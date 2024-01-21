You must stand out for Jesus or you are not with him. According to Leonard Ravenhill’s famous words, “He is either Lord of all or not Lord at all.” Friends, these last days won’t accept neutral deals with God; you must either be for Jesus or against Him, there is no middle ground. You are either a lover of God or an ally of Satan. You are either a lover of the gospel of an enemy of the gospel.

Jonathan Edward’s message “Sinners in the hands of an angry God” has been widely regarded for decades as the most famous sermon in America. Writing about this sermon in one of his books, Dr David Jeremiah said, “if this sermon were to be preached today, it should be worded like this, “God in the hands of angry sinners.” Such is the scale of hatred in the hearts of humanity against God and all He stands for. Ours is a generation that’s racing at top speed towards the eternity it isn’t prepared for. A man of God in the 19th century once asked a rhetorical question, “you mean that eternity is real, heaven and hell exist, and people are this apathetic? It is the grand master plan of Satan to wear out the discernment of humanity until we all suddenly exit this world to only discover that the very same thing we had despised is actually real. You must not be eaten up by apathy and ignorance – two dangerous forces that promote apostasy. Some are apathetic, they don’t just care about what’s happening. Some are only ignorant. Others are world champions in apathy and ignorance. They don’t know, and they don’t want to know.

“As the deer pants for the water brooks, So pants my soul for You, O God.” – Psalm 42:1

You must stand out for Jesus or you are not with Him. According to Leonard Ravenhill’s famous words, “He is either Lord of all or not Lord at all.” Friends, these last days won’t accept neutral deals with God; you must either be for Jesus or against Him, there is no middle ground. You are either a lover of God or an ally of Satan. You are either a lover of the gospel of an enemy of the gospel. God isn’t ready to accept anything less of total commitment. To be for Him requires your relentless and unapologetic commitment to His values and principles, as enshrined in only one book – the Bible. To be for Him requires that you choose whom you would be loyal to – Christ or men? To be for Him requires that you be with Him, for to be much for God, we have to be much with Him.

Our generation hasn’t had things much worse than our brethren in past generations. Maybe theirs was worse, but they stood on the wings of grace to defend the integrity of their faith against all odds. If we fail, there is no future for our children! Will persecutions come? You better get ready for them. We have entered a season in which following Jesus will cost more than many are willing to pay.

“Then He appointed twelve, that they might be with Him and that He might send them out to preach.” – Mark 3:14

“In the 1950s, Fidel Castro arrested several Christians who stood their grounds for their faith. The Cuban poet, Armando Valladares was also arrested by Castro for opposing him, and was locked up in the same facility with these Christians. Armando Valladares hadn’t known the Lord at that time, but he had this to say while in prison, “Each night I would hear condemned Christian men marched outside. Then I would hear shouts of, “Viva Cristo Rey” meaning long live Christ the king, just before exploding rifles shattered their defiant cries.” Armando Valladares, who wasn’t even a serious Christian met Christ in the prison because of these heart-breaking experiences.” When he was released, he wrote a book to tell his story titled, Against all odds.

“So when they had eaten breakfast, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon, son of Jonah, do you love Me more than these?” He said to Him, “Yes, Lord; You know that I love You.” He said to him, “Feed My lambs.” – John 21:15

Our generation hasn’t had things much worse than our brethren in past generations. Maybe theirs was worse, but they stood on the wings of grace to defend the integrity of their faith against all odds. If we fail, there is no future for our children! Will persecutions come? You better get ready for them. We have entered a season in which following Jesus will cost more than many are willing to pay. Reverend John. J Murray, former pastor of the Free Church of Scotland said, and I quote, “We have entered the days of the early apostles. The Roman government under which many Christians were martyred was pluralistic and supremely tolerant of religion, the only people they could not tolerate were the Christians.”

Where are the generation of pastors and prophets who will say to culture, “we are not careful to answer you O culture? Marriage is between a man and a woman. Where are the generation of sanctified business men and women who will stand with God to shine the light of integrity in the dark places of business? Fearless men and women whose love for God is supremely intolerant of sin, apathy, and compromise.

If they can tolerate you, you are not shining your light, or probably, your light is gone. If they can tolerate you, you aren’t really different from them. Don’t be like some pastors in Germany who, during the reign of Hitler, chose to replace the cross of Christ in their churches with the picture of Hitler, just to be politically correct and to be in the good books of the Fuhrer, as he was popularly called. It is better to be in the bad books of men and in the good books of God. Take your stand for God and let the world know your stand. Let your story be heroic, like that of the three Hebrew boys in the Bible, “We are not careful to answer you O King.” They did not bow and they did not burn.

“O God, You are my God; Early will I seek You; My soul thirsts for You; My flesh longs for You In a dry and thirsty land Where there is no water.” – Psalm 63:1

Where are the generation of pastors and prophets who will say to culture, “we are not careful to answer you O culture? Marriage is between a man and a woman. Where are the generation of sanctified business men and women who will stand with God to shine the light of integrity in the dark places of business? Fearless men and women whose love for God is supremely intolerant of sin, apathy, and compromise. This is the picture of the end time church, the real church that Jesus is coming back to rapture. You must be enlisted in this group.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

