Perhaps the concept of the just energy transition can be complex and multifaceted, often involving intricate intersections of environmental, social, and economic factors. Many people may find it challenging to grasp the full scope of the idea due to its nuanced nature and the variety of components it encompasses. Discussions surrounding the just transition often involve technical jargon and policy intricacies, further complicating understanding for those unfamiliar with the subject. A simple explanation becomes essential to bridge this knowledge gap, breaking down the concept into more accessible terms. By providing a straightforward narrative that emphasises the shift from environmentally harmful practices to sustainable alternatives, while ensuring fairness for all involved parties, individuals can better connect with the core principles of the just transition and appreciate its significance in fostering a more equitable and environmentally friendly future.

In simple language, the just energy transition refers to the comprehensive shift from traditional, fossil-fuel-dependent energy systems to more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives, such as renewable energy sources. The term “just” emphasises the importance of ensuring that this transition is fair, equitable, and considers the well-being of all stakeholders, including workers, communities, and the environment. The just energy transition is like orchestrating a grand shift in how we get our power, moving away from old, polluting ways to cleaner, more sustainable methods. Imagine it as a journey towards a future where our energy does not harm our health or the planet. Picture your town powered by renewable energy sources like the sun, wind, or water, instead of fossil fuels. The just energy transition aims to make this happen while caring for people who depend on the old ways for their jobs. For those working in industries tied to fossil fuels, the transition promises new, decent-paying jobs in cleaner, more forward-looking sectors. The just energy transition is about making sure the decisions involved are open, inclusive, and respectful of different viewpoints. An example of the just energy transition could be likened to steering a ship towards a greener, more sustainable future, but making sure everyone on board has a voice in the journey. This way, we not only combat climate change by using cleaner energy but also create new opportunities for jobs and economic growth, while being fair and considerate to everyone affected. In the open literature, five predominant themes have been identified in discussing the concept of the just energy transition.

First, social equity is a fundamental principle at the heart of the just energy transition, emphasising fairness and justice for all members of society. In the context of transitioning to cleaner energy sources, social equity ensures that the benefits and burdens are distributed fairly, leaving no community or demographic group disproportionately affected. This principle recognises that historically, vulnerable communities, often marginalised or poor, have borne the brunt of environmental degradation and the negative impacts of traditional energy systems. In the just energy transition, social equity means addressing historical injustices by providing equal opportunities for all communities to participate in and benefit from the shift to cleaner energy. This involves creating policies and initiatives that prioritise the needs of vulnerable or disadvantaged groups, ensuring they have access to the economic opportunities arising from the transition. For instance, in areas heavily reliant on fossil fuel industries, social equity measures might involve retraining programmes for workers, facilitating their transition to new, sustainable employment opportunities. Social equity encompasses the idea that decision-making processes related to the energy transition should be inclusive and involve the voices of all stakeholders, especially those who may be disproportionately affected. By fostering community engagement and ensuring diverse perspectives are considered, the just energy transition seeks to avoid reinforcing existing social inequalities. In essence, social equity in the just energy transition is about building a sustainable future where the benefits of clean energy are shared equitably, and no one is left behind in the pursuit of a healthier and more environmentally friendly world.

Second, environmental justice is a core tenet of the just energy transition, emphasising the fair treatment of all people, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds, in the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental policies. The concept acknowledges that historically marginalised and vulnerable communities have borne a disproportionate burden of environmental hazards and pollution. In the context of the just energy transition, environmental justice seeks to rectify these historical injustices by ensuring that the shift to cleaner energy does not perpetuate or exacerbate existing environmental disparities. A crucial aspect of environmental justice in the just energy transition is the equitable distribution of the benefits and drawbacks associated with the adoption of cleaner energy sources. This means that communities, regardless of their socio-economic status, should have equal access to the positive outcomes of the transition, such as improved air quality and enhanced environmental sustainability. Environmental justice also demands that potential negative impacts, such as job losses or disruptions in communities reliant on traditional energy sources, are mitigated and distributed fairly. The concept of environmental justice underscores the importance of meaningful public participation and engagement in decision-making processes related to the energy transition. It advocates for inclusive practices that empower communities to voice their concerns, offer insights, and actively participate in shaping policies that impact them. Through transparency and accountability, environmental justice aims to prevent the concentration of environmental risks in marginalised communities and ensures that the benefits of a sustainable energy future are shared equitably across society.

Third, labour rights play a crucial role in the just energy transition, which seeks to create a fair and equitable shift towards cleaner energy sources. Central to this concept is the recognition that workers and their communities should not bear the brunt of the transition’s negative impacts. The transition often involves moving away from fossil fuel-dependent industries, and it is imperative that the rights of workers in these industries are safeguarded. Labour rights in the just energy transition encompass ensuring job security, fair wages, and safe working conditions for those affected by the shift. One key aspect of the labour-focused concept in the just energy transition is the call for the creation of sustainable, well-paying jobs that replace those lost in traditional energy sectors. Labour unions play a significant role in advocating for the protection of workers and communities, seeking assurances that the transition does not result in economic hardship. These unions often become champions for the development of comprehensive climate policies and economic plans that prioritise both environmental sustainability and the well-being of workers. But navigating the intricacies of labour rights in the just energy transition is not without challenges. Tensions may arise between different labour unions, each prioritising specific jobs or industries. There can be resistance from business groups that may use labour unions to oppose ambitious climate actions or the transition to cleaner energy. Striking a balance that considers both environmental concerns and economic stability is crucial, requiring collaboration between unions, businesses, and policymakers to ensure a just and equitable transition for the workforce.

Fourth, governance strategies play a pivotal role in the just energy transition, aiming to guide the formulation and implementation of policies that lead to a more sustainable and equitable future. In the context of the transition, governance involves making decisions and establishing frameworks that account for social, economic, and environmental factors. High emissions, poverty, and inequality are significant challenges, emphasising the need for governance strategies that explicitly prioritise equity in governmental policies. One critical principle within the governance aspect of the just energy transition is the clear articulation of equity in government policies. This ensures that as nations strive to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources, the burdens and benefits are shared fairly among different segments of the population.

Besides, the governance principles of the just transition underscore the importance of meeting developmental needs without compromising economic efficiency. This requires strategic planning to strike a balance between economic prosperity and environmental sustainability, particularly as countries move away from fossil fuel-dependent economies. To achieve a successful just transition from a governance perspective, strong governmental support is essential. This involves creating diverse and robust coalitions, establishing dedicated funding streams, and promoting economic diversification. The concept of “energy democracy” is often invoked, emphasising the inclusion of a wide range of stakeholders in decision-making processes to reduce resistance and promote more open and democratic participation. While just transitions may not be universally realised in all democracies, the institutional advantages of democratic regimes are recognised as having the potential to facilitate a more equitable and sustainable energy transition.

Fifth, public perception is a significant and influential factor in the just energy transition, shaping attitudes and responses to the shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy systems. Understanding and studying public opinions provide valuable insights into potential social injustices that may arise during the energy transition. Various studies have explored the relationship between environmental beliefs and attitudes regarding renewable energy sources, revealing that increased environmental concerns are often associated with strong support for a renewable-based energy mix. For instance, the distance between people’s residences and renewable energy installations, such as wind turbines, has been found to impact the level of support for renewable energy. Public perception is particularly crucial for residents in energy-producing areas, where negative attitudes may emerge if there is a perception that the efforts to shift away from fossil fuels could unfairly penalise local industries and host communities. The social dynamics of communities, embedded in factors like place attachment, land use history, and landscape memory, must be carefully considered when evaluating public perception during the just energy transition. Addressing public perception challenges requires effective communication and education strategies to convey the benefits of transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Acknowledging and mitigating concerns, especially in communities directly impacted by the changes, is crucial for fostering a positive public perception. Ultimately, a well-managed public perception can contribute to a smoother and more widely accepted just energy transition, aligning societal attitudes with the goals of environmental sustainability and social equity.

In conclusion, the just energy transition represents a monumental shift from traditional, polluting energy systems to cleaner, more sustainable alternatives. This journey toward a future where energy production does not harm health or the planet emphasises fairness and consideration for all stakeholders, including workers and communities dependent on the old ways. The concept involves envisioning towns powered by renewable sources like the sun, wind, or water, ensuring that the transition creates new, decent-paying jobs in environmentally friendly sectors. It is not just an environmental change but a commitment to a better, healthier world where no community or worker is left behind.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu, holds a Ph.D. in Carbon Capture and Storage and writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

