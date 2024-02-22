Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN, CON) was one of very few men endowed with the munificence of the virtues of humility and courage that is neither feigned nor acted. Of all the great behavioural attributes a man can have, humility stands out as the hallmark of deep knowledge. So is courage. Arakunrin had the rare ability to cast aside equivocation and obscurantism.

Oh Aketi! Your death is personal to me as an advocate. We have lost one of the most critical voices in the South-West and indeed Nigeria. The motivation behind the thoughts of every leader is reflected in everything they do. Right from mundane acts to the spectacular ones, what makes an exceptional leader and sets him apart, is courage.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN, CON) was one of very few men endowed with the munificence of the virtues of humility and courage that is neither feigned nor acted. Of all the great behavioural attributes a man can have, humility stands out as the hallmark of deep knowledge. So is courage. Arakunrin had the rare ability to cast aside equivocation and obscurantism.

Aketi, the brand, epitomised moral courage; he towered above many and was a bulwark against acts of gross moral turpitude and recklessness. In an age marked by increasing polarisation and violence orchestrated by conflict entrepreneurs, he took the lead and defended us from emerging and real threats. He insisted that the security of lives and property is the foremost and primary responsibility of government, and was relentless in his demand for an equitable social contract from the Federal Government.

Akeredolu left no room for any doubt on where he stood on issues, at all times. He believed it is not enough to challenge oddities when convenient. He proved to us that patriotism is not measured simply by vacuous avowals. Without equivocation, he challenged any act, at variance with collective aspirations towards the advancement of our society.

The man Aketi spoke out at difficult moments, and those moments evidenced his moral courage. With the tenacity of a pit bull, he never relented in staying through with conviction, on the justness of a cause, regardless of who held a contrary opinion.

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN, CON) was an unyielding advocate of the masses.

Rest in peace our brave and courageous leader. Take your rest. Rest!

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú, an advocate, strategist and political analyst, is Commissioner for Information in Ondo State. Twitter: @BamideleUpfront; Facebook: facebook.com/Bamidele. BAO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

