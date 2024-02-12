Our comprehensive study delves into the voting patterns across various senatorial districts, meticulously examining the performance of crucial political parties like APC, PDP, and LP. We have meticulously dissected the trends and preferences that have emerged in different zones of Edo State, providing a clear picture of the electorate’s evolving sentiments.

Democracy in Nigeria has had a very colourful journey. After twenty-five years of the Fourth Republic, we are at a point where it is entrenched, with specific trends emerging. We are seeing increased awareness and participation of various groups, and what scholars will argue is a true reflection of the will of the people coming through in the voting trends.

Using the forthcoming Edo State elections as a case study, we have delved into the past elections and noted vital trends and potential factors that will determine the choice of candidates from the various parties and who the voters eventually choose to occupy Osadebe House.

A key trend that has been noted is the reduced margin in the contributions of votes between the two significant population zones – Edo North and Edo South. While it is commonly said that Edo South has 60 per cent of the Edo votes, the results from previous elections tell a similar but different story. The data of the last three governorship elections see Edo South holding the majority votes in Edo State, with 48.56 per cent of the votes cast. We observed a situation where the initial gap of 16.14 per cent between the regions of Edo South and Edo North in the 2016 governorship election was reduced to 11 per cent in the 2020 governorship election, suggesting the presence of either a better voter interest/mobilisation machinery in Edo North, the opposite in Edo South or what we believe is a symptom of increased migration out of Edo South to various states like Lagos and other countries.

It was also noted that Edo North and Central voted along party lines in virtually all the elections, usually mobilising approximately 60 per cent of their votes for the parties that hold sway in the regions. This can be seen as the people holding faith in the various parties, given the perceived benefits and dividends of democracy that they have received, such as the PDP giving Edo Central five ministers in twenty-six years and Edo North benefitting from significant infrastructural development under the APC governorship of Senator Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the minister from Edo North.

With a significant 330,000 voters representing 58.87 per cent of the total Edo votes, while putting party sentiments aside in the 2023 presidential election and searching for a perceived competent candidate to place their trust in (voting for Labour Party over the two traditional parties), the key to the forthcoming election lies in the choice of candidates by the three major political parties.

The most prominent observation is that the swing votes reside in certain quarters of Edo South. The voting trends signal a sophisticated zone with no solid attachment or fidelity to any party, but instead the placing of more emphasis on an affinity for the attributes and antecedents of candidates in determining the most likely of them to deliver good governance. In various years, Edo South has delivered different parties in the various elections on the same voting day, showing a keen ability to separate and understand the issues at play. The zone has also voted for multiple parties at various intervals, depending on the prevailing narratives. The votes, while ever-present, have been fluidly allocated to candidates at the different elections on the basis of what they have been able to sell to the masses.

With the trends and power most likely to shift from Edo South, we will possibly see a situation in which the traditional parties pick their deputy governorship candidates from the South and their governorship candidates from their strongholds, thus seeing the PDP go with a candidate from Edo Central and APC from Edo North. Especially given the likelihood of LP picking its candidate from Edo South for the governorship election, in a bid to consolidate on the inroads it made in the zone during the last presidential election. This sets up an exciting battle for the competency-based swing votes in Edo South, as the choice of candidates by the PDP and APC will become even more critical in putting up a defence in the region. This promises to be one of the most exciting elections in recent Nigerian history as over 20 aspirants have bought forms to contest across the three major political parties.

On this note, the PROVE Foundation takes great pride in publicly releasing our detailed analysis of Edo State Elections. This document presents an in-depth look at the electoral landscape in Edo State, offering critical insights into the recent elections that have shaped the State’s political landscape.

The significance of this document lies in its potential to serve as a valuable tool for political strategists, academics, policymakers, and the public. By shedding light on the intricacies of Edo State’s electoral processes, our report aims to foster a more informed and engaged citizenry, strengthening democratic principles in the State.

Furthermore, the report goes beyond mere statistics to explore the underlying factors influencing voter behaviour and election outcomes. This includes an assessment of socio-political dynamics, economic influences, and other critical elements that have played a pivotal role in shaping the populace’s electoral decisions.

The dissemination of this information will not only enhance public understanding of the political landscape but also encourage more transparent and accountable governance. It is a step forward in our continuous effort to promote informed electoral participation and democratic integrity in Nigeria.

We invite scholars, political analysts, journalists, and all interested parties to delve into this report, as it serves as a crucial resource for anyone looking to comprehend the nuances of Nigerian politics and the specific characteristics of Edo State’s electoral dynamics.

Omotola Ariyo is a research coordinator at PROVE Foundation. He was previously an Associate at Morgan Stanley and an Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He holds an LLB and LLM from the LSE, where he is completing his PhD. He sits on the boards of various organisations in the public and private sectors.

