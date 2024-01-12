This year will be bigger than ever before, with the prize money having a 40 per cent increase compared to the last tournament. The winning team this year will now receive $7 million, so they won’t just be getting the AFCON crown – but the cash to go with it, too. The second-placed team is set to grab $4 million (which isn’t too shabby), and third and fourth place are set up with $2.5 million each.

It’s that time again — those two years have rolled around real quick and we’re deep in the midst of the African Cup of Nations 2023. Hosted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), this every-other-year’s football tournament is anticipated by countries all over Africa, and across the world. After an impressive fight in the Qatar World Cup 2022, the best of the best in Africa are lining up once again to be crowned the winning team. All eyes are on our country’s team, Nigeria, in the hopes that we manage to take the win for the fourth time in history.

Nigeria has only won the cup three times since the tournament was launched in 1957. The first time was in 1980, and then in 1994, and again in 2013. It’s been over a decade since our glorious team swept the win, so all hopes and prayers are counting on the AFCON 2023. This article is going to delve into 2023 teams of AFCON, and who we think is going to take the trophy in this year’s biggest tournament.

What is AFCON?

Sanctioned by the Confederation of African Football, AFCON was established in 1957, and since 1968 it has held tournaments every two years. This year’s set of games will kick off on the 13th of January 2024, where the continent’s biggest teams are expected to continue shining, following on from the impressive plays that they completed at the Qatar World Cup. This year’s tournament will actually have five of the teams who played in Qatar, with the semi-finalists of the year – Morocco – being topped to be the global superstars of the year. They are currently the red-hot favourites, but in our eyes, Nigeria will always take the cake.

The African Cup of Nations will take place in Ivory Coast, which is the second time this French-colonial part of Africa will be holding the event. The matches will be held at six different stadiums across five major cities, so you can be sure that every betting site in existence will be packed with virtual visitors in anticipation of this momentous occasion – and perhaps you’ll be one of them (we certainly will).

This year will be bigger than ever before, with the prize money having a 40 per cent increase compared to the last tournament. The winning team this year will now receive $7 million, so they won’t just be getting the AFCON crown – but the cash to go with it, too. The second-placed team is set to grab $4 million (which isn’t too shabby), and third and fourth place are set up with $2.5 million each. Let’s take a look at the teams we think could beat Nigeria to the finals…

(1) Morocco

We hate to say it, but Morocco could be the country ready to swipe the crown from the reigning champions of last year, Senegal. They managed to get to the semifinals in last year’s World Cup, so the team really is at the top of their game right now. It’s been 40 years since they last won the AFCON, but we think they’re edging closer to that win, and the bookies are agreeing. They are currently the highest-ranked team in the whole tournament, so they’re certainly ones to watch when it comes to placing a bet.

(2) Senegal

The previous champions of AFCON, Senegal, are the ones that are going to give Morocco a run for their money. The world is all watching to see whether this team is coming back for the second win in a row, so it will make an exciting watch. The world-class player Sadio Mané is certainly going to help Senegal defend their glory, and this football superstar is one that everyone’s eyes will be on. The team is raring to go and ready for the challenge!

(3) Egypt

It’s very likely that Egypt will get far, given that they’ve got some great players, and we can’t wait to see what’s coming! This team comes with plenty of history, given that they’ve had three consecutive wins in 2006, 2008, and 2010 – so even though they’ve been out of the throne for over a decade, they could be on the way to the top. We may not be cheering for them, but we are interested to see what happens!

(4) Nigeria

This is our home team – so how can we not think that they’re going to go far? We can’t wait to see the elite Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen show, his strike ability for our country. He’s a star player and has what any worldwide global team needs – so you can mark our words that we won’t be going down without a fight. We may not be on home soil, but something’s telling us that AFCON 2023 is going to be the biggest, most exhilarating year yet, and we can’t wait to watch it all unravel! Let’s go!

Fidelis Nwagwu, a sports enthusiast, writes from Abuja.

