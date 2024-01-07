Let us not act in haste and fall into the ditch, O Lord.

Kindness

Lord, You are good and You are kind.

Make us kindhearted, O God.

Show us the kindness of the Lord and let us repay others with kindness.

Our God has shown us His marvelous kindness in a strong city.

Let Your merciful kindness be for our comfort.

What You desire in man, O God, is kindness.

Let this be manifest in us to the praise and glory of Your name.

For the mountains shall depart and the hills be removed,

But the kindness of God shall not depart from us,

Nor shall His covenant of peace be removed,” says the Lord, who has mercy on us.

Goodness

O Lord, our God, You are the only good Lord.

There is none good, but One, that is God.

Nevertheless, You have called us to Your goodness.

You have vested us with Your Holy Spirit, and goodness is a fruit of Your spirit.

Therefore, we ask this morning, that You make us partakers of Your goodness.

The Bible tells us that God anointed Jesus with the Holy Ghost and with power and He went around being good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil for God was with Him.

Father, it has pleased You to anoint us with the same Holy Spirit.

Therefore, we ask that You enable us to walk in Your goodness, O God.

Father, the hope we have in You is the hope of righteousness.

Let the goodness of the Lord be manifest in us, O God.

Help us to abound in goodness and truth.

Let Your saints, O Lord, rejoice in goodness.

Let us delight ourselves in the great goodness of the Lord.

Meet us, O Lord, with the blessings of goodness.

Let Your goodness and Your mercy follow us all the days of our lives.

Let us all see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.

The earth, O Lord, is full of Your goodness.

Oh, how great is Your goodness, which You have laid up for those who fear You, which You have prepared for those who trust in You in the presence of the sons of men! You shall hide us in the secret place of Your presence from the plots of man; You shall keep us secretly in a pavilion from the strife of tongues.

We shall be satisfied, O God, with the goodness of Your house, with Your holy temple.

We give thanks to You, O God, for Your goodness and wonderful works to the children of men.

For You are the God who satisfies the longing soul.

You are the God of lovingkindness who fills the hungry soul with goodness.

Let men see our good works and glorify Our Father in heaven.

Faithfulness

Faithful God, You have been o so faithful in your love and devotion to us.

You have carried us on eagles’ wings and brought us home to You.

You have been a shelter for us, a strong tower from the enemy.

You have been our help.

You have been a strength to the poor, a strength to the needy in his distress, a refuge from the storm, a shade from the heat.

We want to be like You, O Lord.

We want to be faithful, just like You.

Help us Lord, to be faithful to You.

Help us to be faithful in our relationships.

Help us to be faithful to our friends and neighbours.

Make us Good Samaritans, O Lord.

It is required in stewards that one should be found faithful.

Lord, let us be good and faithful servants of God, so that You can make us rulers over many things in your kingdom.

“Who then is a faithful and wise servant, whom his master made ruler over his household, to give them food in due season? Blessed is that servant whom his master, when He comes, will find so doing. Assuredly, I say to you that He will make him ruler over all His goods.”

Let our hearts be faithful before You, O God.

Let us be faithful in what belongs to another man so that You can give us what belongs to us.

Help us, O Lord, to be faithful in all things.

Gentleness

Blessed Jesus, You said we should learn from You because You are gentle and lowly in heart, if we do, we shall find rest for our souls.

Therefore, Lord, we come to you this morning on bended knees, asking that we should learn from the school of Your wonderful Holy Spirit how to be gentle.

You are the Only Teacher, teach us Your way, O Lord.

Help us to be gentle and lowly in heart, O God.

Your word says of Jesus our Lord and Saviour:

“A bruised reed He will not break, and smoking flax He will not quench; He will bring forth justice for truth.”

Father, we ask that You invest us with the meekness and gentleness of Christ.

Let our gentleness, O Lord, be known to all men.

Let Your gentleness, Father, make us great.

Father, only You can help us to navigate how to be as harmless as doves and at the same time as wise as serpents.

Only Yu, O God, can teach us to be gentle in the midst of wolves.

Only You can show us how to be lambs among wolves without being eaten alive.

Father, we ask that You put on us the ornament of a meek and gentle spirit which is of great price in the sight of God.

Father, teach us how to admonish one another with a spirit of gentleness, mindful that we can also fall into the same temptations.

Lord Jesus, You were the very first gentleman.

Teach us Your way, O Lord, and show us Your paths.

We want to be exactly like You.

We want people to see us and see You.

We want You to make us the light of the world and the salt of the earth.

We want You, Father Lord, to establish our goings.

Self-Control

Father, I would never have the audacity to contradict Your word.

But I prefer God-control to self-control.

We cannot control ourselves.

But You, O Lord are more than able to control us.

You created us and You know us far better than we even know ourselves.

You know our areas of strength and our areas of weakness.

You know the precise areas where we need to be checked.

And so, we submit ourselves, O Lord, to Your capable hands.

Take control of us, O Lord.

We are little children; we do not know our left from our right.

Father, we can never prevail with our tongues.

We declare that our lips are not our own.

You gave them to us so we can praise you.

You gave them to us so we can use them to bless others,

Therefore, we ask You this morning to restrain our lips and our mouths, O Lord.

Let us not be rash with our mouths, O Lord.

Father, let us not speak in anger, O God.

Looking unto Jesus, who: was oppressed, and He was afflicted, yet He opened not His mouth. He was led as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so, He opened not His mouth.

Let us not act in haste and fall into the ditch, O God.

Let us not do things that we then come to regret O Lord.

Let us not be easily provoked, O Lord.

Let us not seek satisfaction for wrongs done to us, O Lord.

But let us follow the example of the author and finisher of our faith.

Who, when He was reviled, did not revile in return; when He suffered, He did not threaten but committed Himself to Him who judges righteously.

Thank You, heavenly Father, for we ask these and more in the matchless name of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Amen and Amen!

