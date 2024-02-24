Ukrainian mothers understand this well and they are most concerned about how their children perceive and experience the war. More and more discussions are heard about how war affects the psyche of children and their perception of life. More and more questions are being asked by mothers about how their children’s experiences – the regular explosions and the hours spent sitting in bomb shelters or on subway platforms, will affect their behaviour as adults.

If you were to make a video film of Kyiv street life without any sound, then this big city may come across as completely normal to you. Life would seem to be going on much as it does in any peacetime big city. Only at some point will you notice that pedestrians stop for a moment and listen, their faces expressing alarm. This means they have heard a siren signalling the threat of Russian missiles and drones. The residents of Kyiv will then leave the streets, quickly walking to a place that is safer. Mothers and children rush to bomb shelters or metro stations. It is easier to wait out the attack on the capital of Ukraine in these places.

Sometimes they have to sit with their children in a bomb shelter for several hours. It is these shelters, the sounds of explosions and the howling of sirens that today’s children will remember when they think of their wartime childhood.

Ukrainian mothers understand this well and they are most concerned about how their children perceive and experience the war. More and more discussions are heard about how war affects the psyche of children and their perception of life. More and more questions are being asked by mothers about how their children’s experiences – the regular explosions and the hours spent sitting in bomb shelters or on subway platforms, will affect their behaviour as adults.

As well as this, mothers of young children are looking for information on how to talk to children about war and death, how to calm a child’s nerves during shelling, how to distract them from feelings of fear and anxiety.

Several children’s books on these topics have appeared in bookstores and they are enjoying stable popularity. No less in demand are newspaper and magazine columns written by child psychologists and mothers willingly share what they have learnt with each other on social networks.

With very young children you can play “elephant”. The child tightly closes their ears with their palms and then opens them again suddenly and with a broad gesture. You can play “mosquitoes” – this is when a child imagines many mosquitoes circling around their head and begins to clap their hands to scare the imaginary mosquitos away.

Although I hope that mothers in Johannesburg or Lagos will never need these tips. I will share some of the advice with you.

If you and your child are in a bomb shelter, you hear explosions and your child is huddled against you, make sure that your child is breathing normally. You can take a bubble blowing kit with you to the bomb shelter and try to get your child interested in blowing bubbles. When a child does this, they activate the lungs and breathe more deeply. You can get your child to play “imitate the sound” games – exhaling air to sound like a balloon going down or a motorbike starting up. You can ask your child to sing songs. This will simultaneously relieve stress and help to restore proper breathing.

With very young children you can play “elephant”. The child tightly closes their ears with their palms and then opens them again suddenly and with a broad gesture. You can play “mosquitoes” – this is when a child imagines many mosquitoes circling around their head and begins to clap their hands to scare the imaginary mosquitos away.

If very strong explosions are heard, it is important to maintain tactile contact with the child: massage the child’s ears, and stroke their cheeks. From time to time, you need to ask the child to pretend to be very tired – to give a big yawn and stretch.

Once the alarm is over, be sure to praise the child for their courage. Tell them: “It’s over! We’re safe! Thank you for being so brave and strong! We heard so many explosions, but we made it through! We weren’t scared!”

I also find it difficult to focus on the future. There are, of course, plans for this year, but there is no guarantee that these plans will be fulfilled. When I think about the future, I look to the sky. Over Kyiv these days the sky is grey-blue. Sometimes snow falls from the sky onto the streets and there are the usual noises of the city and the crying of crows.

After these words, you need to invite the child to suggest what they want to do for the next hours. Making plans for the future is the best way to distract children from war. In fact, plans for the future distract adults from the war too. Only the reality of war prevents adults from focusing on the future.

I also find it difficult to focus on the future. There are, of course, plans for this year, but there is no guarantee that these plans will be fulfilled. When I think about the future, I look to the sky. Over Kyiv these days the sky is grey-blue. Sometimes snow falls from the sky onto the streets and there are the usual noises of the city and the crying of crows.

The crow is, in fact, the unofficial bird symbol of the city. Crows do not fly away for the winter, as if they take upon themselves the responsibility of patronising the city all year round. Their croaking cannot be called music. Their screams more closely resemble warnings of danger. In peacetime, it seemed that the crows were warning each other about something with their cries. Now they seem to warn the residents of Kyiv. A couple of days ago, several crows on Lviv Square screamed so loudly and excitedly that I and other passers-by stopped and looked up for a long time at the crowns of the bare winter trees, from where large black birds were making their raucous speeches.

Previously, before the war, the cries of Kyiv’s crows irritated me, but now I listen to them with pleasure. They give me a break. They distract me for a short time from the reality in which I live, from the reality in which all of Ukraine lives today. I’m probably also like a child, waiting for someone to tell me: “It’s over! We’re safe! Thank you for being so brave and strong! We heard so many explosions, but we made it through! We weren’t scared!”

Andrey Kurkov is an Ukrainian writer and public intellectual.

“Letter from Ukraine” is a project of the Latin American solidarity campaign ¡Aguanta Ucrania!”, with the support of the president of PEN Club – Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

