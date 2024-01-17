Osoba’s unbundling of the contradictory tendencies within what he calls the national liberation movement; the centrality of ethnicity and regionalism in contouring these movements; and the perennial factionalism from the 1930 to the era of decolonisation, became foundational in a context where history writing became fused with history making. At every point in this denouement of nation-making/unmaking, from the 1930s right up to the immediate post-colonial period, the contending social forces and their conflicting economic interests are presented and analysed.

Nigeria, Nationalism, and Writing History, the only published text on Nigerian historiography by ‘a master and his academic son’ tells a singular story about intellectual erasure and culpability in Nigerian/African historiography. Eight of the sixteen chapters in the book deal with ‘nationalist historians and their work’ — predominantly the untouchable Brahmins at Ibadan, the only exception being Yusuf Bala Usman, whose contribution is captured under the reductionist rubric of “radicalism and neocolonialism.” A section titled “varieties of history” contains four thematic chapters — political history; economic history; social history; and women’s history and the reconfiguration of gender. And the last two chapters covered Nigerian historiography within the context of African historiography and fragmented nation and histories.

What is palpably missing in this hurriedly scripted text is the dominance and hegemony of the political economy approach — the conceptual anchor which dethroned the hegemonic Brahmins at Ibadan in their competitive bid to do ethnic history organised around inter-group relations — and the central role of Segun Osoba as its foundational practitioner. The Osoba essays on political economy were written/published within a decade: 1969 to 1978. The three overlapping/interconnected essays: “Ideological Trends in the Nigerian National Liberation Movement”; “The Nigerian Power Elite, 1952-65”; and “The Deepening Crisis of the Nigerian National Bourgeoisie” — lay the foundation for understanding the process of nation-making from the mid-1930s to oil boom in the 1970s and the emergence of a Nigerian national bourgeoisie. These three essays appeared in Ibadan; African Social Studies: A Radical Reader; and Review of African Political Economy. Osoba’s unbundling of the contradictory tendencies within what he calls the national liberation movement; the centrality of ethnicity and regionalism in contouring these movements; and the perennial factionalism from the 1930 to the era of decolonisation, became foundational in a context where history writing became fused with history making. At every point in this denouement of nation-making/unmaking, from the 1930s right up to the immediate post-colonial period, the contending social forces and their conflicting economic interests are presented and analysed. The inherent dynamism in his approach takes us from different fractions of the party apparachiks to the power elite and subsequently the national bourgeoisie.

Elsewhere in Africa during the same period, notably Dar-es-Salaam, the political economy approach had become the only lens through which African history was produced and appropriated. Walter Rodney’s How Europe Underdeveloped Africa and the subsequent Dar debates are the veritable signpost of a vibrant radical leftist tradition in Tanazania. The radical pessimist school that Terence Ranger, a pioneer Africanist and foundational gatekeeper, had predicted in the 1960s had arrived all over the continent.

Those who would later embrace the radical political economy approach in Nigeria, mostly leftists activist who were not historians — Eskor Toyo, Bade Onimode, Claude Ake, Edwin Madunagu and Onwakobi Nnoli — started writing in the late ’70s and early ’80s after Osoba had laid the groundwork of what would later become the hallmark of radical Nigerian academics and political activists; a mixed bag of doctrinaire Marxists, dependency theorists, and radical economists in the labour movements and universities.

The master and co-author of the only published text on Nigerian historiography, a student of Comrade Osoba, who wrote his dissertation on the political economy of Ibadan must have conveniently forgotten that the turn to political economy was a radical project that once defined African historiography. Its Nigerian iteration and subsequent popularity should be anchored around the teachings and practice of Comrade Segun Osoba.

Reacting to Bill Freund’s recently published post-humous memoirs (fifty years after Osoba’s first essay on political economy appeared), Bob Shenton, an American graduate student who researched capitalism in Northern Nigeria in the ’70s, struggled to untangle Freund’s claim that he (Shenton) was responsible for his (Fruend’s) turn to Marxist political economy. “In his autobiography, Bill points to his years at Ahmadu Bello (ABU) in Nigeria (1974-78) as being the time when he, as he puts it, ‘came out’ as a Marxist” (Bill Freund, 2021:126). Shenton’s response speaks to the all-embracing notion of context: “it was in large measure Nigeria and ABU in the mid-1970s that were the real culprits.”

Indeed, the situation in ABU had changed by the mid-70s and political economy had taken hold in History and Political Science. During Yusuf Bala Usman’s tenure as chair of History, almost every PhD dissertation was a political economy of something! It was from ABU and Dar-es-Salaam that Bill Freund acquired the theoretical wherewithal that made it possible for him to write his popularly acclaimed African history text book — The Making of Contemporary Africa. He himself obliquely alluded to that — and, it was sans doute political economy writ large!

The dominance and popularity of the political economy perspective in African history/politics and sociology and development studies sadly hit a dead end by the end of the last century. Mahmood Mamdani, an erstwhile practitioner writes: “The popularity of political economy spread like a forest fire in the post-independence African academy precisely because it historicised colonial realities, even if in a narrowly economic way.” Beyond historicising colonial thraldom, it inaugurated “a way of countering two kinds of anthropological presumptions embedded in various theories of modernisation. The first was that identities in colonised societies were not grounded in historical processes. The second was that the beginning of a history for these societies was precisely colonialism, the point at which they were said to be historically animated by “contact” with the West.” (Mamdani 2001:19).

Ibrahim Abdullah writes from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

