A few days ago, the air was filled with cheer: Resounding with echoes of “happy new year” and the characteristic exchange of pleasantries to usher in the new year. Goals were set. New year resolutions were made and perhaps broken almost immediately too. And not a few people had high aspirations for a better year. If I am to go by what I have seen and heard, health and wellbeing appear to be strong considerations for the new year. In prepping for a better and healthier 2024, a substantial number of people have cited mental health as topping their priority lists and plan to be deliberate about safeguarding their mental health.

In no small measure, the increasing attention given to mental health, albeit inappropriately, is welcome. Afterall, we cannot aim for a healthier society without healthy mental states. However, I cannot help but muse over the new mantra “no gree for anybody” and its many variations that allegedly came into public space towards the twilight of the preceding year as a slogan for 2024 among Nigerian youths — but which now appears to have been adopted across age groups. It can be described as upholding one’s rights, defending one’s turf, or being more decisive. Certain people have argued that the mantra speaks to a positive move for a better country by its youths’ resisting acquiescence, which is presumed to be part of the sundry problems that have plagued Nigeria, insisting that it is high time to demand for improved conditions. In other words, the desire for change for a better Nigeria.

Anyway, like every ideology there are bound to be outliers who will distort the underlying good intentions and there is the possibility of it being misrepresented or understood. Little wonder the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force described it as a nidus for rebellion and expressed concerns about the trending mantra and its revolutionary tendencies. Although, such innuendoes can be unsettling and appear as threatened infringement of one’s human rights, it is appropriate to remind the citizenry to act within the confines of the law. Contrary to the seemingly austere warning from the Nigeria Police Force, the endorsement of the mantra with regards to security issues by the representative of the Nigeria Defence Headquarters was a more charitable action.

Now, the question is: What is the relationship between the “no gree for anybody” mantra and the angst of a psychiatrist? Or simply put, what has this mantra got to do with mental health? As a psychiatrist, I prefer to interpret the “no gree for anybody” mantra as one that motivates individuals to be more assertive, confident, and resilient. One that spurs individuals to aspire for actualisation and these seem to be the case in some situations. Intriguingly, information from social media suggests that some individuals in their pursuit of wider social media visibility and “likes” use this “no gree for anybody” mantra to showcase aggression, bullying, intimidation, and egomania.

Certain others who perceive forms of disenfranchisement have adopted the mantra as an opportunity to project distress emotions, such as aggression or unusual anger. Although, these actions can be argued to be part of the process of evolution from subservience to boldness, a phase of change from learned helplessness to emancipation in a population that has been largely marginalised, I have concerns about the significance of these on the mental health of all involved.

Quite disconcerting is the interpretation and display of “no gree for anyone” as aggression, irritability, or anger in its subtle or profound forms. Usually, there exists a bidirectional relationship between the subject and the target. Anger can be a normal reaction to untoward events, information, thoughts, and/or actions directed at a person or thing. It can be a positive and valuable emotion, if properly harnessed. Conversely, it can be a symptom of ill-health, or reaction to the threat or experience of an illness, its course, management, or the outcome of the illness.

Studies have linked mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, and some physical health conditions such as elevated blood pressure, headaches, and migraines with anger. Biological, psychological, socioeconomic factors including the changing climate have been identified as causes of aggression/anger. Unsurprisingly, current conditions in Nigeria present a good medium for varying levels of aggression vis-à-vis health concerns. Therefore, in asserting our posture, we should be mindful of our actions and words, how we use them and who we use them on. Targets of hostile actions such as bullying, intimidation or aggression may experience mental health conditions such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD), depression and in some cases, have recourse to suicide.

A great number of Nigerians are experiencing forms of emotional distress. Some people are like the Indian rubber ball that bounces back while some are at their wits’ end. Some people may see the “no gree for anybody” as a call to claim their rights and some for better governance, while for the person on the receiving end, whose struggle you may never know, it may just be the last straw that will crush his/her resolve and hope of a tomorrow worth enduring for.

“Let us gree” to learn about mental health and check in with a professional if we perceive that we are experiencing symptoms. “Let us gree” to be regular on our medications if we are already on any. I could go on and on but adopting a “I gree to pay more focus on my mental health” may not be a bad one and it is devoid of warnings and threats from law enforcement agents. Enjoy a healthy 2024 as we “no gree”for harmful mental health practice.

As we progress in 2024, we can plan to be deliberate about engaging in more mental health conversations, promote mental health in our institutions and social circles, whilst creating safe spaces for such conversation. Indulge more in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, music, and art therapy to mention a few. Be conscientious with our brain and physical exercises. Set realistic expectations and learn to de-stress. “Let us gree” to show empathy and be kind to others, learn to keep a gratitude diary, and reduce social media time.

Margaret Isioma Ojeahere is a consultant psychiatrist with Jos University Teaching Hospital and founder of Noetic Minders Health Services.

