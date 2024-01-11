Honourable Ministers have no business with payments, procurements, and human resources issues in the Ministries they man. The Permanent Secretary is the Chief Accounting Officer of each Ministry, who seeks the Minister’s approval when incurring expenditures… The PS is the single point of contact between the Minister and the bureaucracy. At the same time, the Minister is the point of contact with the superior and external organs of government and the public.

The controversy over the request of the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to the Accountant General, as widely reported, is only a reflection of the systemic failure in our public service. I will point out a few issues while we await the outcome of the investigation.

Before I proceed, it is evident that the Ministerial Retreat held following the inauguration of the federal cabinet did not deal with serious governance issues. I am confident that no one in the retreat presented the case study of Minister Adenike Grange, who was advised to approve payouts for the end of the year. A sterling career thus suffered extensive damage. If Minister Edu knew of this case, she would have shown more caution in using her red pen.

From publicly available but unverified reports, the Honourable Minister received a memo from Mr Thalis Olonite Apalowo, the National Programme Manager, Grants for Vulnerable Group, to approve a request for cash distribution to vulnerable groups in Kogi State on 6 November 2023. On the same day, the Minister gave approval for this.

The first issue: the Programme Manager ought not to have written to the Minister directly. The bulk payment of allowances to staff must have been a tradition in the Ministry before now. The Minister, due to inexperience, pressure, or greed, fell for the organised scam prevalent in the Ministry, since the disastrous President Buhari years.

The next day, 7 November 2023, the Permanent Secretary, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, an experienced civil servant (from public records, he has been Permanent Secretary since 2018), minuted the approval to the Ministry’s Director of Finance and Administration (DFA) to “process further as approved above.”

The second issue: the Permanent Secretary is the ONLY person in the Ministry who should seek approval from the Minister. Mr Apalowo should have sent the memo to the Permanent Secretary ab initio. In turn, the PS ought to have sent the memo to the internal audit department, for audit and compliance, to verify fund availability, and then forward it to the Minister for approval.

The internal audit department, if not in cahoots, would have flagged the anomalies like air tickets to Kogi and other issues. Mr Enitan’s job is to guide and advise the Minister properly. He abdicated responsibility in this regard.

The Minister’s letter, if true, to the Accountant-General, seeking disbursement to private accounts, is the ultimate proof of the failure of the bureaucracy led by Mr Enitan. My initial questions would be: Are the companies involved contractors of the Ministry? Did they go through procurement processes? Are the payments to the companies total payments, mobilisation payments, or payments based on bank bonds?

Procurement process documents ought to have accompanied the letter to the Accountant General, indicating the contractual obligations of the Ministry and the approval of the Ministerial Tenders Board. The payments bore the hallmarks of corruption.

The debacle is a clear indication of a government that has not prioritised respect for rules and the training of its appointees. While not peculiar to this administration, yet an atmosphere surrounding this government, which appears to reward political appointees for providing conduits for cash-for-patronage, seems to be deepening the crisis.

Honourable Ministers have no business with payments, procurements, and human resources issues in the Ministries they man. The Permanent Secretary is the Chief Accounting Officer of each Ministry, who seeks the Minister’s approval when incurring expenditures.

The PS is the single point of contact between the Minister and the bureaucracy. At the same time, the Minister is the point of contact with the superior and external organs of government and the public.

The debacle is a clear indication of a government that has not prioritised respect for rules and the training of its appointees. While not peculiar to this administration, yet an atmosphere surrounding this government, which appears to reward political appointees for providing conduits for cash-for-patronage, seems to be deepening the crisis.

The Head of Service should investigate and, if found guilty, sanction the Permanent Secretary, Mr Enitan, and the National Programmes Manager, Mr Apalowo, for clear breaches of civil service procedures.

The ICPC should conduct a system audit of the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry to uncover the extent of bulk payments to staff accounts and other irregular payments. If the President is serious about probity, this should be done across all MDAs.

The Betta Edu crisis provides a learning opportunity for the government and the bureaucracy.

This saga may be another pointer and confirmation that the state government is very unlike the federal government. The state experience may not be relevant or may even be a disability in running the more sophisticated federal bureaucracy.

There are no secrets in the Federal Government.

Osita Chidoka is a former Aviation minister and Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

