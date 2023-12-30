As we indulged in extravagantly priced bottles of champagne, I was enveloped in a contemplative moment echoing the moral depth of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Beyond literary comparisons, this encounter sparked a deep resolve in me to promote a Dickensian Christmas in my social circle — not one defined by opulence but by a genuine display of compassion and thoughtful consideration for the less fortunate.

In a rare departure from the familiar warmth of celebrating Christmas surrounded by my wife and kids, I found myself immersed in the vibrant chaos of Lagos, Nigeria – a sprawling mega-city pulsating with life. This also marked my initial experience observing the most significant Christian holiday in a place where contrasts between affluence and destitution create a compelling narrative.

My journey to Lagos commenced in mid-December, fueled by the anticipation of a public presentation for our book, Dis Life No Balace, a collaborative endeavour involving myself and two erudite professors: Farooq Kperogi and Moses Ochonu. Subsequent to the successful event, my stay extended as I attended to various matters.

Navigating Lagos, one is immediately confronted by its notorious traffic, a force so formidable that survival becomes an achievement in itself. Yet, within this metropolis lies an allure for those who revel in the excitement of adventure and nightlife. However, the caveat is clear: to partake in the glamour of Las Gidis, one must be a financial heavyweight. Wealth alone is insufficient; a willingness to part with substantial sums, paying tenfold for any commodity, becomes the ticket to this exclusive playground. This reality, for someone accustomed to reveling in $200 worth of merriment, proved to be a stark contrast.

Lagos, with its dichotomies, further unfolds as a city of staggering contradictions. The church-rat poor inhabit shanty towns like Ajegunle and Makoko, juxtaposed against the uber-wealthy residing in opulent mansions that embellish the landscapes of Ikoyi and Banana Island. In a city boasting a population surpassing 15 million, the coexistence of poverty and opulence paints a vivid tableau.

In Nigeria, there seems to exist a conspicuous proclivity for flamboyant displays of affluence, seemingly driven by an incessant urge to keep up with the Joneses. The readiness to expend $1,500 on a beverage, when its equivalent can be procured elsewhere at a significantly lesser cost, appears akin to an extravagant admission fee into a phantom echelon of exclusivity. It is disconcerting how our cultural landscape often portrays modesty as if it were a debilitating affliction.

Adding to this observation, I couldn’t help but notice that many of the high-end establishments we frequented are owned by Lebanese entrepreneurs, who, with a contented smile, reap the rewards and eventually return to their home country. This scenario catalyses inquiries into the intricate dynamics of ownership and wealth distribution, thereby necessitating a profound reevaluation of our societal values and priorities.

Beyond literary comparisons, this encounter sparked a deep resolve in me to promote a Dickensian Christmas in my social circle — not one defined by opulence but by a genuine display of compassion and thoughtful consideration for the less fortunate. Published in 1843, the novella A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens – the English novelist and social critic, who created some of the world's best-known fictional characters – has become one of his most famous and enduring works. The story is a timeless classic, particularly associated with the Christmas season.

The narrative follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly and cold-hearted old man who despises Christmas and everything associated with it. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him of the consequences of his greedy and selfish ways. Marley tells Scrooge that he will share the same fate unless he changes his behaviour.

Throughout the night, Scrooge is visited by three spirits: the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (also known as the Ghost of Christmas Future). These spirits take Scrooge on a journey through time, showing him scenes from his own past, the current state of Christmas celebrations around him, and a glimpse into a possible dark future.

As Scrooge witnesses these visions, he experiences a profound transformation. He sees the impact of his actions on his own life and the lives of those around him. The narrative culminates in Scrooge’s redemption as he embraces the true spirit of Christmas, becomes compassionate and generous, and seeks to make amends for his past behaviour.

A Christmas Carol explores several enduring themes, including the consequences of greed and selfishness, the power of redemption and change, and the importance of compassion and generosity. Dickens uses the character of Scrooge to criticise societal injustices and advocate for a more compassionate approach to life, particularly during the holiday season.

The novella underscores the importance of empathy and social responsibility. Through characters like Bob Cratchit, the underpaid and overworked clerk, and Tiny Tim, his ailing son, Dickens draws attention to the harsh realities faced by the less fortunate during a time when societal disparities were glaring. The story challenges readers to reflect on their own attitudes toward wealth, generosity, and the well-being of others.

At its core, A Christmas Carol serves as a inciting critique of societal ills and the consequences of unchecked greed. Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly protagonist, personifies the embodiment of avarice and indifference to the plight of others. Dickens crafts a vivid portrayal of the consequences of such a callous existence, taking Scrooge on a supernatural journey through past, present, and future Christmases.

One of the central themes is the redemptive power of change. Scrooge’s transformation from a miserly, cold-hearted individual to a benevolent and compassionate soul exemplifies the potential for personal growth and moral redemption. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come serve as catalysts for this metamorphosis, guiding Scrooge through poignant moments in his life and illuminating the impact of his actions on both himself and those around him.

Moreover, Dickens skillfully employs symbolism and allegory throughout the narrative. The chains worn by the ghostly figure of Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s former business partner, serve as a metaphor for the burdens created by a life consumed by material pursuits. This haunting imagery reinforces the cautionary message against the spiritual impoverishment that results from neglecting one’s duty to humanity.

A Christmas Carol transcends temporal boundaries, earning its status as a classic not solely for its evocative portrayal of Victorian England but for its enduring themes that resonate profoundly with the human experience. Dickens’ nuanced exploration of compassion, redemption, and the latent potential for positive metamorphosis serves as an enduring reminder of the authentic spirit of Christmas — one that extends well beyond ornate decorations and transient seasonal merriment.

In all, Nigeria proved to be an unequivocally gratifying experience. Our populace, distinguished by an exceptional vitality, remains undeterred by the formidable challenges posed by social, political, and economic landscapes. Yet, following a dynamic three-week immersion, accentuated by a trifling encounter with the ubiquitous common cold virus, I found myself decidedly prepared to bid adieu — k’emesia, ban kwana, O dabọ!

Osmund Agbo is the author of Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance.

