of God in mind, rather than the advancement of our personal empires and public pedigree.

What a world of difference would be made on earth by church leaders who use most of their finances to change lives, build legacies, sponsor missionaries and ministries, support other struggling ministers outside of their local churches, and expand the frontiers of the truth of the gospel in their ministries to as much degree as their capacities permit. Interestingly, the leaders of the Church of Holy Wisdom in Turkey were not driven by such passion but lost out in the battle with mammon.

The story of the Church of the Holy Wisdom is quite interesting. Recounting this story was Dr Erwin Lutzer, Senior Pastor of the Moody Church — the church founded by the late D.L Moody. In Dr Lutzer’s words:

After building one of the world’s greatest cathedrals named the “Church of the Holy Wisdom” in Istanbul, Turkey, emperor Justinian in AD 537 in his dedication speech shouted, “Solomon, I have outdone you.” Such was the grandeur nature of this colossal edifice whose glory and splendour adorned brightened the city of Constantinople for generations. Repeatedly, the leaders of the Church of Holy Wisdom were warned to be wary of trading their fire and focus on God for this massive investment, they turned it down. It was the late Canadian prophecy scholar, Dr Grant Jeffrey who described a generation as a period of a hundred years, meaning that the church of Holy Wisdom which was dedicated in AD 537 survived more than one thousand years, ten generations before it was desecrated, hijacked, and converted into a mosque around 1453.

In his book, The Fall of Constantinople, Dionysios Hatzopoulos documented the account of how the “Church of the Holy Wisdom” was taken over, desecrated, and ultimately conquered after ten generations,

“The bells of the massive church rang mournfully, and singing hymns in Greek, Italian or Catalan, men, women, children, soldiers made peace with themselves, with God and eternity.”

In his own account of the capture of this edifice, Dr Erwin Lutzer further stated that,

“Soldiers fought their way into the church of the Holy Wisdom, killing all worshippers. Religious icons and furnishings were destroyed. The priests performing their duties were massacred. Churches and convents were ransacked, and nuns were raped.”

Today, all the massive investments, $3billion, poured into the construction of the “Church of Holy Wisdom” have been totally wasted and lost after the passing of ten generations. In his book, “The Lost History of Christianity”, Phillip Jenkins documented the accounts of thousands of churches across Europe which have now been taken over by Mosques. Some of the documented accounts were startling.

Ayo Akerele is the Senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

