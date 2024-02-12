Your gifts and callings are exactly the default gifts that God wants you to have in the body. Do not neglect your gift to desire other people’s gifts because of their results. You can, however, desire more gifts as you walk faithfully with your present gifts. Regardless of your results or talents or gifts, you will always need others in the body of Christ. Only God is independent. We are all dependent on one another.

“So we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individually members of one another.” – Romans 12:5

The rallying point of our Christian faith is the purpose of God for our lives. Purpose is the intention, the motive and the will of God concerning humanity. God’s purposes cannot be stopped. His counsel will always stand. Proverbs 19:21 says, “There are many plans in a man’s heart, Nevertheless it is the Lord’s counsel, that will stand.” All through the scriptures, God’s purposes are clearly written out and communicated to mankind by the Holy Spirit.

God would raise up prophets and priests who would speak to the people about His purpose concerning situations, circumstances, and events. Where men align themselves with God’s purposes, they prosper and are approved by God. Where men disassociate themselves from God’s purposes, they are disapproved by Him. One of such critical aspects of God’s purposes is the understanding of the functioning of the body of Christ, with its gifts and callings.

All men and women who have put their trust in Christ are part of the body of Christ, where Christ is the head and every follower is His body.

“Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually” (1 Corinthians 12:27).

“For as the body is one and has many members, but all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ” (1 Corinthians 12:12).

Therefore, putting away lying, “Let each one of you speak truth with his neighbor,” for we are members of one another (Ephesians 4:25).

“Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ? Shall I then take the members of Christ and make them members of a harlot? Certainly not” (1 Corinthians 6:15).

The book of 1 Corinthians 12:12-27 captures in a very accurate manner, the exact description and dynamics of the body of Christ. An exposition of this chapter of the Bible unravels the parts and function of the body of Christ. Between verses 12 and 27 are sixteen verses, in which the below eight fundamental principles of the body of Christ are found.

No matter what you have achieved, one person is not the body of Christ. One denomination is not the body of Christ. All of us, together, make up His body. If you break away from others and isolate yourself, you are no longer part of the body of Christ.

We drink from the same Holy Spirit to be part of one body. In other words, the Holy Spirit does not move men to stand alone and form their own movement. The Holy Spirit is not the spirit of division. He is not for the interest of one person. He is for the interest and unity of the whole body.

Regardless of what you do, your callings, giftings, statuses, and opportunities are not superior to the gifts and callings of other people in the body. We are all important in the body of Christ. Every one’s gift and status is important to the functioning of the body of Christ.

Your gifts and callings are exactly the default gifts that God wants you to have in the body. Do not neglect your gift to desire other people’s gifts because of their results. You can, however, desire more gifts as you walk faithfully with your present gifts. Regardless of your results or talents or gifts, you will always need others in the body of Christ. Only God is independent. We are all dependent on one another.

Roles and assignments are different in the body but are all important to complement each other, not to compete with each other.

The fall of a member of the body should be the fall of all the other members in the sense that a member’s pain would ultimately bring pain to the whole body. Conversely, the lifting of a member should be the lifting of others, in the sense that when a part of the body is successful, that success should be used to impact the lives of the other members of the body.

Some roles and assignments have been designed by God to receive more honour than the rest. For example, members of the body of Christ who labour in the word and doctrine as pastors, prophets, evangelists, apostles, and teachers, are put in this category for greater honour. Being positioned for more honour is not a licence for despising the body or for isolating the body or for pride or for abusing others in the body. It is even a condition for greater judgement.

“Let the elders who rule well be counted worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in the word and doctrine.” – 1 Timothy 5:17.​

We must stand up together in these last days, all of us who are following the real Jesus, and pull down the walls of division and raise up bridges of unity among us.

Gifts and Callings in the Body of Christ

“For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.” – Romans 11:29.

God, through our Lord Jesus, the head of the church, has planted the church on earth with gifts and callings. Every member of the body of Christ has gifts and/or callings. These refer to the supernatural endowments of heaven into every believer to add value to the whole body. In 1 Corinthians 12:4, we see the statement:

“There are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit.”

In the NIV, the same scripture reads like this, “there are different kinds of gifts, but the same Spirit distributes them.”

Note that the word, “Spirit” is in capital, referring to the Holy Spirit being the distributor of gifts in the body of Christ.

We need to call out something in 1 Corinthians 12:7, “Now to each one the manifestation of the Spirit is given for the common good.” This means that every single gift, calling, graces, anointing, and all supernatural endowments from the Holy Spirit to each of us is for the benefit of the whole body. In other words, your gift from God is not to serve your own interest or purpose alone, but the entire body. Why then are we building walls with our gifts? Some are even going to the extreme of selling their gifts to others in the body. Somebody wanted to pay for a gift in the days of Peter. This is what Peter told him in Acts 8:20: “Your money perish with you, because you thought that the gift of God could be purchased with money.”

Before we proceed to digging into the nature of the gifts and callings that God, through the Holy Spirit, has given us, let us identify some of the gifts and callings in the body of Christ.

If you haven’t discovered your gifts and callings, it is time to discover them. Ignorance of your gifts and callings won’t absolve you of the consequences of not maximising them. You are still responsible for discovering them, polishing them up in the place of prayer, diligence, and faithfulness, as well as through other physical means which must not violate the word of God. You need to pray and think about this. It is the basis on which you will be judged by God.

We have nine spiritual gifts called the ‘gifts of the spirit’ (1 Corinthians 12: 8-10). These nine gifts are arranged into three categories:

(1.) Revelation gifts: Word of wisdom, word of knowledge, and discerning of spirit.

(2.) Power gift: Gift of healings, workings of miracles, and special faith.

(3.) Utterance gifts: Prophecy, diverse kinds of tongues, and interpretation of tongues.

Now, every believer can receive these gifts in different proportions, but believers who are called into the five-fold ministries of pastors, evangelists, teachers, apostles, and prophets may receive higher degrees of these gifts to support the nature and scope of their works.

However, aside from the above nine gifts, there are other types of gifts in the body. Let’s look at Ezekiel 36:36, Romans 12:7-8 and 1 Corinthians 12:28 for the underlisted gifts:

Giving gifts

Leadership gift

Help, Kindness/compassion gift

Government and administration gift

Creativity and artwork gift

Music gift

Athletic gift

Writing gift

Speaking gift

The above list is not exhaustive. There are still many more.

Ten attributes of God’s gifts and callings

No one is empty. Although the above gifts and callings have supernatural foundations, the believer would still require both physical and spiritual preparations to maximise their impacts on earth. But let’s look at the nature of these gifts and callings through the lenses of scriptures, as mentioned by Paul in Romans 12 and 1 Corinthians 12:

You don’t own your gift, God owns it. God is the source.

Your gifts and callings are for the entire body of Christ to benefit from.

Your level of grace determines the type of gift God will give to you (Romans 12:6). This explains why God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble (James 4:6).

There are higher gifts, there are lower gifts. In 1 Corinthians 12:28-31, we see Paul telling us that some gifts and callings are greater than others. He arranged them in this order — apostles, prophets, teachers, miracles, help, guidance, etc. Looking at the human body, which is greater in impact between the eyes and the finger? Or between the kidney and the ear?

But the giver of a greater gift didn’t receive it by his own strength but as a product of grace which only God determines. God can give an individual a world class mathematical insight that nobody else in his generation will be able to understand. It’s the product of God’s sovereignty. In 1 Corinthians 12:31, Paul mentioned that we can desire greater gifts. You can desire it, pray about it, and walk in love. You must not be envious of people who have such great gifts. You must walk in love towards them.

God does not withdraw His gifts or callings from people in the New Testament (​”For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable” (Romans 11:29).

You can’t buy God’s gifts with money, but you can buy gifts from Satan.

You can dignify your gift and you can trivialise it (Romans 11:13 — I magnify my ministry).

Gifts can be transferred from one person to another (Romans 1:11; 1 Timothy 4:14). In Deuteronomy 34:9, Moses laid hands on Joshua and transferred the spirit of wisdom to him.

You will give account of yourself, including your gifts and callings to God (Romans 14:12).

If you haven’t discovered your gifts and callings, it is time to discover them. Ignorance of your gifts and callings won’t absolve you of the consequences of not maximising them. You are still responsible for discovering them, polishing them up in the place of prayer, diligence, and faithfulness, as well as through other physical means which must not violate the word of God. You need to pray and think about this. It is the basis on which you will be judged by God.

Is your gift serving God’s purposes or your own purposes? David’s gifts served God’s purpose. The Bible says in Acts 13:36, “For David did indeed serve God’s purposes in his own generation.” Jesus’s gift served the purpose of God. Daniel’s gift did. Paul’s gift did. Do you know God’s purpose for the gifts He has given you? Why are you even alive today? To make money? To buy houses? To travel the world over? Are these the reasons for being alive? You must identify your gifts and use them to serve the purposes of God.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

