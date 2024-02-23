Not only providing benefits to others, but sharing can also provide blessings for ourselves. In Islam, sharing is considered a very noble good deed, and every good deed done during the month of Ramadan will be rewarded manifold. Thus, when we share in the month of Ramadan, we not only benefit others but also get great rewards from Allah Almighty.

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

All Praise is due to Allah, We praise Him and we seek help from Him. We ask forgiveness from Him. We repent to Him; and we seek refuge in Him from our own evils and our own bad deeds. Anyone who is guided by Allah is indeed guided; and anyone who has been left astray, will find no one to guide him. I bear witness that there is no god but Allah, the Only One without any partner; and I bear witness that Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is His servant and His Messenger.

Dear brothers and sisters! As mentioned last week, In Shaa Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, the month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Sunday, 10th March or Monday, 11th March and continue through Wednesday, 10 April, ending in the celebratory Eid-ul-Fitr.

The day changes annually because it is set using the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle. The crescent moon sighting ultimately determines the day.

The noblest night of Ramadan is Lailatul-Qadr, which occurs during the last 10 days of the month. It’s expected to occur on Friday, 5 April this year. Lailatul-Qadr is known as the “Night of Power” and is said to be when the Angel Jibril (Gabriel) revealed the Qur’an’s first verses to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). It is observed as a night for reflection, prayer and good deeds.

Ramadan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast. It marks the end of the month long dawn-to-sunset fasting during Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations vary, but often include spending time with family and friends, gift-giving, charitable giving and festivals with food and activities.

Because the start of the holiday depends on when the new moon is seen, Eid-ul-Fitr begins at a different time for different countries. It’s expected to begin around 9 April.

Respected brothers and sisters! Ramadan is a special month for Muslims around the world. For a full month, Muslims observe fasting which trains patience, controls passions and increases social awareness. One of the activities that are celebrated in the month of Ramadan is act of sharing hence why Ramadan is also called the month of caring. In this noble month, Muslims race to do charities and sharing with each other. This high level of community tolerance can be clearly observed, with many people distributing grains, food, money, groceries, and so on.

One type of the most common sharing activities during Ramadan is Iftar (foods) sharing for breaking the fast with the community. Iftar sharing usually takes place in the afternoon, before breaking the fast. Ramadan is really the month that has the best opportunity to do good deeds. In this month, Muslims have the opportunity to reap abundant rewards. There are many religious practices people perform during Ramadan in order to reap extraordinary rewards. By giving a bite of rice, a cup of tea, a piece of date, or a delicious snack, that too can be a field of merit. So, it is appropriate that this opportunity should not be missed by Muslims.

Every good deed that is done in the month of Ramadan will be rewarded with multiple rewards. Like the following Hadith narrated by Imams Al-Baihaqi, Al-Hakim, Ibn Khuzaimah and in At-Targhib. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“O people, a month has come to you that is glorious and full of blessings. In it, there is one night whose value (worship) in it is better than 1000 months. Allah made fasting during the day an obligation and enlivened the night as a Sunnah act. Whoever (in that month) draws closer (to Allah) with one good, it is as if he is doing one obligatory worship in another month. Whoever does one obligatory deed, it is as if he has done 70 good deeds in another month. Ramadan is the month of patience, and patience is rewarded by Allah. It is (also) a month of mutual assistance, in which the provision of a believer increases (plus). Whoever (during that month) gives Iftar to a fasting person, then becomes forgiveness for his sins, his saviour from the fire of hell and he gets a reward like the fasting person, without reducing the reward of the fasting person (it) in the slightest.” Then the Companions said, “O Messenger of Allah, not all of us have food to give as Iftar to the fasting person.” The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, “Allah gives this reward to the person who gives the opening of a date or one sip of water or milk. Ramadan is a month whose beginning is mercy, its middle is forgiveness and finally is liberation from the fire of hell.” [Narrated by Al-Baihaqi, Al-Hakim, Ibn Khuzaimah and in At-Targhib]

Therefore, people who do charity in the month of Ramadan will be rewarded handsomely. People who do Sadaqah in Ramadan, combined with night prayers, they will be rewarded multiply. Then if you don’t forget to give charity to break the fast for people who are fasting, the reward that has been multiplied earlier is added to the reward of the person who was given alms in the month of Ramadan. If there is more than one person who is served Iftar, then the reward will be multiplied.

Dear servants of Allah! Sharing during the month of Ramadan is also a practice emphasised in Islam. As in Qur’an, Surah Al-Baqarah verse 261, which says:

“The parable (of income issued by) those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah is similar to a seed that grows seven ears, in each ear a hundred seeds. Allah multiplies (rewards) for whom He wills. And Allah is Extensive (His gifts) and All-Knowing.”

My beloved people! In this Qur’anic verse, Allah Almighty states that sharing with others is an activity that is highly recommended in Islam and will bring blessings to those who do it.

Sharing in the month of Ramadan has many benefits. First of all, it can increase the sense of togetherness and solidarity among Muslims. In some cultures, people tend to be more selfish and care less about others. However, in Islam, sharing is one of the most important values and is always emphasised. By sharing in the month of Ramadan, we can feel a sense of togetherness and care for each other, both those we know and those we don’t.

In addition, sharing during Ramadan can also increase our sense of empathy towards others. Because fasting creates a sense of tolerance, empathy, and being able to feel how it feels to endure hunger and thirst, that is what gives encouragement to share food with others, and fasting can foster a sense of empathy for other people around us.

When we share with people in need, we can understand their struggles and feel what they are feeling. In this way, we can better understand the needs of others and strengthen our sense of empathy. It can also help us become people who are more sensitive to social problems that occur around us.

Furthermore, sharing during Ramadan can increase the blessings of our fasting. Fasting does not only mean refraining from eating and drinking for some hours, but also refraining from committing bad acts such as lying, speaking harshly, or showing anger. By sharing, we can help others and strengthen our social attitudes, so that we become more aware of the importance of doing good and benefiting others.

Sharing in the month of Ramadan can provide great benefits for others, especially for those orphans, widows and those in need. There are many people who find it difficult to meet their basic needs such as food, clothing, or shelter. By sharing, we can help them to meet their needs and provide great benefits for them.

Not only providing benefits to others, but sharing can also provide blessings for ourselves. In Islam, sharing is considered a very noble good deed, and every good deed done during the month of Ramadan will be rewarded manifold. Thus, when we share in the month of Ramadan, we not only benefit others but also get great rewards from Allah Almighty.

As said in a Hadith, our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said that:

“Those who feed and drink each other in the month of Ramadan will get blessings and forgiveness from Allah Almighty.”

By sharing, one can strengthen bonds of brotherhood with fellow Muslims and strengthen a sense of togetherness in society.

However, not everyone has the ability to share with others during Ramadan. There are many people who also need help, but do not have the resources or opportunity to do so. Therefore, we also need to think of other ways to help them, such as donating Zakat or alms to organisations or foundations that struggle for their rights.

Besides that, we also need to ensure that what we give is something that is beneficial to those who receive it. For example, when we provide food to people in need, we must ensure that the food is healthy and nutritious so that it can help them to meet their nutritional needs. We must also ensure that the goods or money we give are not used for things that are not beneficial or even detrimental to them.

And we also need to build a habit of sharing outside of Ramadan. Sharing should not only be done for one full month but become a habit that is continuously carried out. Thus, we can continue to benefit others and get great rewards and blessings from Allah Almighty.

Dear brothers and sisters! Please help feed Muslims in need this coming Ramadan!

Ramadan is near, but rising food prices and cost of living crisis make it tough for many Muslims to afford meals.

Remember the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever feeds a fasting person has a similar reward.”

In Shaa Allah, together, let’s ensure no one goes hungry this Ramadan! Share and donate now!

Respected brothers and sisters! As we approach the blessed and noble Month of Ramadan, we are reaching out to our brothers, sisters and the entire ummah to join us in a noble cause to provide daily meals for 3,000 people throughout the noble month. As usual, your support will ensure that those orphans, widows and those in need can break their fast with dignity and nourishment. Every donation counts in making a difference in the lives of our brothers and sisters during this blessed, merciful and sacred month. Donate now to help us reach our goal and spread the blessings of Ramadan to those who need it most.

Dear brothers and sisters, this message was brought to you by Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria.

As usual, we sincerely seek your financial support, your help, your assistance, your donation and your contribution about the Ramadan Feeding for our orphans and the students under our care in our Islamic schools. Your support is highly needed for Allah’s sake, FISABILILLAH!

We sincerely solicit for your kind and sincere contribution towards the good and great work of Iftar for our orphans and our students; and the development of our schools and Islamic Center financially, materially and morally.

Our aim and objective always is to have a standard Islamic center and Arabic/Islamic schools for orphans and less privileged children.

We are soliciting also, if you want to pay your this year’s Zakah our great Islamic center is waiting for your kind and merciful gesture. Sincerely, your donation will help distribute Iftar food for our orphans and our students.

Remember, the blessed and merciful month of Ramadan will not be the same without our families, but unfortunately this is not a privilege enjoyed by everyone. This is the reason we’re steadfast in planning to provide food for the orphans, widows and students under our care!

We planned to be distributing food package that worth amount up to 3,000 orphans In Shaa Allah, this year.

And your contribution is highly needed as usual. May Allah rewards all your efforts and your good deeds, ameen.

Allah Almighty says:

“If you support the course of Allah, He will support you.” [Qur’an, 47: 7]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever relieves his Muslim brother of a hardship from the hardships of this world, Allah shall relieve him of a hardship from the hardships of the Day of Judgement. And whoever makes things easy for a person in difficulty, Allah will ease for him in this world and the Next. Allah is forever aiding a servant so long as he is in the aid of his brother.”

And he (Peace be upon him) said:

“Every act of goodness is considered as Sadaqah.” [Bukhari]

Please donate to our Ramadan iftar food package project. With your support we can provide essential food Items and help alleviate the difficulties and bring ease to the orphans, needy, women and children who have been affected the most by the insecurity, cost of living crisis, inflation and world economic crisis.

Please keep helping the cause of Allah with Allah’s money. Whoever gives for Allah, Allah will give him more. Donate to the Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center.

This is our account details as follows:

1. Account no. – 0048647196, GTBank

2. Account no. – 1779691620, Access Bank

For more enquiries contact, Imam Murtadha Muhammad Gusau, the director and Imam Of the Center: 08038289761.

And to donate food directly or sallah cows and clothes, etc, contact the following Numbers: 08038289761, 08056557477

Jazakumullah Khairan as you kindly contribute.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true and sincere followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 13 Sha’aban, 1445 AH (23 February, 2024).

