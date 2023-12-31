The key to reigning in life is wisdom. Decrees, righteous decrees, are issued by wisdom. Governors do not neglect it. Rulers do not bypass it. Kings do not bypass it. Wisdom is what made them all. This is why we must desire wisdom. Wisdom is a treasure. Wisdom is wealth. Wisdom is a possession. Wisdom is inestimable. Wisdom is invaluable.

​This is an exciting teaching on the reign of wisdom. Wisdom secures rulership. By wisdom, people reign. Wisdom is therefore the key to rulership on earth. Even more profound is the fact that the Holy Bible affirms that even kings reign by wisdom. For anybody who wishes to rule on earth, wisdom is the key.

Dear readers, is there anyone wishing to have some kind of rulership, dominion and reign on this side of life? Wisdom is the key for achieving this. Rulership answers to wisdom. Dominion and supremacy are instruments for the working of wisdom.

Friends, rulership is a possibility. Governing can be a reality. Kingship is not farfetched for anyone. It used to be that throughout the world, people believed that you needed to be of royal descent before you could rule. Not anymore friends. Now we know better.

“Whosoever would be wise, and consequently happy, must erase out of his mind all those false mistaken notions that have been imprinting there from his infancy; and endeavor to expel that pernicious infection of error, which has been so long hatching from erroneous customs and examples, and, which will prove fatal to it, if too long neglected.” ― Wellins Calcott.

Kings Reign By Wisdom

​The book of God that contains all manner of secrets has decided to unveil to men everywhere what it takes to rule. It is wisdom. Wisdom is what is needed. What that is actually telling us is that, anybody, anywhere, no matter their background or their birth can aspire not to remain a mere mortal on the earth. Anyone, irrespective of their origin, can actually determine for himself his standing in society and in our world.

​The way you came into this world is no more the determining factor. You could be born in a poor home and still aspire to reign. You could be born in a peasant family and yet reign in life. You could be raised or brought up without parents, devoid of family and yet aspire to dominance. You could grow up in the streets of your country, yet crave the rulership of that very nation.

“Even strength must bow to wisdom sometimes.” ― Rick Riordan.

​It is a wonderful world that opens to us when we begin to know the secrets of God. Limitations crumble before us like a paper house. Possibilities are as vast as the widest ocean. When the thoughts of God become thoughts of men, men reign and rule like Him on the earth. Cultural limitations vanish. Traditional standards give way. Nationalistic sentiments submit themselves at the feet of the man that is equipped with God’s secrets.

​Such a secret that you must equip yourself with as God’s son or daughter in this modern world, is the secret that through wisdom, rulership and dominion are accessible to you. Cultural limitations, such as if you were born into a royal family, are no longer relevant. Logical excuses, such as that you were born in a poor home, no longer hold water.

​Why? Because you have been exposed to the truth. Truth on the scale of the Creator Himself. The reason why this matters is because no one is higher than Him. His opinion is the highest authority. If He says that this is the way it is, so is it and must be. He is the final authority. His opinion is final. His word is absolute. His assertions are unquestionable. His affirmations are eternal. His attestations are absolute truth. His pronouncements are always established. His reports are good.

​Ladies and gentlemen, you and I are only left with one option – BELIEVE! When God speaks, we believe. Sometimes what matters is not what is said as much as who said it. If a mere mortal had made an affirmation like this, that kings rule by wisdom, it could be questioned. It could be challenged. It could be disproved. But when the same statement is being made by the Maker of men, Creator of the universe, the Rock of Ages, the Alpha and Omega, God Almighty, the King over all kings, the Lord that reign over all lords, the One that was there from the beginning, the I am that I am, nobody contradicts such an indisputable authority.

​Friends let’s hear the voice of wisdom. Wisdom has decided to raise his voice up on the mountain for anybody that dares to listen, to hear and to heed Him.

“By Me kings reign and rulers decree justice.” ― Proverbs: 8:15

Wisdom: Your Key To Reigning In Life

​By me kings reign. According to this scripture, the one who is speaking is wisdom himself, revealing to us by the Spirit of God the secret of rulership.

The key to reigning in life is wisdom. Decrees, righteous decrees, are issued by wisdom. Governors do not neglect it. Rulers do not bypass it. Kings do not bypass it. Wisdom is what made them all. This is why we must desire wisdom. Wisdom is a treasure. Wisdom is wealth. Wisdom is a possession. Wisdom is inestimable. Wisdom is invaluable.

Like I have said above, the significance of this assertion depends on the person who spoke it. If these words had merely been spoken by men, yes, we could have our own opinion. But when it comes from God, your opinion is not entertained. It is only one opinion that reigns supreme; God’s opinion.



“Wisdom cannot be imparted. Wisdom that a wise man attempts to impart always sounds like foolishness to someone else … Knowledge can be communicated, but not wisdom. One can find it, live it, do wonders through it, but one cannot communicate and teach it.” ― Hermann Hesse

Dear readers, the choice is yours. Do you wish to tread the path of wisdom or live a life of mediocrity? Do you wish to, by wisdom, decree righteous decrees on the earth and leave a legacy for yourself, or are you satisfied to just be one in the crowd? Wisdom is a powerful tool, not just for improving your own life but for improving the life of others as well. Wisdom, my friends, is the game changer. It differentiates you from the crowd. Happy New Year in advance

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

