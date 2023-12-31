Let Your peace flow in us like a river.

Lord God Almighty, we want to thank you this morning for Your everlasting love.

We want to thank You, Father, that it is You and no one else, who is God.

For our God is love and You love us with an everlasting love.

Lord, we are so grateful that it pleased You to give to us, not another spirit, but Your Holy Spirit, the Most Wonderful Person in the Universe.

Spirit of the living God, You are our most precious diadem.

You are the crowning glory of the manifestation of the love of God in our lives.

You are the confirmation that we are accepted in the beloved.

You are God with us and in us.

You are our hope of glory.

We thank You and we bless You because You are the One inscribing the word of God, not on tables of stone but on the tables of our hearts and minds.

We ask You, precious Holy Spirit, that You give us the grace to bear Your fruit.

We know that by Your fruit in us shall men know that we belong to Jesus.

Therefore, we ask that you give us the heart that will bear your fruit and let your fruit remain in us.

To the praise and glory of Your Name.

Love

O God who has prepared good things for those that love Him, pour into our hearts the Spirit of filial affection; so that loving You in all things and above all things we may obtain Your promises which exceed all desires, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

We profoundly adore You, O Lord our God.

We humbly beseech You to fill our hearts with Your Divine Love – your first and most necessary Fruit – so that we may be enabled to love You, our God, above all things for Your own sake.

May we also love our neighbour for the love of You.

May the precious Fruit of love continue to grow and ripen daily in our hearts till it attains maturity and perfection in your blessed kingdom, where the God of love and the love of God reign forever more. Amen.

Let our love be without dissimulation.

Because we love You, Lord, let us hate evil.

Let us love righteousness and hate wickedness.

Let us not love worthlessness, O Lord.

Let us not love the world and the things of this world.

But let us love You, Lord, passionately and fervently.

Let our love for You be the guiding principle of our lives.

Let us be known, O God, as sons of love.

Let all those who love Your Name rejoice in You.

Let us love you Lord and keep Your commandments.

Joy

Father, we thank You that in Your presence is fullness of joy, and at Your right hand are pleasures for evermore.

We are here this morning, O Lord, to joy and rejoice in You.

Let our joy, O Lord, be full.

Let our joy be fulfilled in ourselves.

Let us ever shout for joy.

Let us rejoice in the Lord always, knowing that while weeping may endure for a night, joy always comes in the morning.

Father, we ask that You and You alone be our exceeding joy.

We rejoice in You this morning with joy inexpressible and full of glory.

Father, the city of our God is beautiful in its loftiness.

It is the joy of the whole earth.

Restore to us this morning, the joy of Your salvation.

Let us draw water with joy from Your well of salvation.

Increase, O God, our joy in the Lord.

Let us come to Zion with singing, with everlasting joy on our heads.

Make us hear joy and gladness once again.

We have sown in tears, O Lord, cause us to reap with joy.

Give us this morning, the joy of the harvest O God.

Make us an eternal excellence, a joy of many generations.

Give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning.

The garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.

That we may be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the Lord.

That the Name of the Lord our God may be glorified.

And we will rebuild the ancient ruins and restore the places long devastated; we will renew the ruined cities that have been devastated for generations.

Peace

Father, the heritage of Your sons is Your peace.

Lord Jesus, on Your departure to the cross, You left us Your peace.

You said:

Peace, I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

Let Your peace permanently banish all fear from our hearts.

Let Your peace flow in us like a river.

Let it flow from the city of God.

Let it flow and remove all worries and concerns from us.

Let us be anxious for nothing for he who has You has nothing to fear.

Yea, though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

we will fear no evil; for You are with us.

Father, we ask this morning that You establish us as sons of peace.

You say: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.”

Enable us to speak Your peace to every situation and circumstance before us.

Let us speak Your peace to every storm and let peace be established.

We are asking specifically for Your peace that surpasses all understanding.

The peace that mounts guard and garrison in our hearts.

The peace that You gift to those whose hearts are stayed on You.

Lord, we speak that peace right now to our homes.

We decree Your peace to our families.

We ask that Your peace be established in our marriages.

Let Your peace descend on this nation Nigeria.

Let it confound those who say we cannot peacefully establish a righteous government.

Let all our enemies be at peace with us.

Longsuffering/Patience

Patience is the Siamese twin brother of faith.

It is through faith and patience that we inherit the promises of God.

The testing of our faith produces patience.

Help us Lord to endure to the end.

Let us not give up or give in at the last minute at the edge of victory.

Your word says those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength.

They shall mount up with wings as eagles.

They shall run and not be weary.

They shall walk and not faint.

Renew our strength, Lord.

Give us the grace to endure hardship as good soldiers of Jesus Christ.

Father those who trust in You, wait for You.

Those who believe in You do not make haste.

Give us the grace to wait for Isaac so we do not end up with Ishmael.

Let our patience and longsuffering come with joy.

Let us be longsuffering with joyfulness and not with grumbling and complaining.

Give us the grace to suffer persecution for the cross of Christ.

Give us the grace to suffer shame for the Name of Christ.

Give us the grace to suffer reproach because we trust in the living God.

CONTINUED

