While we must remember the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes, let’s also cling to the optimism that tomorrow will be safer. We owe it to the warriors who defend our nation, their families, and every Nigerian who longs to live in a fearless nation. This could be the turning point where thankfulness becomes a driving force for long-term security and appreciation finds its way into action.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has called on troops to remain resolute in defeating insecurity and ensuring peace in the nation.

He made the call in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said the event is held annually to commemorate the unwavering commitment and heroism of servicemen and women in various military operations.

According to him, the commemoration is of great significance as it provides the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of fallen heroes in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“As we reflect on the gains achieved so far, I charge you to remain resolute in defeating security threats to ensure enduring peace in every part of our dear nation.

“I will continue to prioritise your welfare while steering the affairs of the armed forces in line with my leadership philosophy,” he said.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated annually on 15 January to honour servicemen and veterans of the Nigerian military.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence, the day also commemorates the country’s fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of humanity during the Nigerian Civil War, peace support operations around the world, as well as various internal security operations.

We must encourage the troops to remain resolute in defeating all forms of security threats to ensure enduring peace and security across every nook and cranny in Nigeria. They should also be tasked to continue to remain vigilant and uncompromising in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Yes, even after their demise, the military personnel who lost their lives in active service deserve commendations owing to their patriotism, sacrifice, and selfless services rendered to the nation.

We should remember that military personnel are the first line of defence in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity against any external incursion. Their mandate is to ensure the safety of lives and properties – a task that they uphold vigorously, while putting their lives on the line.

In order to achieve that, they complement the efforts and work in synergy with other sister security agencies through capacity building trainings, intelligence sharing, and joint operations, in order to ensure that the goals are fully realised.

While it is painful that a lot of them paid the supreme price in the process of ensuring that citizens sleep in their comfort zones with their eyes closed, yet some citizens do not appreciate their efforts.

This is coming amidst rising cases of insecurity, which the country has been battling for the past years, with military personnel at the centre of the operations.

We must encourage the troops to remain resolute in defeating all forms of security threats to ensure enduring peace and security across every nook and cranny in Nigeria. They should also be tasked to continue to remain vigilant and uncompromising in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The military high commands, as they promise, should prioritise the welfare of troops and those of their families, especially the widows and orphans they leave behind.

Ultimately, security is everyone’s concern, which means that we all have a shared responsibility to be vigilant. In our communities, we ought to be the voices, the eyes, and the ears that alert authorities to questionable activities and demand answers. A nation with a common goal can overcome any obstacle.

Looking at the current trajectory of the security landscape in Nigeria, we should celebrate the extraordinary work and dedication of the Nigerian military for the sacrifice towards a secure and united nation.

But given the increasing level of insecurity, it is imperative that we recognise the persistent vulnerabilities of our troops in protecting us by identifying a workable, long-term solution.

The welfare of our troops must come first; in fact, it is non-negotiable because a soldier who receives proper care is one who is better equipped to defend us. Therefore, to keep them motivated, they need strong healthcare, improved living conditions, and better facilities in the barracks and theatres of operations.

Similarly, a fresh examination of strategies is essential for the security agencies, particularly the intelligence communities, such as the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Department of State Service (DSS). Gathering intelligence needs to be refined so that murmurs become useful information to help the troops in proactively tackling the likelihood of security breaches.

Although technology is an effective tool in modern warfare, human intelligence capabilities through trainings and the ability to recognise complex dangers would ultimately turn the tide. The military should therefore compliment human intelligence with artificial intelligence in their strategic plans.

Ultimately, security is everyone’s concern, which means that we all have a shared responsibility to be vigilant. In our communities, we ought to be the voices, the eyes, and the ears that alert authorities to questionable activities and demand answers. A nation with a common goal can overcome any obstacle.

While we must remember the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes, let’s also cling to the optimism that tomorrow will be safer. We owe it to the warriors who defend our nation, their families, and every Nigerian who longs to live in a fearless nation. This could be the turning point where thankfulness becomes a driving force for long-term security and appreciation finds its way into action.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is the author of National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective and is a senior correspondent with the Emergency Digest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

