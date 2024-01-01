Nations are not great because of the values of their wealth. Nations are great because of the wealth of their values. Prophecy and positive confessions won’t make Nigeria great. It is righteousness that will make Nigeria great; justice, equity, fairness, integrity, rule of law, truth, love, and a progressive change in our current national value system from top to bottom and from bottom to top. Happy New Year, Nigeria, and Nigerians.

Happy new year to you, Nigeria, and Nigerians. Have you been told that your country is among the richest in the world in natural resources? Have you been told that you are blessed with some of the best brains on earth? The Okonjo Iwealas, Chimamanda Adichies, Victor Osimhens, Wole Soyinkas, Akinwunmi Adesinas, and a host of other world class giants across many spectra. Have you been told that your diversity in language, nationality, religion, and ethnicity is among the strongest on earth? But why are you unable to harness these potentials for the development of your country? Why are you unable to leverage these enviable potentials for the transformation of your nation? Only one thing is amiss: leadership. In 2024, we must erode all divergent views about the role of leadership in the development of our nation, and forge a common mental alliance around promoting the fear of God in the hearts of our leaders.

I am committed to promoting the biblical values of leadership, and based on this worldview, I can categorically tell you that the fear of God is the greatest raw material for producing the best leaders. And to be sincere, all of us are leaders at different levels. As such, this is not only about presidents of nations or founders of corporations or religious leaders. Right there in the classroom where you are teaching your students, you are a leader. Right there in the banking hall where you are attending to customers, you are a leader. Leadership is often situational. In Exodus 18:21, God gave Moses instructions on leadership selection:

“But select capable men from all the people, men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.”



Leadership selection, for the most part, in our world is based on so many factors: connections, social status, financial muscle, and sometimes political brilliance. And repeatedly, we miss it by putting square pegs in round holes, and appointing people who have every skill, but who don’t fear God to oversee the destinies of vulnerable people. Even in nations where atheism reigns supreme, many of the positive values that their chosen leaders exhibit are strategically aligned with Biblical concepts and models of leadership. Look at the criteria that were set by the Apostles in Acts 6:1-4 for selecting leaders among the people. The Apostles said,

“Select men with good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and wisdom.”



…present day Nigeria has become a caricature of its glorious destiny, reveling in the murky and stinking waters of state capture, acute poverty, perennial corruption, ritual killings, organised crime, vote buying and election rigging, kidnapping, and worst of all, the corruption of the church of Christ. Are we going to remain silent in the new year? Won’t you speak up and stand up for what is right?

Look at the arrangement. Why did the Apostles put “reputation” before spirituality? Is spirituality not important? Of course, yes. But we live in a world in which people will be speaking in tongues in the public but stealing money in private. We live a society where religion has been used as a weapon of manipulation and deception. Reputation is a product of the fear of God. In other words, the fear of God is not just an automatic product of spirituality, although it should. Nigerians, and leaders in particular, have to be intentional about walking in the fear of God in 2024. Here is what God said about the leaders of Israel at a particular period in their history.

“For the leaders of this people cause them to err; and they that are led of them are destroyed.” – Isaiah 9:16

Nigerians, it is in an environment of righteousness, first among leaders, that will make our prayers and fasting work. Sin erodes the power in prayer. No force of imperialism can defeat a nation with a people and leadership who are ready to stand for what is right. These kinds of leaders will make the right policies, establish law and order, justice and fairness, and use resources judiciously and efficiently to better the lives of the people. Whether we split Nigeria up into different regions or nations, or we pursue the restructuring of the current entity, it is this same principle of “righteousness” that will make us great again. When you split a nation into smaller units of unrighteous leaders, the same unrighteous leaders will still destroy their smaller nations. Nations are not great because of the values of their wealth. Nations are great because of the wealth of their values.

“Righteousness makes a nation great; sin is a disgrace to any nation.” – Proverbs 14:34

In conclusion, present day Nigeria has become a caricature of its glorious destiny, reveling in the murky and stinking waters of state capture, acute poverty, perennial corruption, ritual killings, organised crime, vote buying and election rigging, kidnapping, and worst of all, the corruption of the church of Christ. Are we going to remain silent in the new year? Won’t you speak up and stand up for what is right?

We cannot rescue the future if we don’t know the past. Where do we go from here to rescue this nation? It is time to stand for change, right from our homes to our personal spheres of influence. We cannot stop election riggers from plying their trade, but we can stop the forgery of academic certificates from our homes.

Aristotle once said, “Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.”

We cannot rescue the future if we don’t know the past. Where do we go from here to rescue this nation? It is time to stand for change, right from our homes to our personal spheres of influence. We cannot stop election riggers from plying their trade, but we can stop the forgery of academic certificates from our homes. We may not be able to stop the looting of the Central Bank of Nigeria, but you as an apprentice with a motor mechanic should stand for integrity at your mechanic workshop by not stealing money from your boss. The change in our negative value systems start with you and me.

“The integrity of the upright shall guide them: But the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.” -Proverbs 11:3

Nations are not great because of the values of their wealth. Nations are great because of the wealth of their values. Prophecy and positive confessions won’t make Nigeria great. It is righteousness that will make Nigeria great; justice, equity, fairness, integrity, rule of law, truth, love, and a progressive change in our current national value system from top to bottom and from bottom to top. Happy New Year, Nigeria, and Nigerians.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

