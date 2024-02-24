One can therefore imagine the implications for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which together belonged to the ten poorest countries in the world, abandoning the $702 billion economy that ECOWAS represents. These three are not only landlocked nations bedeviled by the twin plagues of recurring drought and terrorism, they are moreover hounded by sanctions, with substantial populations of internally displaced persons who are near famine and experiencing a losing battle with ISIS-Sahel and other violent groups.

Comparisons are being made between the sudden exit of the military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Britain’s 31st January 2020 official exit from the European Union.

On the surface, there are similarities between both instances of exit from regional organisations, to wit: some small nation with a fraction of the GDP of the entire group leaves a community of equals and forfeits all the advantages of the economies of scale inherent in a single market where there is unhindered intra-community movement of goods and services, unencumbered by law or tariffs.

As the pretext for leaving ECOWAS, the errant countries accused the union of promoting unpleasant polices, which were in fact part of the fundamental practices of the body and core mandate of the group, and entrenched in its rules of procedure and which has sustained the union throughout the 49 or so odd years of its existence.

As a consequence of leaving a group which exerts stronger bargaining power as a block, the decampees run the risk of losing out on the group’s negotiating power and may no longer enjoy free trade with the other member states.

But there the comparison ends. The UK, at least, held a referendum, where its people voted to leave the EU. The trio of Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Colonel Assimi Goita, and Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tchiani, did not bother with such niceties. Having come to power through the force of arms, they were under no obligation to inform their people, much less seek their views, before the pompous announcement, penultimate weekend, that, “taking all their responsibilities in the face of history and responding to the expectations, concerns, and aspirations of their populations, (they have) decide(d) in complete sovereignty on the immediate withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States.”

Moreover, Britain was not buffeted by terrorists on the verge of overrunning the country when it left the EU, nor did it need any help with its security architecture. On the contrary, it was the most powerful military force in the union at the time, with a strong economy. Still, leaving the EU against popular expectations shook the global markets and caused the British pound to fall to its lowest level against the United States dollar in 30 years. The following day, Prime Minister David Cameron resigned, and economists suggested that Brexit may have irreversibly harmed the British economy, despite its level of development and reduced its real per capita income, in the long term.

One can therefore imagine the implications for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which together belonged to the ten poorest countries in the world, abandoning the $702 billion economy that ECOWAS represents. These three are not only landlocked nations bedeviled by the twin plagues of recurring drought and terrorism, they are moreover hounded by sanctions, with substantial populations of internally displaced persons who are near famine and experiencing a losing battle with ISIS-Sahel and other violent groups.

Burkina Faso, for instance, is ranked the fourth worst terrorist-plagued nation in the world after Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia. It witnessed 597 violent attacks across 10 of its 13 regions in 2022, leading to thousands of deaths and an estimated 1.6 million of its population being internally displaced. Mali‘s 4,500 miles of porous borders with seven neighbouring countries has seen similar armed attacks, abductions, car jackings, activations of IEDs and vehicle-borne IEDs, rocket attacks, targeted assassinations, and armed imposed blockades and ambushes. With the security services of these countries being overwhelmed, they can hardly cope, as ISIS-Sahel, formerly known as ISIS-GS, and the al-Qa’ida-affiliated JNIM, operate indiscriminately in their region.

The Global Terrorism Index recently reported that “the Sahel region now ranks as the world’s epicenter for terrorism” with “Burkina Faso and Mali accounting for 52 per cent of all terrorism-related deaths in Africa.”

The situation is compounded by pervasive poverty, battles over decreasing resources, mass displacement of people as a result of climate change and refugee problems caused by ubiquitous violence that have collectively transformed the area into a hotbed of terrorism. Yet, although General Tchiani said the reason for his coup was to check the scourge of terror, the truth is that by 2022, his Niger, which the year before had the largest increase in terrorism deaths, had already turned a corner. President Bazoum was winning the war on terror, so much that 90 per cent of deaths from extremist groups in the Sahel in 2022 occurred in Burkina Faso and Mali, which were, ironically led by military juntas.

The Niger coup, therefore, was more likely to worsen, rather than reduce the scourge of terrorism, as history has shown, which was one reason that ECOWAS was set against it and took the drastic measures to impose sanctions and invoke the protocol that allows it to deploy its stand by force to intervene, if necessary, in the event of an unconstitutional change of government in a member state. Another reason, apart from the need to halt the domino effect of this putsch on neighbouring countries, was because Niger had turned into a bastion of democracy in the Sahel and a bulwark against jihadist movements.

With the coup, the nation lost all aids and military assistance. The EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell promptly announced the “immediate cessation of budget support” and suspension of “all cooperation actions in the domain of security,” which translated means the loss of allocation of €500 million for improving governance, education, and sustainable growth in the country. The €27 million military training mission (EUMPM) in Niger, in addition to around 1,500 Barkhane troops stationed in the country, also came to an end with the “immediate cessation of budget support” and suspension of “all cooperation actions in the domain of security.”

The US, which had two military drone bases and over 1,000 troops deployed in Niger, and had just announced $150 million in direct assistance, also suspended its security cooperation and counterterrorism operations.

For a nation that the World Bank estimates has about 10 million of its people, or around 40 per cent of the population, enmeshed in extreme poverty and battling acute water scarcity, food insecurity and high population growth, there is little doubt that Niger needs all the help it can get from ECOWAS. In total, the country, like the other two, relies on close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, of which ECOWAS provides a sizable part, and, more importantly, access to the huge regional market. Economic sanctions led to the closure of the bustling border between Niger and Nigeria, halting roughly $1.3 billion worth of annual trade. The United States imports from ECOWAS totalled $9.4 billion in 2022, up 38.8 per cent ($2.6 billion) from 2021.

This is the market that the three nations will forfeit. According to a report, Guinea’s 2008 coup and Mali’s coup had erased a combined $12 billion to $13.5 billion from their economies over five years, which represented 76 per cent of Guinea’s 2008 gross domestic product and almost half of Mali’s 2012 GDP.

The real goal of ECOWAS is to promote economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic development. The regional group has also worked hard to address security issues by developing a peacekeeping force for conflicts in the region. The three juntas claimed they were taking their 75 million people out of the bloc because it has not helped them fight terrorism. That is clearly not true. For instance, ECOWAS sent thousands of soldiers to help Mali in 2013 when a jihadist onslaught almost overran it. ECOWAS members were in fact the leading troop contributors to a UN peacekeeping mission there until the junta sacked it last year.

Now we come to the real reason why the three coupists announced on Sunday 28th January that they were taking their countries out of the regional body. Clearly it is to escape the pressure been mounted by ECOWAS to return their nations to democracy. Mali and Burkina Faso were already set to hold elections this year, as promised to ECOWAS, and Niger was under pressure to produce a short transition timeline for civil rule.

Lashed by hunger, terror and civil strife, the economies of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are stunted by what has been called a “multi-dimensional crisis where insecurity, humanitarian need, rapid urbanisation of the country and the drastic effects of climate change — impacting access to food and water, which fuel intercommunal conflict, all converge.”

The earlier they return to the embrace of ECOWAS, the better. As a matter of fact, the West African regional body remains Africa’s most successful example of integration and economic, political and security cooperation. People’s free movement throughout the region, underpinned by the visa-free system and a common passport, is one of ECOWAS’ key achievements benefitting the region’s citizens. For landlocked countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger especially, the Customs Union facilitates imports through the application of a single common external tariff.

For almost 50 years, ECOWAS’ rules and operating methods have shaped governance in its member states.

In effect, the withdrawal of these countries, which together account for 15 per cent of ECOWAS’ population, but nearly half its surface area, is some blow to the regional body and potentially a disaster for the three landlocked countries. However, it is important for the reputation and the overall well-being of ECOWAS that the countries return to the fold.

At the extraordinary session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the ministerial level held on the 15th of February, to discuss the three countries and the situation in Senegal, where the President had suddenly postponed elections, ECOWAS Commission President, Alieu Touray said, “If there is a time for ECOWAS to stay together, this is the time … There is no challenge that ECOWAS cannot overcome.”

ECOWAS has always insisted that the modalities of their withdrawal are irregular, that such sudden departures are impossible to implement, and do not comply with ECOWAS’ governing treaty, which stipulates a one-year formal notification, during which states asking to leave must respect their commitments to the bloc.

Critics say the current situation presents an opportunity for ECOWAS to review its frameworks, policies and practices to make the organisation more responsive to the development needs of the constituent states. While doing that, it might not be a bad idea for some rapprochement that will enable reason prevail and bring the three countries back into the fold of the regional bloc. Wise counsel will recommend this.

Olu Jacobs, a former newspaper editor, wrote in from Abuja.

