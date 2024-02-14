…the avalanche of successes he has recorded as VON helmsman thus far, are not what enamoured him to me. What is making the ‘Ndace phenomenon’ to hypnotise me is his unrelenting call for key stakeholders’ to partner VON in telling Nigeria’s positive and good story. Ndace wants the mind of the international community to be disabused from seeing Nigeria as a backward and pariah nation, where nothing good can ever emanate.

I will herald this piece with a brief citation. Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace is well known in Nigeria’s media firmament as a prolific, ambitious, courageous and award-winning defence journalist. He is also an ace security analyst par excellence.

Ndace is the author of a trilogy, which highlighted the strides of the men and officers of the Nigerian Army, against terrorists loyal to the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), which are extremist groups.

The books, unveiled in May last year, were written in honour of Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), the longest-serving Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in the history of the Nigerian army. The titles of the books are: Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai, Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command, and The Lonely Grave, a collection of poems.

Ndace, also, was the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to a former Governor of Niger State, now Senator Abubakar Sani Bello. He served as the governor’s chief image-maker between November 2015 and May 2019. As Governor Bello’s spokesperson, Ndace performed his job diligently, professionally and exceptionally, projecting both his principal and his governance agenda outstandingly in the media.

His achievements while serving as CPS include conceiving creative and dynamic ideas, as well as laudable initiatives to support the agenda of his principal. This includes the establishment of FOSCIN (Forum of Spokespersons of Critical Institutions in Niger state) to engender synergy and coordination in managing security information in Niger state.

Ndace, employing the best tactics in media engagement and conduct, also introduced a special magazine, Power State, which profiled the work and administration of Governor Bello, among others.

Around October last year, Ndace was appointed as the director general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR). It is well over 100 days now since he assumed office amid pomp and the lofty expectations of his teeming well-wishers, for him to bequeath indelible footprints at VON.

Within the period he has steered the affairs of VON so far, Ndace has a flurry of achievements to showcase, and which he revealed in a recent opinion article. In the essay, the ex-Niger governor’s spokesman, commemorated his 100 days in office as VON helmsman.

He wrote: “…Stepping into leadership on October 23, 2023, the canvas of change began to take shape during my attendance at AFRICAST 2023 in Lagos. It was during this visit that I paid a visit to the Broadcasting House in Ikoyi and the Ikorodu Transmitting Station which served as poignant reminders of untapped potential, urging a commitment to revitalisation.

“Returning to the heart of VON, the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, told its own story — a tale woven with threads of promise and challenge. The deplorable state of infrastructure in Lagos reverberated through the echoing hallways of Abuja, creating a stark reality that demanded immediate attention and a resolute commitment to transformation.

“Even in the the situation at the Lugbe Transmitting Station in Abuja, a glimmer of innovation emerged through its commendable solar power facility. VON, it was evident, held promise, but it needed a guiding hand to restore its vigour.

“Yet, beyond the tangible structures and facilities, the true heartbeat of VON lay within its people. A pervasive low staff morale lingered in both Abuja and Lagos, fueled by unmet claims and promotion arrears. This challenge became the rallying cry for immediate attention and a strategic vision for a brighter future.

“Organically, imperatives emerged — a blueprint for transformation. Boosting staff morale became a mission entwined with improved welfare initiatives, regular promotions, and a cultural shift that celebrated excellence. The synergy among the Board of Management staff emerged as the adhesive binding the threads of transformation.

“Active participation at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference in Paris and the World Radio Conference in Dubai were not mere formalities but windows into global possibilities. These experiences became platforms to showcase VON’s commitment to international standards and collaborations, laying the groundwork for a globally relevant institution.

“Engagements with public and private agencies — Thunderbird, Image Merchants Promotions Limited, SMEDAN, GOTNI, NIPR, NUJ Chairman in Minna, and representatives from Dangote Group, Jaiz Bank — were not just courtesy visits. They were conversations that opened doors, created bridges, and fostered connections vital for VON’s relevance in the broader societal landscape.

“Within the first 100 days, I declared that all NYSC and interns at VON must undergo an orientation programme, fostering a sense of belonging throughout their stay. Additionally, strategic partnerships with the Guards Polo Club and the CEOS network Africa were initiated, redirecting attention to the external broadcasting station of Nigeria.

“As we reflect on these initial 100 days, the narrative echoes a journey underway, a story of resilience and transformation. Challenges have metamorphosed into pillars of change, and strategic initiatives are carving a path toward a future where VON stands not only as a fulfiller of mandates but as a beacon of excellence in the global media landscape. The journey continues, and as the sun sets on these first 100 days, it rises on a new dawn for the Voice of Nigeria”.

But the avalanche of successes he has recorded as VON helmsman thus far, are not what enamoured him to me. What is making the ‘Ndace phenomenon’ to hypnotise me is his unrelenting call for key stakeholders’ to partner VON in telling Nigeria’s positive and good story. Ndace wants the mind of the international community to be disabused from seeing Nigeria as a backward and pariah nation, where nothing good can ever emanate.

When the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) inaugurated its 23-member Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG) in Abuja last November, Ndace (who also is among the committee members) was there. He stressed the need for the country’s smeared national reputation to be cleansed, by Public Relations professionals and other communication experts.

According to him, not everything about Nigeria is bad. But only a few people outside the shores of our country are aware of this, Ndace said. He pledged the VON management’s commitment to collaborating with NIPR, and relevant professional bodies, together with influential citizens, in telling Nigeria’s “captivating story.”

In December, Ndace again re-echoed his patriotic call at the 2023 Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) and Spokesperson Communication Awards (SCA) in Abuja. Representing the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, at the event organised by the Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), Ndace eloquently explained the havoc of “irresponsible and dangerous reportage” about Nigeria in the country’s media.

He however, stressed the need for “stories of Nigeria’s greatness and her resilient citizens” to be told by all and sundry. Unlike in our fatherland, one hardly sees Westerners dragging their countries in the mud, regardless of the level of social crises, insecurity and leadership challenges they are faced with.

It is true that stunted national growth, necessitated by poor governance, has made Nigerians lose hope in their own country. Yet, there are plenty of good things about Nigeria, and her citizens too – who are elegantly unique, talented, enterprising and accommodating. Their praises are just not been sang.

Though the despair by citizens is palpable, Nigeria is still the only place we have, and which we can comfortably claim to be ours. We have no choice than to love her, and individually contribute towards her accelerated development. Let us all demonstrate patriotism in telling those who care to listen that ours is a blessed nation, with a chequered history and enchanting stories that will incredibly amaze them.

Abdulsalam Mahmud writes from Abuja. Email: babasalam1989@gmail.com.

