In the last 30 years or more it has been the same faces, the same clueless set of people that have straddle the mantle of power, which can be traced to the lack of values and norms within the generality of politicians, nor respect for the principles of democracy, accountability, good governance, and the inability of Nigeria to hold occupiers of seats of power accountable.

There are 18 registered political parties as Nigeria went into the general elections of 2023. However, only seven of them won seats at either the presidency, governorship, National Assembly or State Houses of Assembly level. These are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The Contestations

There were 18 presidential aspirants vying for one seat, while 1,904 candidates vied for 109 Senate seats, 3,244 candidates for the 435 House of Representatives seats, 416 candidates for 28 Governorship seats, while about 10,240 candidates contested for the 990 State Houses of Assembly seats across the country.

Hence, the total number of seats contested for in the 2023 general elections was 2,533, while 16,808 people contested for these various seats. This summary does not include the numbers for the off-cycle elections in eight states for governorship seat and those of their respective Houses of Assembly. Also, 774 local government chairmen seats, with an average of one candidate per party sums up at 13,932 candidates, alongside 14,500 councillor seats, leading to about 70,000 contestants for the 18 political parties in all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

The APC and PDP won over 90 per cent of the seats at the federal and state levels, while the others shared the remaining 10 per cent, with most of the parties failing to win any seat or make any significant impact.

The Plight of the Big Horses

Humongous funding and resources: The big parties had access to huge funds from various sources, including private donors and businesses. They were able to spend lavishly on their campaigns and influence the voters with money as little as N100 and gifts as small as a packet of indome noodles, etc. Large following and hangers on: The big parties had large and diverse following. They also had the advantage of incumbency in a number of cases and experience in contending with the average Nigerian voter. Ability to manage crisis: The parties were more stable even though unorganised, and were yet able to resolve their differences and present a united front, either coercively or with some form of pressure.

The Predicaments of the Smaller Horses

Lack of adequate funding and resources: These parties did not have enough resources to finance their campaigns, pay for media advertisements, organise rallies, and mobilise their supporters. They also lacked the necessary logistics and infrastructure to reach out to the voters across the country. Lack of popular support and recognition: They lacked strong bases or committed supporters. They also suffered from low visibility and awareness among the electorate. The smaller parties did not have enough representation or influence in the media, civil society, and other platforms that could have helped them to gain exposure and credibility. Lack of internal cohesion and unity: The parties were often plagued by internal conflicts and divisions, which weakened their chances of winning. Some of the parties also experienced leadership crises and power struggles. Lack of electoral fairness and justice: The smaller parties also faced various obstacles and challenges in the electoral process. Some of the challenges included electoral violence and intimidation, which involved rigging, ballot stuffing, vote buying, and inefficiencies of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Electoral Act, etc.

Viability, Impact and Ethics

Are the smaller parties viable on Nigeria’s uneven political terrain, which is also defined by electoral malpractices, violence and humongous election litigation costs?

Is it wise economically to continue with this venture or are the ‘big horses’ the ones feeding the little ones?

Is it ethically and morally right to always jump ship or cross carpets, as is the case with 95 per cent of Nigeria politicians? And should this be condoned by Nigerians?

The Land of Perpetuity

The Way Out

Is it possible to rescue Nigerians when it seems like they have found comfort in their slavery?

Yes, it’s possible to exit this predicament, hopeless situation, and bankrupt political ideology of 90 per cent of Nigerian politicians and several ways to counteract the vice grip of unethical Nigerian politicians whose sole aim is that of personal aggrandisement and unpatriotic personal agendas that does not portend good for Nigeria, Nigerians and the future wellbeing of the country.

In addition, it is left to the 10 per cent sane and patriotic politicians to change the tide of the political terrain, as the common man on the street does not have the will nor the wherewithal to do what is right for himself and his family.

Final Note

Many have been there and on those seats, but nature has taken its toll on them as they are either six feet down, incapacitated, immobilised or rendered out of circulation.

This FINAL NOTE is for the wise to heed and for the gullible to break out of their yokes.

Adamu Rabiu writes from Kaduna.

