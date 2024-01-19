Nigeria, like a host of other countries, has been bedeviled by corruption. With each passing government in the country, there is an increase in corrupt behaviour; increase in the value (amounts) of seizures or amounts that goes missing or are unaccounted for due to corruption; increase in the number of individuals arrested… Could this be a case of not understanding what corruption is due to the lack of a definite definition or is it a case of playing the ostrich?

The most talked about issue in Nigeria is corruption. What does it really mean? This word makes me ponder as the mouths of Nigerian leaders, workers, students, and all others from all walks of life in Nigeria are awash with it, by it and on it. The political campaigns these days cannot be complete without each politician itemising how he/she would deal with corruption. Every single leader who has ever been on the cusp of leadership in Nigeria speaks about corruption and how he/she intends to combat it when she/he comes into office. Unfortunately, the more these leaders engage in the fight against corruption, the more corruption increases.

Perhaps the reason for such can be found in the lack of understanding of the crime itself. For instance, there is the lack of a straightforward definition of corruption. While Transparency International (TI) defines corruption as “the use of entrusted power for private gain,” the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) does not give a definition but a description of the notion “as a complex and multifaceted phenomenon used for the attainment of personal benefit under the guise of official function and/or responsibility.”

Personally, I would like to see corruption defined in its English form rather than being offered its contextual meaning. I believe corruption is a derivative of the word “corrupt.” It serves as an adjective when describing a noun, as it would mean having the willingness to act dishonestly for a person. For an object, its is a state of unreliability due to contamination, such as in computers; or a state of decay due to contamination when you talk of organic substances such as food. When you look at the word as a verb, it would mean an act, and in this case, a dishonest act, or a deliberate contamination of some sort, making what is pure impure by adding some contaminant.

Be it an act as a noun or an adjective, the activity involves several things or it is an activity or activities that are tantamount to the act, or the description of the act. So, for the purpose of this discourse, we would term corruption as a form of dishonesty conducted or carried out by an individual or a group of individuals who are entrusted with some authority by the public, to personally benefit from such a conduct or act.

Nigeria, like a host of other countries, has been bedeviled by corruption. With each passing government in the country, there is an increase in corrupt behaviour; increase in the value (amounts) of seizures or amounts that goes missing or are unaccounted for due to corruption; increase in the number of individuals arrested, interdicted, charged, prosecuted, or at least accused of corrupt practices; proliferation of policies and geometric rise of budgetary amounts for funding taskforces, committees, and units. Could this be a case of not understanding what corruption is due to the lack of a definite definition or is it a case of playing the ostrich?

I read in the pages of newspapers that the implementation plan of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2017-2021 (NACS) has been extended for another five years.

The NACS came as a solution to the continued fall in the standards and requirements of an effective anti-corruption regime, as required by regional and global anti-corruption conventions. Particularly, the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) 2003, which Nigeria ratified on the 14th of December 2004. According to the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, “the need for an all-out fight against corruption is more imperative now than ever to save the country from further decay.” Thus, the strategy promotes a new approach, which essentially builds on lessons from past efforts at fighting corruption in the country, and a contextual approach that interrogates the problem with a view to designing home grown interventions to it. It also seeks a shared understanding of what corruption is and what it is not and identifies the restoration of public trust as a potent but indirect way to fight the problem. It was structured to be more holistic in its approach to the fight against corruption and focused on addressing the fundamental gaps found in past anti-corruption policies and regulatory frameworks.

To implement the strategy, the NACS established a committee comprising all ACAs, relevant MDAs, government and private sector entities, faith-based organisations, as well as the civil society and Nigeria Labour Congress, as the Implementation committee of the strategy, with the Federal Ministry of Justice (FMOJ) as the key regulator in the anti-corruption sector, to lead the implementation of the Strategy. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), being a platform of all state governors, is where most of the nation’s revenue is channeled so as to reach the general populace, and the Association of Local Government Chairmen are to serve as observers. This committee is called the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Management Implementation Committee (NACSMIC).

The document also considers the implementation at a multi-sectoral, sub-national and non-sate actors’ level, where it requires every Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) to develop its own strategic plan in line with the objectives, principles, and relevant provisions of the NACS, as it applies to the agency’s specific mandates. This strategy, which will be reviewed by the NACSMIC, must include a Result Based Management (RBM) approach that clearly spells out the Mission, Vision, Objectives, Key Performance Indicators, Milestones and Targets for clearly defined periods. In addition, each agency would be required to develop Implementation Plans that clearly define key activities, expected deliverables and timelines for each operating unit of the ACA. These shall constitute the broad Result Based Management framework for each ACA, which gives the ACAs and their external stakeholders the tools to continuously monitor the performance of the ACAs at the outcome level, as well as to address issues of impact. Also, within each ACA, MDA, State and Local Government, a Strategy/Change Management Committee (SMC) will be established to drive the implementation of provisions of the NACS. The strategy also contains a sanctions section, where erring ACAs are sanctioned for failure to develop and implement anti-corruption strategies.

From the above, I sincerely believe there is no better strategy document that can beat this one in recent Nigeria. The key question for me is: What went wrong? Why was the strategy not implemented, leading to an extension for another five years without any changes to it?

Two reasons were given for the lack of implementation; one was the COVID-19 pandemic and the second was the lack of funds. I find both excuses inadequate and here are my reasons. First, I call them excuses because the COVID-19 pandemic came in December 2019, Nigeria and indeed the world was technically on lockdown for the better parts of 2020 to 2021, or let’s just say the whole of 2020 and 2021. That leaves us with 2017, 2018, and 2019! Most interestingly is the fact that the timelines of the implementation plan for virtually all the activities outlined in the NACS were not meant to end in 2020 and/or 2021. Most, if not all have 2017, 2018 and 2019 as delivery dates. Did we really know what we were talking about when drafting the strategy and workplan? And did we really follow-up on the work plan? Or were we just playing lip service to it all?

Secondly, the responsibility of getting funds for the implementation of the strategy rested on the Attorney-General of the Federation, I find it difficult to believe that the Attorney-General could not secure funding for this, no matter how small, against the budgets of 2018, 2019 and even 2020, given that COVID-19 came in at the tail end of 2019, and it did not reach the shores of Nigeria until sometimes in March/April 2020. Moreover the 2020 budget was passed by the National Assembly in the first week of December 2019.

Government can appoint or contract a consultant to technically drive the entire implementation plan as the steering implementation committee – even though it is a government corruption issue and should be treated as such, often than not it has been found that ministries and agencies are unable to drive such projects to conclusion, as the time allocated to them may compete with normal daily office exigencies, while judging themselves can be difficult.

To this end, I wish to suggest the following as an addition to whatever the implementation committee has for the complete implementation of the 2022-2026 strategy.

First, a comprehensive review of the last implementation process should be conducted in the event that some progress was made over the period the workplan was designed for. This would bring out challenges, if any, encountered during the last implementation process. Thus providing the NACSMIC an idea of what to expect and thus develop necessary measures to counter them. Overall, the implementation process should consist of a monitoring process, such that where deviations/challenges are found, corrective actions can be taken early to avoid non-completion. The disbandment of the NACSMIC and formation of a new one that maintains the same members and the office of the Attorney-General to serve as general overseer of the implementation only, while appointing an officer within the Directorate cadre of the civil service specifically to steer the implementation process. Agencies represented at the NACSMIC should then be required to second officers from their organisations to serve permanently in the NACSMIC as operational officers. These officers are to take decisions and actions as detailed in the strategy document, and to see to the full and complete implementation of the strategy. Off course with the vetting and approval of the NACSMIC as their reporting and approval authorities. I would also suggest the appointment of a CSO to drive the implementation, mainly as an alternative funding source, whereby the CSO can source for funding from donor organisations to complete the project with the blessings of all the agencies and the Attorney-General. Government can appoint or contract a consultant to technically drive the entire implementation plan as the steering implementation committee – even though it is a government corruption issue and should be treated as such, often than not it has been found that ministries and agencies are unable to drive such projects to conclusion, as the time allocated to them may compete with normal daily office exigencies, while judging themselves can be difficult. Thus, with a few officers representing each of the ministries, agencies, and parastatals and a CSO/Consultant driving the project, a better process of implementation can be adhered to and achieved. Lastly, each responsible ministry, parastatal or agency assigned a deliverable should further expand this deliverable – by elaborating it down to individual activity, cost, challenges, milestones, and mitigation measures, to challenges identified. That is each should take their individual deliverables and expand them to detailed work plans, including costs. Furthermore, the individual costs attached to each deliverable should then be aggregated to form the total cost of implementation of the strategy. This total cost should ideally be part of the budget of the responsible implementation agency or ministry. Where no funds have been allocated for this project or where the responsible organisation has not captured it in the 2023 budget, a separate independent request should be made by the steering strategy implementation committee and such funds should be released without delay, to achieve the timelines.

Muhammad M. Abdul Rahman is the founder and CEO of Mo & Associates.

