A lot of things that we actually get troubled about, get to complain about, and get discouraged about, are really things that we should just smile about. Some people have taken this to mean a fear of public opinion. They don’t like people to talk about them. They suffer, they are discouraged, they are disillusioned and, at times, they are even angry. It is much easier to live when you decide to pay less attention to public opinion, especially to what people are thinking about you.

The problem is once you fall under that influence of the fear of public opinion, you become even more susceptible to control, bondage and psychological slavery. The fear of public opinion ends up captivating you, binds you hand and foot, so much that you lose those same fundamental human needs of acceptance, celebration, recognition, honour, importance, worth, understanding and the feeling of being needed.

“Don’t waste your time with explanations: people only hear what they want to hear.” ― Paulo Coelho

In extreme cases, the fear of public opinion could lead to ALLODOXAPHOBIA, which comes from the Greek words ‘allo’ meaning different, ‘dox’ meaning opinion and ‘phobos’ which comes from the Greek god of fear. People with the phobia of expressing opinions live in the constant fear and anxiety of hearing people’s opinions about them. This is the disease stage of public opinion; the diagnosed stage of the fear of public opinion.

At this stage the individual is not simply conscious of public opinion, but he become intensely aware of both the real fears and the presumed fears of public opinion. It becomes a mental and psychiatric disorder. It could get to the point where an individual refuses to come out of the house, because of the fear of what people think about him. It could get as bad as a person not willing to talk to any individual around him for about a year or two or three. This situation could lead a person to want to just remain indoors all the time. And it could get as bad as not even going to take a shower or going to the grocery store.

Thank God this extreme manifestation of the fear of public opinion is not what is witnessed on a regular basis with ordinary people. Still, the consequences of the fear of public opinion is bad enough, even without allodoxaphobia. Also, for ordinary people who are conscious of public opinion, the fear of how others think about them is a constant companion. The pressure and the control coming from constantly being considering of what others think about you, is a burden not desirable to carry through life.

“A wise man makes his own decisions, an ignorant man follows the public opinion.” ― Grantland Rice

A lot of people are extremely concerned about how they look. I was 35 years old before I realised that some ladies would not come out of their bedroom without having their makeup on. To have them come to open the door for you in the morning is a whole challenge. They keep you waiting by the door for about 15 minutes to an hour, because they want to look perfect before they open the door. That tells us how powerful public opinion is. I learnt this lesson the hard way.

I flew into South Korea with one of my assistant pastors, who is an older lady. My bag was accidentally taken to her hotel room. After realising this fact, I decided to go pick my bag, because I had personal belongings and clothing inside. When she realised I was the one at the door, she was adamant about not opening the door. I was bewildered and asked why she won’t open the door for me to take my bag. Her excuse was absolutely outrageous to me. She said she had washed off her makeup for the evening before going to bed, and she was not going to put it on for the night, so I had to wait till the next morning to get my bag. As a gentle man, I had to go and exercised longsuffering till the next morning.

Another aspect of the fear of public opinion is the concern of people regarding what others are saying about them. We don’t like people to say bad things about us. Many people suffer because of what people say about them. Many are angry and offended when they hear that other people are talking about them in their absence. In actual fact, that is a form of hypocrisy. In the real sense, we all talk about other people in their absence, including the person complaining.

That is a constancy that nobody can change. People talk, just as we talk. The best thing you can do about people talking behind you is to let them talk. Backbiting, talking about others in their absence, is about the cheapest or most readily available form of entertainment people have. They don’t need to pay for it. They don’t need the iPad or internet. They just need a companion and that is all. That is why we all engage in it.

“It’s not the public opinion of what you are that matters, but the private personality of who you are!” ― Israelmore Ayivor

Let’s admit it. Most of us are often in bad moods, wandering about our days looking for what to think and do. Gossiping is about the only readily available option that is there for everyone. It is also the cheapest. Any talk of our dislike of gossip and other people talking behind our backs, is in the least hypocritical, because we all do it. My advice to people is that they should not lose their sleep over people talking about them in their absence, because that same day, they too have spoken about other people in their absence. Let people talk. Simply move on with your life. People are going to keep on talking anyway.

“If any man despises me, that is his problem. My only concern is not doing or saying anything deserving of contempt.” ― Marcus Aurelius

A lot of things that we actually get troubled about, get to complain about, and get discouraged about, are really things that we should just smile about. Some people have taken this to mean a fear of public opinion. They don’t like people to talk about them. They suffer, they are discouraged, they are disillusioned and, at times, they are even angry. It is much easier to live when you decide to pay less attention to public opinion, especially to what people are thinking about you.

“I won’t ask you to tell me who has spoken ill of me, but I would like to know who has spoken favourably. ” ― Santiago Roncagliolo

We shouldn’t think that our neighbour’s opinion about us has to be right, or right in our own understanding. Friends, a lot of things in this world are not right and not too many of them are going to be right soon, so what do we do in that situation? Keep on living, do your best and enjoy life. Disregard other people’s opinion. As the case may be, everybody has the right to their own opinion.

To be continued.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

