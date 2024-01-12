The nexus between corruption and the procurement process is undeniable. In many developing nations, Nigeria included, corruption often finds its roots in public procurement, leading to the misallocation of resources, substandard project delivery, and erosion of public trust. Recognising this, the need for private sector engagement to fortify anti-corruption measures was emphasised.

It seems a settled opinion that corruption is endemic in Nigeria. There is general agreement that corruption is a clog in the wheels of development of the resource-rich country of 210 million people. What is often hotly debated is how this malaise can be tackled to reduce its viral load, which keeps the majority of Nigeria’s citizens in embarrassing poverty and holds back the huge potential for progress and development.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, nearly all efforts have focused on curtailing public sector-related corruption or restraining corruption through law enforcement, such as in the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). While the jury is still out on the result of these efforts, another productive approach to countering this challenge has developed in business accountability and activism. This is an approach championed by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) in Africa through programmes that support private sector partners in building a culture of compliance and integrity in the African business environment.

In a promising demonstration of the prospects of this productive approach to tackling corruption in Nigeria, a leading member of the CIPE Africa Business Integrity Network (ABIN), the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) kicked off a pivotal partnership to strengthen the integrity and transparency of procurements.

This joint engagement, leading to the launch of the ACCI-ICPC Training Partnership, which doubled as the maiden learning series on Procurement and Integrity for Transparency and Shared Prosperity, shed light on a key aspect of Nigeria’s battle against corruption — the indispensable role of the private sector in fostering integrity within the procurement process.

Speaking to journalists, the Director-General of ACCI, Victoria Akai, clarified the programme’s primary objective as raising awareness within both the public and private sectors, regarding the significance of ethical procurement practices and ethical business conduct as a whole. She said, “We intend to achieve compliance, first with the public institutions, that they see the importance of complying with standard procurement practices; and to the private sector also, to comply with ethics and accountability for us to run stronger institutions in Nigeria.”

In his address at the launch of the partnership, the then Acting Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu Esq., emphasised the problem of corruption and assured Nigerians about the Commission’s far-reaching efforts to tackle it. He clarified ICPC’s role, in relation to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission this way, “EFCC is to jail offenders, ICPC is to prevent you from going to jail, though if you insist on going to jail, we will help you.” He said the event was to sensitise and reorient business owners on the operation of their businesses, with the key focus of sensitising the Commission’s contractors and vendors about their roles in procurement best practices.

Dr Babayola Isah, Director-General, Gombe State Due Process Bureau and winner of the Accountability Lab’s Integrity Icon Challenge in 2022 was the keynote speaker at the event. He outlined modern procurement best practices and laid out the key requirements in procurement as transparency and integrity. “These two principles should be the guiding force behind every decision. When we prioritise integrity, the procurement process will be free from any undue influence or personal gain.” He reiterated the need for neutrality in the procurement process. “You don’t make friends with the people you are regulating. People in government agencies will fight you, contractors will fight you.”

The panel session that followed was expectedly exciting considering the calibre of resource persons who fielded questions from the moderator, Dr Tinuke Temitope, Director of ACCI’s Best Center. On the panel were ACCI’s DG Victoria Akai, ICPC’s Head of Procurement Shintema Benga, CIPE’s Country Director Lola Adekanye, and Accountability Lab’s Country Director Friday Odeh. Also on the panel, via Zoom, was the guest speaker, Dr Babayola Isah.

Outlining the role CIPE plays in the anti-corruption effort, the Country Director, Lola Adekanye said her organisation works primarily with private enterprises in strengthening democratic and market-driven reforms. CIPE also believes in addressing corruption differently using the carrot approach. Lola Adekanye provided deep insight into the reasons for the paradigm shift in tackling corruption from the ‘stick’ approach to engaging the private sector through extensive reorientation via training and capacity building for impact. Helping the private sector unlearn the things that make a society corrupt and demonstrating the destructive effects of corruption both on the public and private sectors is part of CIPE’s agenda in Nigeria.

Answering a question on how the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry promotes good business practices in the private sector, the Director General mentioned the building capacity of its management by partnering with CIPE, which provides them with expert training. The trained executives then cascade the knowledge received, which include knowledge in ethics and compliance.

Accountability Lab, led by Friday Odeh, focuses on promoting governance through strategies like the ‘Integrity Icon’ award ‘to name and fame’ deserving recipients, the ‘Voice2Rep’ music programme for aspiring socially-conscious artists, ‘Civic Action Teams’ to demystify procurement processes, ‘Integrity Innovation Lab’ for workshops supporting public offices, and the ‘Accountability Incubator’ using technology for good governance.

Also on the panel, the head of procurement at ICPC, Shintema Binga outlined compulsory technical and financial bidding requirements for ICPC vendors and disclosed some strategies for transparency which have served the Commission well. He disclosed that ICPC is working on a record of fraudulent bidders. Last year, the Commission compiled a list of fraudulent bidders and submitted this to the IGP for prosecution

On the role of ACCI in encouraging collaboration between private and public institutions, DG Victoria Akai said, “Procurement is the easiest way to break down public institutions” and submitted that open governance can be achieved by collaboration between the public and private sectors. She emphasised that government should institutionalise processes with the private sector, stressing that “if procurement is not done well, it will leave weak institutions.”

Friday Odeh suggested some best practices in accountability as the use of open contracting data and standards, understanding of local contexts and supporting marginalised groups like women-based organisations and gender responsiveness.

Dr Babayola Isah recommended sanctioning fraudulent vendors, while stating that vendors should be educated in procurement processes through the organisation of workshops and seminars. Narrating his experience in Gombe State, he said one of the first things he did on assuming office was to move procurement processes online to make it easier and reduce the human contact which promotes fraud.

One key takeaway from the event was the acknowledgment that private sector entities are not mere bystanders in the fight against corruption; they are crucial stakeholders with the power to reshape the landscape. The symbiotic relationship between the public and private sectors in procurement necessitates collaborative efforts to establish robust frameworks that deter corrupt practices.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is the promotion of voluntary transparency and accountability. Private sector participants, by embracing ethical business practices, can set high standards that ripple through the entire procurement ecosystem. Clear guidelines, stringent oversight, and a commitment to fair competition can significantly reduce opportunities for corruption, fostering an environment where meritocracy prevails.

Furthermore, the conference highlighted the importance of capacity building and knowledge transfer. Equipping the private sector with the necessary tools and understanding of anti-corruption laws and practices ensures that they become active agents in upholding integrity. This empowerment can manifest in the implementation of internal controls, due diligence processes, and ethical considerations in business operations. One significant statement that appealed to the essence of the gathering was articulated by the DG of ACCI when, in explaining how losses from unethical non-compliance are enormous, she said, “It is more expensive to be non-compliant than to be compliant.”

The incorporation of technology was also a focal point of discussion. Embracing digital solutions in procurement not only streamlines processes but also creates a more transparent and traceable environment. This technological leap acts as a deterrent to corruption, while promoting efficiency in the allocation of resources.

As Nigeria strives for economic growth and stability, a resilient and corruption-free procurement system is paramount. The private sector, as a driving force of the economy, must step into its role as a guardian of integrity. By doing so, not only does the private sector protect its own interests, but it also contributes significantly to the nation’s overall development.

In conclusion, the event served as a clarion call for increased private sector participation in Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusade. By championing integrity in the procurement process, the private sector can be a catalyst of positive change, fostering an environment in which ethical business practices thrive, corruption wanes, and Nigeria emerges stronger on the global stage.

It is strongly recommended that the ethical training espoused at the event is not only institutionalised in ICPC as a requirement to become a vendor in the Commission but also in all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government. This will in no small measure contribute to the ethical reorientation much sought after in Nigeria and will kickstart the revolution that will enshrine compliance and make it fashionable in the procurement process.

Ikechukwu Obi is a freelance journalist and public affairs commentator.

