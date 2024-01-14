You betrayed Him when you found it easier to trample on His word, rather than trembling for His word. You betrayed Him when you held the words of man with so much respect, but treated His words with so much disdain. You betrayed Him when you became so much in love with the things of God, than the God of the things. You betrayed Him when you were willing and ready to trade your loyalty for truth for the defence of men, positions, and financial benefits.

In the days leading up to the Battle of Britain, days of national trepidation for the people of Great Britain, when the Nazis were finalising the flagging off of their bombing campaign against the city of London, Winston Churchill summoned his generals to his office to test their loyalty. He asked them a rhetorical question, “Can you betray your country for one pound?” One of them responded, “Who do you think I am?” Then Winston Churchill raised the stake, “Can you betray your country for one million pounds?” There was a silence. Winston Churchill sighed and said, “I already know who you are. It’s all about the price.”

Betrayers trade in the marketplace of compromise. It’s all about the stake — the “what is in it for me?” generation. The higher the stakes, the easier the fall. No one has been betrayed by the church like the Lord Jesus. He has been betrayed by the young. He has been betrayed by the old. Pastors have betrayed Him. Apostles have betrayed Him. Bishops have betrayed Him. Evangelists have betrayed Him. Teachers have betrayed Him. He is the world’s all-time victim of needless betrayals by the same people He suffered so much to save from the death trap of sin and eternal judgement.

You betrayed Him when you found it easier to trample on His word, rather than trembling for His word. You betrayed Him when you held the words of man with so much respect, but treated His words with so much disdain. You betrayed Him when you became so much in love with the things of God, than the God of the things. You betrayed Him when you were willing and ready to trade your loyalty for truth for the defence of men, positions, and financial benefits.

You betrayed Him when rather than waiting for Him to grow your church to His desired capacity and will for your life, you patronised secret societies for church growth rituals. You betrayed Him when rather than standing behind Him to defend His words and His values, you stood behind men who downgraded His words.

You betrayed Him when rather than holding on to His finished works on the cross, you cheaply fell for the patronage of the devil and his agents for additional support. You betrayed Him when rather than working hard and waiting on Him for your desired blessings, you compromised your values to loot, steal, and manipulate others to enrich yourself.

You betrayed Him when rather than waiting for Him to grow your church to His desired capacity and will for your life, you patronised secret societies for church growth rituals. You betrayed Him when rather than standing behind Him to defend His words and His values, you stood behind men who downgraded His words. You betrayed Him when rather than standing for the scripture, you stood for culture. You betrayed Him when rather than standing for the sanctity and sanity of His marriage principles, you pitched your tent with those who join men with men and women with women.

You betrayed Him when rather than working for the good of the entire body of Christ, your primary pre-occupation was to build your personal empire. You betrayed Him when rather than living a life that builds bridges in the body of Christ, you have lived to build walls of division as long as those walls advanced your personal agendas. You betrayed Him when you made idols out of the blessings He gave you. You betrayed Him when money became your pursuit and Christ became your spare tire.

I am calling on you to collapse all the walls of the flesh and start building spiritual bridges. How could you start in the spirit and end up in the flesh? I will not enlist betrayers in my end time army. Rise up. Wake up. Come back. You are my bride and I love you so dearly. My arms are still wide opened.

Betrayals! Betrayals! Betrayals! Everywhere, there are betrayals. My beautiful bride, why will you continue to betray my love and sacrifice for you? Upon all I did for you, is this how you wish to pay me back?, says the Lord. I am a lamb. But I am also a lion. I am full of mercy. But I am also full of judgement. With my loving arms I am waiting to have you back. I am calling on you to turn your backs at the mundane things that stole your hearts away from me. I am calling on you to embrace my love. I am calling on you to collapse all the walls you have built and to start building the bridges of truth and love for this generation and the coming ones.

I am calling on you to collapse all the walls of the flesh and start building spiritual bridges. How could you start in the spirit and end up in the flesh? I will not enlist betrayers in my end time army. Rise up. Wake up. Come back. You are my bride and I love you so dearly. My arms are still wide opened. But it won’t remain like this for ever; and when I close up my arms, it will be too late for mercy.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

