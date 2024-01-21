The Exploits of Wisdom

​At this juncture friends, I would like to take you on a journey of the exploits of wisdom. Wisdom delivers exploits to its possessors. A careful look at some of these victories of wisdom will absolutely convince us that wisdom is what we need to truly reign in our world today.

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom. And in all your getting, get understanding.” Prov. 4: 7

1. Eccl. 7:11 “Wisdom is good with an inheritance, And profitable to those who see the sun.”

• Wisdom is good.

• Wisdom is not only good, it brings inheritance with it.

• Wisdom is profitable.

• Wisdom is profitable especially for those who labor for it.

2. Eccl. 7: 12 “For wisdom is a defense as money is a defense, but the excellence of knowledge is that wisdom gives life to those who have it.”

• Wisdom is a defense

• Wisdom is a life-giver.

• Wisdom is the excellence of knowledge

3. Eccl. 7: 19 “Wisdom strengthens the wise more than ten rulers of the city.”

• Wisdom is power

• Wisdom strengthens its possessor.

• Wisdom makes the wise wiser than political office holders.

4. Eccl. 8:1-5 “And who knows the interpretation of a thing? A man’s wisdom makes his face shine, and the sternness of his face is changed. I say, “Keep the king’s commandment for the sake of your oath to God. Do not be hasty to go from his presence. Do not take your stand for an evil thing, for he does whatever pleases him.” Where the word of a king is, there is power; and who may say to him, “What are you doing? “He who keeps his command will experience nothing harmful. And a wise man’s heart discerns both time and judgment.”

• Wisdom understands complex matters

• Wisdom causes the wise to shine

• Wisdom delivers joy to those who possess it

• Wisdom understands the importance of abiding in the Lord’s presence

• Wisdom recognizes and avoids evil.

• Wisdom knows the times and seasons

5. Eccl. 10:10 “If the ax is dull, and one does not sharpen the edge, then he must use more strength; But wisdom brings success.”

• In a time of stagnation, wisdom finds a way.

• In weakness, wisdom gives strength.

• Wisdom brings success at all times.

“Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish.” ― Anne Bradstreet

Put Wisdom To Work for You

Ladies and gentlemen, we have just examined with in this write up. THE REIGN OF WISDOM. When we embrace wisdom, we reign supreme in our world. What is your aspiration today? Are you hungry for more? Do you thirst for greatness? Wisdom is your answer. When believers begin to reign in this life, more glory will come to our King.

The situation we are witnessing in our world today, when kings are walking on foot and slaves are riding on horses, must change for the church to take her rightful place in the modern world. The only force that will bring that to pass for us is what we have already been given access to, WISDOM!

I encourage you all to try and seek to acquire wisdom. It is not something you just pray for, go to bed and wake up the next morning and suddenly you are wise. It is something you work for. Wisdom answers to a tough knowledge acquisition process and a pragmatic commitment to implementation. When acquired knowledge is converted into products through actions, that is wisdom.

The secret of wisdom is that it lets you see how God sees. You are not seeing from beneath or from below. You are seeing from the very top. With wisdom, you are always at the vantage point of standing at the side of God in any given situation or circumstance. Wisdom allows you to see clearly the difference between what is right and what is wrong. Between darkness and light. Between what is insignificant and what is great, etc.

Wisdom allows us to see further than our noses, because we are seeing from God’s perspective. Wisdom replaces your limitations with God’s unlimitedness. Wisdom gives you the foresight of God instead of your own short-sightedness. I pray that this article would play a major role in the emergence of the glorious church of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the earth.



Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

