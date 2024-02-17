In a nutshell, AI is set to transform practically all aspects of life, alongside the economy of a nation. But I doubt if it is being used much across the world to tackle the menace of smuggling. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) however wants to pioneer using AI to combat smuggling, in a way that will boost trade for the country.

The potential of artificial intelligence to address many human problems and totally replace manual effort, in the near future, has never been in doubt.

Artificial intelligence, the World Economic Forum’s “The Future of Jobs Report 2020,” noted, is expected to replace 85 million jobs worldwide by 2025. Though that sounds frightening, about 97 million new jobs will be created in that same timeframe, the report goes on to say.

According to an article published by a foreign blog, “Built in,” automation systems have slowly phased out many manufacturing jobs — 1.7 million of them. It added that white-collar jobs are now also at risk of being automated into obsolescence.

“The customer service role is becoming more automated, as tools like chatbots and virtual assistants handle a broader range of customer inquiries and requests. Advancements like self-checkouts also make human workers less relevant in settings like grocery stores, thereby reducing the number of jobs within the customer service industry.

“Improvements in autonomous vehicles reduce the need for human drivers, impacting those in both the taxi and rideshare industries. In fact, Uber has partnered with self-driving car companies like Waymo and Aurora to give its riders more options, potentially setting up a conflict with its human drivers.

“Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard have raised questions about whether AI will replace writing-heavy jobs. While human language requires much more creativity and nuance, programming consists of more structured, straightforward language. ChatGPT can already be used to write code, so entry-level programming jobs may soon succumb to automation.

“AI content generators can already help brainstorm writing ideas and assist with repetitive content creation. Basic content marketing tasks like writing formulaic emails and short social media posts are no trouble for artificial intelligence. In some cases, AI can even produce a first draft for longer-form content, taking over many duties for human content marketers.

“Graphic designers are in direct competition with AI-generated art, especially since the ability to produce this kind of art is available to the public. Tools like Lensa and DALL-E make it easy to create professional images without artistic expertise. As a result, businesses and individuals may depend less on graphic design services to produce eye-catching visuals moving forward,” part of the piece noted.

In a nutshell, AI is set to transform practically all aspects of life, alongside the economy of a nation. But I doubt if it is being used much across the world to tackle the menace of smuggling. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) however wants to pioneer using AI to combat smuggling, in a way that will boost trade for the country.

The Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, recently pledged the commitment of the NCS towards effectively applying AI to give smugglers a bloody nose, and frustrate their illicit activities. He gave the assurance at a two-day-day workshop on Virtual Reality Technology (VRT) installation.

The event was organised by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and Ho Entertainment. Adeniyi who was represented by Assistant Comptroller-General ACG Malanta Yusuf, reiterated his support for the Nigeria Customs technological advancements, including officer training on radioactive elements to prevent smuggling.

Professor Baek Sung-Sil, the representative of WCO at the event, praised the CGC’s commitment to modernising Customs activities through technology. He commended the participants’ conduct and expressed confidence in the positive impact of the training.

Nigeria’s smuggling crisis has long assumed a pandemic status. “Among the several commodities and goods imported illegally into the country is rice, the most popular staple carbohydrate food. Rice smuggling has since assumed a frightening proportion, hurting private businesses and the economy.

“Domestic production of the agricultural item has equally been hampered. Dozens of personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) involved in anti-smuggling operations lost their lives during fierce battles with armed persons and gangs, while reports abound of how the precious lives of some Nigerians were cut short after eating unhealthy and toxic rice varieties imported,” I wrote in a published essay of mine titled, “Idiroko Border Reopening Saga And Smugglers’ Desperation”.

The Custom has however not relented in its fight against economic saboteurs. It has recorded many seizures of contrabands and illegal goods brought into the country. The agency also, has been arresting smugglers.

Recently, two smugglers arrested by Customs personnel last year, have been convicted and incarcerated for two years. It is safe to conclude that more success stories in the fight against smuggling will soon be recorded, with the NCS’ adopting the cutting-edge technology of AI.

The anti-smuggling war is about taking a ferocious dimension. Let economic saboteurs have a rethink in continuing with their nefarious activities. The Nigeria Customs, which is now led by Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, appears set on not showing them mercy, while they continue to wreck our economy.

Abdulsalam Mahmud writes from Abuja, and wrote in via: babasalam1989@gmail.com.

