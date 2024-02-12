

“What the public wants today and what it sees as important down the road will almost certainly not be the same.” ― Gary Schmitt

At this juncture, I would like to begin to give you some more concrete steps on how to overcome public opinion. Victory over which would enable you to live a more enjoyable, peaceful and satisfied life.

Pay less attention to what people think or say about you. Rather focus on developing your personality. Make sure you know what you want in life. Do your best to put your best effort in realizing your dreams and goals. In short, live for yourself and your future, rather than living for others who don’t care about you. At the same time, keep on developing yourself in all facets of life, especially in social skills which would hugely help you to still be socially relevant as you pursue your life goals.

“There is nothing that makes more cowards and feeble men than public opinion.” ― Henry Ward Becher

Recognise the fact that you are different, just like every other person you are unique. Embrace your uniqueness. Learn from others. Be the best you could be. Know that where you are different from others, is where your winning point lies. Your difference is not a reason for rejecting yourself. It is rather a reason for celebrating yourself. People celebrate only your difference otherwise you would be the same as others. So focus on developing your personality rather than bothering and being concerned about public opinion.

“Your difference decides your success. Your similarity decides your comfort, but your difference from others decides your success and how God will use you. ― Mike Murdock

Don’t seek people’s approval at any cost. Stop compromising yourself just to get people’s approval. Focus on accepting yourself. If you could accept yourself and be at peace with yourself, that would give you much more joy than what you could receive from others. No matter how you try to please others in seeking their approval, they would never be fully happy with you, because there is nothing you do that will be able to capture their thoughts and mind.

“Don’t destroy yourself by allowing negative people add gibberish and debris to your character, reputation, and aspirations. Keep all dreams alive but discreet, so that those with unhealthy tongues won’t have any other option than to infest themselves with their own diseases.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson

When you hear negative words about you, please don’t keep thinking over and over about them. Try as much as possible to get them out of your mind and world fast. When you sit down there and continuously ponder over what has been said, those words sooner or later have dominion over you. They control you, push you around and dictate your happiness or lack of it. If anything is written in the newspaper about you or shown on TV, make sure you don’t become their broadcaster. Get them out of your mind and out of your world as fast as possible.

“The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation, unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward.” ― Steve Maraboli

Never let any man exercise such a huge authority over your soul as to make you hate him. Another aspect of the fear of public opinion is that we get angry at people who do things that we don’t like. That anger will most times or often lead to hatred if we are not careful. Some even brag themselves in the fact that they are able to hate others. They say, I will never talk to him again, he is cut off from my life, I will never relate with him. So people are thinking as if that is a victory for them, but really it is a defeat. Never let any man exercise such a huge authority over your soul as to make you hate him. The person you dislike, hate or angry with, that person you also think about. So long as you are thinking about him, he controls you. You don’t control your life at a time like that. You are not in charge. That person you don’t like has just subdued you. You become a slave to that which you constantly think about. The best thing for you to do is to release and let go.

“I will no longer let the fear of vicious comments or replies stop me from speaking what I believe to be right. I will also never give a message that everybody will agree with. I know that even my most faithful followers will never agree 100% with what I say. I also know that they know that and are fine with it. I am done letting the bullies win. They won’t anymore. Not here.” ― Dan Pearce

