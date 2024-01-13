But while Musa is the rave of the moment, as far as philanthropy is concerned, the Nigerian military has a war-tested, visionary and iconic army general who also believes in giving back to society and touching human lives, in the most beautiful way.

Only a few people remember their roots. Those who positively give back or add value to either their school or society that contributed to shaping their prosperous destinies are even fewer.

Of course, one of them is Ahmed Musa, the captain of our darling national team – the Super Eagles. Musa is renowned not only for his exceptional soccer artistry, but his legendary philanthropy, if I would say.

The Super Eagles skipper has lifted or, better still, empowered virtually everybody or places he has been associated with from his humble beginnings: from his ex-football clubs, our national team, domestic aides, notable Nigerian towns and cities, the needy and destitute, victims of armed conflicts and natural disasters, among several others.

In the spirit of the last Yuletide, Musa extended his humanitarian gesture to a female sports journalist, Joan Nnena Iwuchukwu, who he gifted a two bedroom flat located in Lugbe, Abuja.

Iwuchukwu, a member of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), aside from doing her job, has been an ardent fan of the celebrated Eagles captain right from his days at the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)-side Kano Pillars FC, and has taken many insults in her defence of the player.

Musa’s latest humanitarian gesture has further cemented his place in history as a renowned philanthropist, barely four months after the he redeemed his promise of securing a house for a famous veteran actor, Abdullahi Shu’aibu, aka Karkuzu.

The most-capped Eagles player also gave Karkuzu an additional N500,000 a few days after the actor, who has gone blind, took to social media to solicit financial assistance.

“Aside from football, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is a ready reference for altruism due to his sense of empathy towards the plight of others, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations. As a football star, he’s changing the narrative about the art of giving and philanthropy in Nigeria.

“In the past years, his acts of charity have earned the special recognition and words of gratitude from many Nigerians. Musa has a long history of kindness which he has demonstrated over and over again with his succeeding flow of humanitarian support to people and communities.

“He has made countless donations and also offered scholarships and other forms of help to alleviate the suffering of the needy,” a social commentator glowingly eulogised Musa in a newspaper article published sometime in 2022.

But while Musa is the rave of the moment, as far as philanthropy is concerned, the Nigerian military has a war-tested, visionary and iconic army general who also believes in giving back to society and touching human lives, in the most beautiful way.

He is General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the chief of defence staff (CDS). Like the altruistic Musa, the incumbent Nigerian Defence Chief has so far prioritised the welfare of the men and officers of our Armed Forces, since his appointment as CDS in June last year.

Born on 25 December 1967 in Sokoto, though with an ancestry from Zangon Kataf in Kaduna, General Musa has also not forgotten his ancestral geographical origin, where he was moulded and brought up to become the accomplished personality he now is.

General Musa inaugurated the Gwiwa Community Hospital at Gwiwa Low-Cost, in Sokoto State, where he spent his formative years.

The Defence Chief, who had not too long ago pledged to rebuild the health facility, indeed made good his promise to residents of the community.

The Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in a statement, said the CDS inaugurated the project when he visited his childhood neighbourhood to celebrate his birthday on Christmas day.

According to Gusau, as a meaningful gesture, the CDS inaugurated a hospital project within the community, emphasising his commitment to improving the well-being of the residents.

“Embracing a people-centric approach, General Musa undertook the renovation of the Gwiwa Community hospital, fostering connections with old neighbors and childhood friends.

“The community, expressed their gratitude to the CDS by displaying placards to convey their appreciation for the newly-inaugurated hospital,” goes part of the DDI’s statement.

The comprehensive facelift of the Gwiwa hospital by the CDS, will among other tremendous benefits, enhance the medical treatment and health support received by natives of the area, and even beyond. The Kaduna community will remain grateful to General Musa for identifying with them, at a time of ‘harsh’ socio-economic austerity.

It is therefore not surprised that few days later in the New Year, the Agwatyap of the Agtyap Kingdom, Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State, His Royal Majesty, Chief Dominic Gambo Yahaya, bestow an honour on General Musa, with the traditional title of Tswung Agtyap, which means the indispensable Pillar of Atyap.

The traditional ruler, who extolled the CDS during the event, said: ”after consultation with our people and deliberation by our traditional Council and in consideration of the meritorious services rendered by our son, we hereby confer on him the traditional title of Tsuwung Atyap.”

The traditional rulers and community leaders, while commending his numerous accomplishments in ensuring peace and harmony not only in the region but throughout the country, urged him not to relent in his efforts towards a secured nation.

In his response, the CDS said, “although Nigeria is presently going through so many challenges, but together as one United people, we shall over come the challenges”.

He further called on the people of Zango Kataf to bury their hatchet and let the pass go. He asked the community to act as one for the betterment of Kataf, Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.

General Musa’s kind gesture reflects the uncommon love he has for his people, and people whose individual sacrifices, prayers, support, guidance and spirited goodwill catapulted him to the zenith of his military career.

There is the need for those who are materially blessed or in position of authority and influence to strive in extending their support and help to those in need, their alma mater and native communities. As for the Defence Chief, one can only hope that he does not rest on his laurels.

Instead, he should do more for his people and other Nigerians in general. The milk of human kindness he is showering on humanity is what the world needs, especially if it must become a beautiful abode for human habitation.

Abdulsalam Mahmud writes from Abuja and can be reached through babasalam1989@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

