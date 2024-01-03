Education should be a beacon of hope rather than a source of financial strain. The youths are not just our future, they are our present strength, and it is our collective interest and responsibility to empower them to shine. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Let us wield this weapon wisely and equitably for the betterment of our beloved nation.

Recently the Student Loan Bill was signed into law and to follow up on that a sum of fifty billion naira was allocated in the 2024 national budget for student loans. While the intentions behind the law seem noble, a surface examination reveals a programme that may not serve its purported purpose. A deeper look reveals it as an unfair, ineffective, and detrimental programme to the welfare of Nigerian students and citizens.

Conditions for Access

Three of the conditions for the access of the loan are so stringent that they might limit, rather than empower the prospective applicants. These are: One: A guarantor who is a level 12 civil servant or a reputable person. How many people have level 12 civil servants as their relations or would know a reputable individual who is willing to take on such a responsibility? Two: Students are to sign undertakings to repay the loan within specific time frames. Who is certain of tomorrow, also given the sudden manner in which government makes its policy and programme pronouncements? Three: Students are to abide by any condition which the student loan board will impose. This is shifting the “rules of engagement,” not to talk of the bureaucratic hurdles associated with every government intervention and Nigeria’s political landscape.

Challenges to be Faced by Students and Parents

Despite the large sum allocated, the difficulties to be faced in accessing the loan are palpable. Furthermore, the bill’s fine print indicates that the loan would accrue interest.

Missed Opportunities and Huge Questions

Fifty billion is a huge sum, but is it all for loans or a major part of it is for infrastructure related to the loan board? This raises questions about the government’s priorities. If the aim is to assist students in pursuing higher education, why not allocate all the funds as scholarships or grants instead?

Unpatriotic Consequences

As currently structured, the loan raises concerns about its potential to foster an unpatriotic attitude among the youths. Government should invest in their education as a national priority, but sadly government risks creating a generation that perceives education as a transaction, rather than a shared investment in the nation’s future. The implementation of the student loan law is emblematic of a broader issue as it shows the lack of empathy on the part of government officials. These officials, during their student days, enjoyed the benefits of free scholarships, tuition, and various forms of welfare. The stark contrast between their experiences and the challenges posed by the student loan bill raises questions about the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

The allocation of funds for the student loan stands in stark contrast to questionable expenditures elsewhere in the budget. The significant sums allocated for jeeps, official residences, and personal welfare underscore a misplaced prioritisation that does not align with the principles of governance.

Let’s do a Comparison

Equity in Access

Student loans will create a financial barrier for economically disadvantaged students. The need to repay loans, often with interest, looks like perpetuating inequality.

Scholarships/grants directly address financial disparities by providing financial assistance without the burden of repayment. This ensures that all students, regardless of their economic background, have equal access to quality education. Shouldn’t this be a more ideal palliative measure?

Efficient Resource Utilisation

A student loan system requires substantial administrative infrastructure, including the creation of mechanisms for loan disbursement, tracking, and collection. This administrative overhead will most certainly divert resources from the primary goal of supporting education.

Scholarships/grants are more streamlined in terms of administration. The funds go directly to the students, thereby reducing bureaucratic complexity and ensuring a more efficient allocation of resources toward educational pursuits.

Economic Empowerment and National Development

Student loans will delay the economic contributions of educated citizens to national development, as the concern will be more on how to repay or avoid repayment.

Scholarships/grants. Debt-free graduates are more likely to contribute to economic development through entrepreneurship, innovation, and timely investments in their communities.

The Way Out

Introduce merit-based scholarships to encourage academic excellence, as this will motivate students to strive for excellence and contribute positively to the nation.

Increase budgetary allocation to education, with part of it directed towards scholarships, grants, and the overall improvement of educational infrastructure.

Explore public-private partnerships with organisations to supplement government efforts by introducing innovative financing models, mentorship programmes, and internship opportunities, thus enhancing the overall educational experience.

In conclusion

Education should be a beacon of hope rather than a source of financial strain. The youths are not just our future, they are our present strength, and it is our collective interest and responsibility to empower them to shine. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Let us wield this weapon wisely and equitably for the betterment of our beloved nation.

Adamu Rabiu writes from Kaduna.

