“To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme skill.” – Sun Tzu, 4th Century BC.

The above quote was coined by a famous Chinese general, military strategist, and philosopher from ancient China while buttressing the idea of applying a soft approach to defeat adversaries.

Until I recently attended a maiden National Security Course on Psychological Operations and Strategic Communication I (NSCPOSC-1), organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), I would not have succinctly understood the role of psychological operations (PSYOPS) and strategic communication (STRATCOMM) in achieving security objectives and national interests.

While STRATCOMM deals with effective information sharing using appropriate channels to influence decision-making and shape individuals’ attitudes towards achieving particular objectives, PSYOPS, on the other hand, involves a series of planned political, economic, and social activities in order to influence and shape the opinions, attitudes, behaviours, and perceptions of target groups with the intent of achieving national interests, including military objectives.

Therefore, it is against this background that the DIA hosted a training programme for government officials, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), intelligence communities, security services, communication specialists, community leaders, and civil society advocates and the media, in order to equip them with the requisite skills for surmounting security challenges using non-kinetic approaches.

The workshop, with the theme “Winning Hearts and Minds for National Cohesion and Development”, engaged participants in a five-day intensive training between 22 and 26 January to acquaint them and, by extension, the general public with the soft approaches to solving insecurity, while at the same time promoting social cohesion.

Central to the conduct of the workshop was a series of paper presentations by security experts, military officers, media practitioners, and members of academia that were relevant to the context of the subject matter under discussion. Apart from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, who was the keynote speaker, other notable presenters included the Information Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi; Communication Minister, Dr Bosun Tijani; Chairperson Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (DIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Isa Onilu

In his keynote address, General Christopher Musa emphasised that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is currently reviewing its operational plans in tandem with the current realities to utilise both military force and non-military tactics to tackle insecurity.

The CDI pointed out that the intent of the course was to reconnect with communities and enlighten them on the importance of lawful conduct, as against the activities of criminals, insurgents, and other deviants. He added that there is need for the government to harmonise processes and procedures for collaboration with communities, which are most impacted by security challenges.

Represented by Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, director of Training at the Defence Headquarters, the CDS emphasised the need for a dual-pronged approach to contain the dynamic nature of current adversaries in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the convener and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye, said that the five-day programme was to boost security experts’ understanding of the dynamics of PSYOPS and STRATCOMM.

Speaking on the objective of course, the Director Psychological Operation at DIA, Mrs CA Usman said it was to allow for cross-fertilisation of ideas among stakeholders on the application of PSYOPS and Strategic Communication STRATCOMM to achieve overall national cohesion and development.

The NSCPOSC-1 is part of the strategic function of the DIA, to support Armed Forces operations and national security objectives in line with creating awareness on the application of STRATCOMM and PSYOPS instruments in the attainment of national cohesion and development.

Over the years, the Nigerian military has made significant strides in its relentless efforts to contain the activities of non-state actors through PSYOPS and STRATCOMM

Reports show that no fewer than 51,828 terrorists and their family members laid down their weapons and surrendered in just one year between July 2021 and 4 May, 2022. Similarly, about 106,000 terrorists and their family members have so far surrendered to the troops in the northeastern part of the country.

I wonder if tools of psychological operations and strategic communication are not similar to basic elements of Public Relations. However, I believe policymakers and relevant authorities should note that the overall success of PSYOPS and STRATCOMM depend on sincerity of purpose and process that must be built on trust with well-crafted messages that could have the desired impacts on the targeted audiences.

The successes can be attributed to the concerted series of efforts of non-kinetic approaches introduced by the military as part of counter-insurgency measures in the region.

Meanwhile, in their communique, the 87 participants commended the DIA for organising the course and urged that it should be sustained in order to upscale the skills of relevant organisations with the latest thinkings and techniques of PSYOPS and STRACOMM in addressing societal challenges.

While urging government at all levels to invest in community initiatives, education, job creation and public awareness on security consciousness, they also noted that sustained inter-agency collaborations, especially among security services are essential for coordinated activities for national safety and security.

The participants also called on the media, religious leaders and the traditional institutions to be in the forefront in shaping public attitudes through their respected channels of communication.

Apart from exploring the potentials of new technological tools, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Data Analytics for PSYOPS and STRATCOMM by relevant bodies, the participants emphasised the need for national policy backed by legal frameworks to regulate the activities on digital and social media to guard against fake news and hate speech.

In ensuring effective communication, the PSYOP course participants emphasised the need for adequate funding of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to effectively discharge its statutory responsibilities of pursuing value reorientation, promoting unity and cohesion for national development.

Mukhtar Madobi is NDA research student and the author of “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective.” Email: Ymukhtar1994@gmail.com

