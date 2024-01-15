For those still unsure or who may doubt Professor Akitoye’s account, the following letter written in early 1920s by His Royal Highness Eweka II, Oba of Benin, descendant of Ewuare and progenitor of the current Oba of Benin, to Oba Ademiluyi, the Ooni of Ife and Oduduwa heir that begins with the address “My Dear Father” should settle this matter once and for all.

A recent pronouncement by the His Royal Highness, the Oba of Benin, in a society where the young are being led astray on many fronts, has made it necessary for the Elders’ Voice to be heard on the issue by the young, those confused about the issue, and all those who could, inadvertently be led astray.

A Yoruba adage says elders should not sit unconcerned, when the young in society are being led astray. Similarly, another African proverb notes that the destruction of a society starts in the homes of its families. When the life of a society is underpinned by truth, from the seat of power and the corridors of power to the homes of citizens, the young are unlikely to be led astray.

Elders in any society therefore have a sacred duty to pass on to the next generation, the truth about the society, its people, its ways, its customs, and its history. When falsehoods, half-truths, vainglory are allowed to become the order of the day in any society, the young, without a doubt, will be led astray. The society itself, ultimately, will be doomed. True elders, therefore, cannot afford to be silent when the very fabric of the society is being torn apart by falsehood and half-truths, whatever the source might be.

In the run up to the 2023 presidential election, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in one of his characteristic letters to the nation, in which he stressed the importance of working very hard for a better future for the country, observed as follows: “We have had campaigners going up and down the country feeding us with what they mean and what they do not mean, what they understand and what they do not fully understand, what is possible and what is not possible, what is realistic and what is unrealistic, what is true and what is untrue. I believe that we need not be confused nor be gullible. Let us be cautious, not to be fooled again.”

In the light of the above, and turning his attention to Nigerian youths and the next generation, Chief Obasanjo said, “the challenge is for Nigerian youth to arise.” He went on: “My dear young men and women, you must come together and bring about a truly meaningful change in your lives. If you fail, you have no one else to blame. Your present and future are in your hands to make or to mar.

Professor Akintoye has dutifully, and respectfully, laid out for the Oba of Benin the most ascertained history of Lagos, from the best of knowledge from the studies of African history, the contributions of archaeology, historical linguistics, and written records, and from the best and most sustained traditions of the Yoruba and Edo peoples. No one can win judgement against history, because history is reality; the truth.

The future of Nigeria is in the same manner in your hands and literally so. If for any reason you fail to redeem yourself and your country, you will have lost the opportunity for good and you will have no one to blame but yourselves and posterity will not forgive you. Get up, get together, get going and get us to where we should be.”

All enlightened and right-thinking people would agree with Chief Obasanjo on this. But how are the youths going to do that? How are they going to redeem themselves and their country when, from leaders in various capacities across the land, even from the palace, they are fed falsehood, half-truths, or versions of history invented for ulterior motives.

When the youths are fed versions of history that fan the flames of perceived injustice and appeal to base instincts, in a land where tribe and tongue differ, they are effectively primed for a journey of conflict and strife, and retribution for believed injustice. Such a journey can only end in tragedy, not of meaningful change and getting Nigeria to where it should be.

On 26 November, 2023, the Oba of Benin, whose crown originates from Yorubaland, Ile Ife to be precise, claimed that “the Edo people of the Benin Kingdom were the founders of Lagos” which, most respectfully, an authority on African History, Professor Banji Akintoye, has shown to be false.

Oba of Benin’s claim is not and cannot be dismissed as a “harmless claim,” given that he is the custodian of a people’s history. It is a claim with far-reaching potential consequences. It is a claim that can set peoples against peoples, in the present climate in which some settlers and guests in Lagos, for example, now claim “Lagos is no man’s land.”

Leaders take their positions pledging to serve the best interest of their people, to the best of their ability, and the people expect the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth from their leaders. What structure can we build on lies that will stand the test of time when, someday, sooner or later, the lies will be exposed and, ultimately, we would have achieved nothing but shame and disgrace? Nigeria will never get to where former President Obasanjo or any man, woman, or child believes it should be unless we, as a people, from north to south and from east to west, from the corridors of power, the streets of Benin, to the streets of cities across the land are dedicated to the truth.

In the interest of the young, and generations yet unborn, we will continue to let society hear the Elders’ Voice on matters such as this that are critical to the future of our society, and a future based on truth. When our society and the future of our society is at stake, it is important that we are careful about who we listen to, and whose account we take as gospel. Truth is paramount.

Professor Akintoye’s treatise, in his response to the claim by Oba of Benin, painstakingly and unambiguously narrated the true history of Lagos. It is the case, however, that the Oba of Benin might still reject this true version of history, while others might hold on “religiously” to his claim. Except elders speak-up, there is a risk of the young being led astray; elders must accept responsibility for the young being led astray, if that is what happens. We all have our blind spots. This intervention in the question of who found Lagos, therefore, is to help to clarify the matter, once and for all, for those who are in doubt about Prof Akintoye’s account or are now confused due to the Oba of Benin’s claim. This intervention is therefore to provide conclusive proof of Professor Akitoye’s account.

In his response to the claim by the Oba of Benin, Professor Akintoye said: “In about the 12th Century, according to the traditions of the Yoruba and Edo people, the Edo people sent to the Oba of Ife for help. Their problem was that their Edo country was being disrupted by conflicts. And the help they wanted was that the Oba of Ife should help them to bring the Yoruba kind of political order to the Edo country. The Oba of Ife responded by sending one of his grandsons, a young warrior prince named Oranmiyan, to Edo. Oranmiyan went, fought, and subdued several warring Edo groups and created the Benin kingdom, a kingdom like the Ife kingdom.

“After ruling the Benin kingdom for some years, Oranmiyan decided that the kingdom should not be ruled by him, a non-Edo foreigner, but by an Edo man. Oranmiyan and the Edo elders therefore installed as the king of the kingdom a young son born to Oranmiyan by one of his Edo wives, a boy born and raised in the Edo culture. That young king, named Ewuare, is the progenitor of all the kings of the Benin kingdom till today. That is why Edo kings are today counted among the Yoruba kings or among the sons of Oduduwa.”

For those still unsure or who may doubt Professor Akintoye’s account, the following letter written in early 1920s by His Royal Highness Eweka II, Oba of Benin, descendant of Ewuare and progenitor of the current Oba of Benin, to Oba Ademiluyi, the Ooni of Ife and Oduduwa heir that begins with the address “My Dear Father” should settle this matter once and for all.

Otitoloju Johnson, an historian with decades of research in the British archives, writes from the United Kingdom.

