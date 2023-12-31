In view of the fact that state governments have failed to comply with section 3 of the Education Reforms Act which mandates them to contribute half (50 per cent) of the total cost of projects to be executed in the state as its own commitment in the execution of the projects, we are compelled to call on the UBEC to disburse the fund directly.

In early 2023, the United Nations Children Emergency Fund estimated the total number of out-of-school children in Nigeria to be 20.2 million. The UNICEF report disclosed that one in three children in Nigeria is out of school, totalling 10.2 million at the primary level, and 8.1 million at the junior secondary school level. It said one in every five out-of-school children in the world is in Nigeria. And, over 60 per cent of the country’s illiterate are in the North. The report has confirmed that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

Disturbed by the figure of out-of-school children, we requested the Universal Basic Education Commission to furnish us with information on access to UBEC fund by the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory. In its prompt reply to our letter, the UBEC disclosed that the total unaccessed matching grant from all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory stood at N68,737,873,073. 52 as of 11th December.

In view of the fact that state governments have failed to comply with section 3 of the Education Reforms Act which mandates them to contribute half (50 per cent) of the total cost of projects to be executed in the state as its own commitment in the execution of the projects, we are compelled to call on the UBEC to disburse the fund directly.

This call is in line with the combined effect of sections 12 and 17, which have saddled the Commission with the responsibility to ensure effective implementation, evaluation and monitoring of the Universal Basic Education programme of the Federal Government and help teachers, schools managers and other stakeholders in Basic and Secondary Education institutions in Nigeria to identify areas of deficiencies in achieving curriculum goals and help to remedy these deficiencies.

As a matter of urgency, we call on the Federal Government, State Governments, and the 774 Local Governments to adopt remedial measures to ensure the immediate registration of the 20 million out-of-school children in schools.

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is the Chair, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB).

