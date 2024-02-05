Sadly, a new generation of believers has arisen — many of who are business partners with Satan in mocking and tearing down pastors and churches, given the slightest provocation. They don’t know that the fall of one of us is the fall of all of us. It is becoming increasingly difficult for many faithful believers and, most importantly, many faithful pastors to run and finish this race of faith on the platter of truth. The odds are really against us and would increase in intensity as the battles of the last days intensify.

As the wave of comprise continues to blow across the entire landscape of global evangelicalism, shattering the hearts of many in the body, there seems to be no better time to strengthen our prayer altars than now. A couple of days back, a beloved father and elder in the American Pentecostal circle came under a barrage of attacks on account of his unbelievable public stand towards an unbiblical marriage doctrine. This has been a faithful servant of God with more than four decades of unwavering commitment to the preaching of the truth of God’s word, but who is now being cancelled and removed from Christian radio stations across America. Scheduled conferences are dropping his name. Ministry friends are disassociating themselves from him. It is heart shattering. I have been listening to him for a long time.

About three years ago, a foremost teacher of God’s word with close to five decades of a global ministry influence for God was enmeshed in a series of allegations of moral failure. I cried my eyes out as this servant of God was literarily cancelled, not just by culture, but by many in the church. Things got so bad that the entire ministry structure that blessed millions of people all over the world has now been dismantled — radio stations have cancelled the ministry, TV stations have removed its slots from the air, and several prominent Christian libraries have also reportedly taken down many of the ministry’s materials. Hell went into a lavish celebration. Heaven mourned. For several days, I was shattered beyond words, crying like a baby in the privacy of my room.

As we speak, the barrage of attacks against faithful pastors is unbecoming, lethal, and to many extents, meeting Satan’s strategic goals. As we speak, the number of pastors quitting ministry is on the increase. A very anointed prophet of God that I’m close to has recently gone back to his secular job. He would seat me down to relay to me countless stories of changed lives, signs and wonders, prophetic messages and fulfilments. But he had faced so many attacks and crises that the very thought of going back to the pulpit is a nightmare to be avoided for him. Dr Perry Stone gave a startling statistic in one of his TV broadcasts. In his words, “more than 7,000 pastors have died in America in the last two years.” In mainstream Europe, the attacks on churches and pastors seem to have reached an all-time high.

In Nigeria, the statistics of attacks on pastors and the failures of pastors are troubling. About two years ago, I received a letter from a servant of God in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria. Apparently, he had read one of our monthly Newsletter that I author. In his words that shook me to my roots, “Sir, please pray for the church of God in my city.” He mentioned the city. He continued, “Most of our pastors have now joined different occultic societies, and many of our youths have also followed them. Please pray for our city.”

A stunning report that is well documented by Dr Erwin Lutzer, Senior Pastor of the Moody Church in America, in one of his latest books, states that more than 1,400 churches across Europe have been shut down, bought, and converted to mosques and business centres.

I was stunned with grief. Yes, there are great pastors across the globe. Yes, there are many forthright servants of God in Nigeria. But Apostle Paul makes it very clear to us in Galatians 5:9 that “A little leaven leavens the whole lump.” If you understand this statement, you would understand the danger of having even only one pastor fall away. One attack of heresy against a servant of God can mislead millions of others. This explains why Jesus told us the story of the man with a hundred sheep who left the remaining ninety-nine to look for one lost sheep. Why? One loss that is not properly managed, and possibly restored, can trigger the loss of the remaining ninety-nine. I can go on and on to tell you the stories of faithful servants of God who Satan has now attacked, and whose fall is now leading to the fall of thousands upon thousands of other people. It’s a very strategic option for Satan to bring down one faithful pastor in order to bring down one million others.

We need to be very intentional about praying for our pastors.

It seems like we are failing or have failed woefully in the place of prayers for one another, and particularly for our faithful pastors.

Enough of these heartbreaks in our midst. The ship of our faith must not sink. No faithful father in the faith must drown. No faithful missionary on the field must fall into adultery. No faithful pastor in the city must endorse same-sex marriage or any of the satanic doctrines that have bedeviled our world. We can achieve this in the place of prayer. It is time to pray Satan away from drowning God’s faithful servants.

And just recently, another prominent servant of God in the US, who has stood the test of time for decades, got into a series of allegations of moral failure that no one believed could be true, given the simplicity of the life he has lived. Hearts were shattered. Homes were broken. Many souls went back from following the Lord. Hell went into celebration again, while heaven mourned. We are in a very serious situation.

However, the scars of persecution are not the same as the scars of compromise. It is better to bear scars for standing for the truth, than to bear scars for standing for errors. Sadly, the latter is getting more traction in our world. Friends, take the names of every pastor that you know who is standing for the truth to your prayer altar and bath them in prayers. Enough of these heartbreaks in our midst. The ship of our faith must not sink. No faithful father in the faith must drown. No faithful missionary on the field must fall into adultery. No faithful pastor in the city must endorse same-sex marriage or any of the satanic doctrines that have bedeviled our world. We can achieve this in the place of prayer. It is time to pray Satan away from drowning God’s faithful servants.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

