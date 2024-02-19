A brighter future for Nigeria is indeed attainable. Thus, it falls upon the burden of leadership to swiftly implement these recommendations. By doing so, we can alleviate tensions within the political sphere. Concurrently, fostering robust citizen engagement remains essential to ensuring that the voices and concerns of the populace are heard and effectively addressed.

The components fundamental to democracy — such as freedom of speech and assembly, fair elections, and an impartial judiciary — have long been regarded as essential elements for fostering an ideal society and curbing violence. Nevertheless, contemporary discourse suggests that additional measures are required to ensure the establishment of a truly equitable society. Presently, worldwide, and particularly in developing nations, citizens are expressing profound grievances regarding the hardships and poverty they are enduring. Consequently, protests and outbreaks of violence are ensuing, yet tragically these actions often exacerbate the prevailing conditions, leading to further deterioration, rather than improvement in the affected countries. Nigerians ought to draw lessons from the experiences of countries like Tunisia, Sudan, and Egypt. In addition, countries such as Libya and Iraq serve as cautionary tales, highlighting the detrimental outcomes associated with abrupt and forceful regime changes.

However, it is essential to clarify that this message does not imply that all is well in Nigeria. Now more than ever, the stark realities of skyrocketing living expenses and widespread hunger are glaringly evident in the nation. The current situation can largely be attributed to a culmination of leadership failures since the restoration of democracy in 1999. Despite the hopeful return of democracy, the nation witnessed the decline and disappearance of factories and manufacturing companies, raising questions about the efficacy of democracy itself and prompting reflection on whether the failures lie with the system or with those entrusted with its stewardship. Indeed, addressing the former issue necessitates concerted efforts from both leaders and citizens alike. The responsibility falls upon both parties to rectify the systemic failures and ensure a more effective and accountable governance framework. Conversely, the latter, concerning leadership failures, rests solely on the shoulders of those in positions of authority to enact meaningful reforms and fulfill their obligations to the populace.

Hence, on one hand, the complicity of academic leaders, religious leaders, traditional authorities, and the general populace is evident and has severely undermined the system. Self-interest, prejudice, and tolerance of various forms of immorality have become prevalent. Academics often steer discussions to favour specific groups or individuals, while religious and traditional honours are often bestowed upon the wealthiest bidders. Moreover, citizens readily embrace morally dubious figures within society, as long as they are perceived as one of their own and they possess wealth, regardless of its source. We are currently witnessing a troubling trend whereby criminals are being nurtured within their communities, therefore perpetuating further harm upon those same communities. Statistics on killings in both the northern and southern regions serve as stark evidence of this phenomenon; more Muslims are being killed by their own Northern criminals, while more Christians are also being killed by their own Southern criminals. Indeed, these factors underscore why the system struggles to function effectively, ultimately fostering animosity among citizens along ethno-religious lines.

Conversely, individuals in positions of authority, whether elected or appointed, have, due to greed, corruption, favouritism, limited patriotism, and/or the lack of capacity, failed to uplift Nigeria beyond what they met in 1999. Governors and legislators alike have been implicated in a web of non-performance, corruption, or both. Since the restoration of democracy in 1999, no governor has remained untainted by accusations of either non-performance or corruption and, in some instances, both. The situation appears to be even more dire among legislators, who are purportedly engaged in various unethical practices. These include alleged acts of bullying and oppression of ministers and chief executives of government establishments, budget padding, the inflation of budgets, and passing unnecessary bills in exchange for financial incentives, notably in dollars. This issue recently prompted a senator to advocate for the criminalisation of transactions involving the dollar currency. The period from 1999 to 2007 initially brought high hopes for Nigerian citizens. However, these hopes were dashed when it was discovered that national assets were being privatised at substantially undervalued prices, allegedly benefiting only a select group of cronies, and resulting in the demise of these assets. Sad examples include ALSCON, NITEL, Delta Steel, and the textile factories in Kaduna. Furthermore, numerous contracts, such as the $16 billion power project and several major road projects across the country, were either left unexecuted despite being fully paid for or were poorly implemented, serving as additional examples of mismanagement and corruption.

During the subsequent eight years of democratic leadership that concluded in 2015, Nigeria faced even greater challenges. Despite periods of oil windfall, the administration resorted to borrowing to meet basic salary obligations, highlighting financial mismanagement amidst abundant resources. The era witnessed a continuation of abandoned contracts and widespread corruption, exemplified by cases such as the privatisation of NEPA (one of the worst that happened to Nigeria), the $400 million abandoned CCTV project in Abuja, which had already been paid for by the successive administration. In addition, high-profile corruption scandals involving figures like Diezani and Dasuki drained Nigeria of hundreds of billions of dollars. Moreover, the escalating security crisis, characterised by bombings by Boko Haram, posed a severe threat to the nation’s stability, taking it to the brink of collapse. Throughout this period, poverty and hunger remained pervasive, underscoring the profound challenges facing the country. This discontent culminated in a widespread movement against the government of the day, ultimately leading to a groundswell of support and a historic victory for the first-ever political party merger in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Alas! The initial four years of the administration were marred by delays in decision-making, a six-month absence of the president due to illness, and a total of two-and-a-half years spent by legislators in passing budgets meant for a four-year period. Undoubtedly, such circumstances are bound to yield negative consequences. Despite significant efforts to neutralise BH insurgents, the period spanning 2015 to 2023 witnessed a resurgence of insecurity in Nigeria. Incidents of kidnappings occurred nationwide, exacerbating the toll on the populace. Persistent poverty remained a pressing challenge throughout this timeframe. Mirroring the corruption scandals of the preceding administration, particularly the impactful P&ID case that nearly drained Nigeria’s foreign reserves, current revelations from audits by the Central Bank of Nigeria shed light on corruption issues between 2015 to 2023. Additionally, cases involving the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and apparent deliberate non-utilisation of intervention funds by the Nigeria Content Development Fund highlight the potential loss of billions of dollars to corruption.

Several parallels can be drawn from citizens’ experiences across all democratic periods, including the current administration inaugurated in May 2023. Hunger and poverty persist as formidable challenges, reflecting a consistent issue throughout democratic governance. While it is premature to fully assess the current administration, it is evident that it faces significant hurdles. Inflation has surged, resulting in the soaring prices of goods and commodities. The decision to float the naira has led to a substantial devaluation of the currency, exacerbating economic challenges. Furthermore, the removal of fuel subsidies, a move that any successive leader might have undertaken, has inflicted considerable damage on the economy. Nevertheless, the burden of leadership persists, and leaders must uphold their responsibility, as they willingly pursued leadership roles and pledged to enact positive change.

The evident truth lies in the collective complicity, which further facilitates the evasion of accountability by our leaders for their shortcomings, often without apologies or acceptance of their failures. Even at that, the ultimate responsibility continues to rest upon the shoulders of leadership. As a result, it is crucial that prompt measures (that should include engaging manufacturers) are taken to guarantee the affordability of goods and commodities for the broader population. Moreover, it is imperative for the president to reject the economic theory suggesting that the naira must depreciate to N2,000 per $1 before strengthening, and instead, immediate steps should be taken to reverse currency devaluation. Neglecting to do so may lead to the ongoing depreciation of the naira spiraling beyond control. In pursuit of these objectives, the federal government should enhance its endeavours by implementing the following initiatives:

Consolidation on the gains of previous administrations, especially in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure and security. It is also essential, to close the gaps unearthed therein. Regardless of theoretical considerations, the progress and accomplishments made in the past should not be disregarded. The cashless policy should be revisited for strengthening of the naira and a total crackdown on corruption; E-governance should be made mandatory and quickly, as it will bring about fiscal federalism and augment the anticorruption crusade. The alleged forgery of the immediate past president’s signature and the unearthed financial rascalities of Dasuki and Emefiele, are examples of what can be tamed through e-governance; Social medial regulation is key at this material time, to avoid the degeneration of insecurity that can be caused due to the promotion of hate messages, cyberbullying and non-patriotism; Review of workers welfare that will be in tune with current realities, will not only do good to the workers, but to the nation at large, as it will help strengthen the anticorruption crusade. Collaborating with governors and legislators to review and expeditiously implement essential elements from Nigeria’s policy documents (e.g. Vision 2010 and Vision 2020), is imperative. This should be done without necessarily engaging a bogus national conference committee.

A brighter future for Nigeria is indeed attainable. Thus, it falls upon the burden of leadership to swiftly implement these recommendations. By doing so, we can alleviate tensions within the political sphere. Concurrently, fostering robust citizen engagement remains essential to ensuring that the voices and concerns of the populace are heard and effectively addressed.

Marwan Haruna Abdulkarim is executive director, Dela Sustainabilty and Resource Institute.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

