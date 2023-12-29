If this piece is highlighting and praising the sublime significance of Philosophy, it is because we hold the truth of that significance to be self-evident, while the attached lamentation is because both Philosophy and philosophers are no longer walking the hall of fame. Philosophers now only find relevance in teaching, except a few who forage into some other areas, selling their talents and efforts at self-development.

In the beginning, the frightening awareness of what has recently become of philosophy and by extension philosophers brought a lot of anguish and irritation. It was frightening because of the colossal consequences that have resulted from what I had long considered and accepted as a scandalous case of inexcusable omission, specifically on the part of the university regulatory authority in Nigeria, the Nigeria University Commission. And, irritation because of the disappointment that those who were assumed to know really did not know and if perchance they did, they misunderstood rather sadly what it means to keep up with the modern trend. I am talking about Philosophy and what has become of it as a discipline.

From my experience back home in Nigeria and now in the United Kingdom, from universities that I have visited and had some interactions with, from feedbacks received and from my sometimes one-on-one engagements with deans of Faculties of Arts in some of these universities, Philosophy, I’m afraid, is singing its nunc dimittis. Philosophers may continue to beat their chests, historically true as it is, that philosophy is the mother of all disciplines, but the reality that we are confronted with is a tragic case of matricide. Academic traditions may have had the entrenched practice for centuries that no matter the discipline of study for a doctorate, at the end of such study, the certificate issued will read Ph.D.: Doctor of Philosophy. For us philosophers, it is special honours to be served with a certificate reading Doctor of Philosophy in Philosophy. But all now seems a romantic history with what is left of Philosophy bearing the sorry signs of anachronism, as the echo of sombre nunc dimittis runs on.

The nunc dimittis, which is also known as the Canticle of Simeon, is a happy glorious song that one will find in the second chapter of the gospel of Luke, verses 29 through 32 saying, “now let depart,” a song seeking permission to leave rendered by old man Simeon who has long been awaiting the arrival of Jesus the Messiah and having now just witnessed his presentation in the temple, he prayed to be excused to depart to die. By extension, while on the one hand, Philosophy, with centuries of its existence as a discipline, is celebrated, the time has perhaps come specifically in Third World countries to witness its inglorious descent into insignificance by default as a worthy and lofty course of study to pursue and as a profession to live on. In some academic clime, it is simply dead or non-existent, while in others there are talks of applied philosophy, where it is possible to find one or two philosophers in the Faculty of Arts being called upon to service in some other disciplines such as Literature, Theatre Arts, History, Psychology, Physiology, Political Science, Medicine, Law and Religious Studies. Alas, Philosophy, the mother of all disciplines, is now not only without a home but it is making rounds begging for a tiny stool to briefly sit on in the home of its babies, for a cup of tea.

In my country, Nigeria, you will still find Philosophy departments in first generation and some state universities and Catholic universities but not in the private universities and most certainly not in other faith-based universities that, ab initio, harbour age old groundless fears of the discipline and those who teach it, that all they do is argue against God’s existence and with great relish willingly throw religion under the bus by questioning everything and caring less about the groundswell charge of obscurantism frequently levelled against them. Parents will not hear of their ward choosing Philosophy as a course of study, and where such hot debates are settled, there is always the urgent question of its relevance, and what to do with the certificate after graduation. All thoughts or talks of postgraduate studies in Philosophy get buried. In Europe, the story is slightly the same, with older generations and catholic universities offering Philosophy and second and third generation universities dropping Philosophy because students’ enrolment is dropping. Guess it is right to say that both Philosophy and philosophers have become endangered species.

In what may be classified as a clear sign of poor understanding of what Philosophy is all about and why rightly it is considered the foundation of all disciplines in universities, including universities of technology, medicine, agriculture; colleges of education and even polytechnics, it took some years of kicking philosophy around like a ragged football by the Nigerian Universities Commission, as it debated where to slot it in, alongside logic in the general studies curriculum and why. If we may excuse the sin in the National Assembly because of the composition of some of its members and their pedigrees or the sin of the Presidency in setting up ethical oriented commissions, including ICPC, EFCC, FIUF and directorates like the DSS, without a single philosopher in the mix, certainly we will hesitate and excuse its luxury to the apex regulatory body of universities.

As we speak, universities are being given operating licenses approved by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without finding Philosophy on their menu. It certainly did not matter nor is it considered abnormal that Philosophy was missing. It is pertinent to note that in some old universities in Europe, whatever the course of study, all undergraduate students must pass through Philosophy and enjoy Philosophy to pass through them as a policy. Why? Because, first, as long as every discipline is made up of concepts, those concepts would both, either at the beginning or during the course of teaching, need some breaking down, to nail down and make their meanings explicit, for proper understanding and for knowledge. Besides, Philosophy, by tradition, best settles grey areas of ethics and morals that are found in some disciplines. A course in Economics or Banking and Finance without a critical course in business ethics and moral philosophy, for example, only leaves the gate wide open for unscrupulous elements to abuse their offices, engage with their expertise in numbers in fraudulent acts without remorse, thereby trivialising matters of trust and confidentiality. And neither would a course in Journalism without Logic and Critical Thinking to guard against libel cases be good enough. All of medicine, by word, deed and action, was traditionally hosted by theurgy and philosophy before Hippocrates, the father of medicine, broke away with his new school. Other disciplines quickly followed, including Mathematics, Law, Physics, Astronomy, Religion, Geography, Psychiatry and Psychology, to mention a few.

At some of our conferences, we treated the theme of corruptio,n which has become endemic and we came up with communique which was passed on to appropriate sectors of government for necessary action but got little result. It took a delegation of philosophers to NUC, some years ago, to dialogue with its headship on the merit and possibility of teaching moral philosophy and logic from the primary school level – an initiative which I am currently involved with in the United Kingdom, to provide a strong foundation for character formation and grow the attitude of critical thinking. It was believed that this process will not only justifiably make Philosophy very relevant and worthy of its status but it will improve the status and mental disposition of the citizenry. A degree course in Education, without good grounding in Philosophy, is a none starter, so too is a course in Religion, when one contemplates the need to separate faith and belief from reason, which x-ray’s the horrors of fundamentalism, fanaticism, terrorism and hate ideologies in the name of religions. It was a privilege that I enjoyed when I was invited to teach Peace and Conflict Resolution at the Directorate of Peace Studies, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, and got commendation from both teachers and students for the freshness that I brought to the discourse. The same was the case when I was invited to teach Logic and Critical Thinking in the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, for over a decade and at the North American University in Cotonou ,to Law undergraduates.

Yet, philosophy, when viewed as a study, has its unquestionable strength, first as an influencer of thoughts and great mobiliser of social movements. The history of the world will not be as rich today without philosophers advising on the shapes of government forming and reshaping policies, growing ideologies, advising political leaders, leading revolts when necessary and pushing the frontier of human development. The advocacy, of course, has always been for the philosopher-king as the best alternative for a sane society against today’s throw ups, where mediocrity, ignorance and poor pedigree define elements that offer themselves for leadership. These are individuals who are incapable of casting any vision or mission, let alone defining any ideology, with matching developmental manifesto, which come up as favourites. Interestingly, they still win elections.

Philosophy, viewed secondly as a human disposition, draws a bold line between us as rational thinking human beings and brutes, because of our human brain, which allows us not only to think but also reason; but elephants do not. Our consciousness is the prime source of our ability to deliberate and choose willingly, correctly or incorrectly, thereby allowing us to understand the process that attends such choices and accept their consequences. Being able to think rationally helps us to stir our lives in the direction we desire in the direction of purpose, even when in the end we come to the painful disappointing conclusion that human enterprise is itself absurd.

If this piece is highlighting and praising the sublime significance of Philosophy, it is because we hold the truth of that significance to be self-evident, while the attached lamentation is because both Philosophy and philosophers are no longer walking the hall of fame. Philosophers now only find relevance in teaching, except a few who forage into some other areas, selling their talents and efforts at self-development. With modesty, I have been privileged as a philosopher to be a banker and worked in the three arms of the media – radio, television and the newspaper. Universities shun Philosophy as a course of first choice may be because they no longer see its merits when compared to cash winning prestige courses such as Information Technology, Law, Medicine and Engineering, with their allied subsidiaries.

Recently, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the dark consequences of over embracing science and technology and over celebrating artificial intelligence, noting that such consequences are best compared to those suffered by the world during COVID-19 pandemic. The downside of the glorification of AI beyond the development of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, the prospect of mutual annihilation, are feasible outcomes, in addition to negative impacts on the worlds of finance, peace and security, cybercrimes and education. Our world is essentially human but when its human character is traded for robots without minds, regardless of the latter’s delivery on development in the different sectors of human endeavour, we may perhaps be trading off humanity and most probably humming its nunc dimittis.

Or again maybe as far as Philosophy is concerned and as its teachers, we should simply throw up our hands in resignation and for less continue with our intellectual masturbation, as we debate many issues of philosophical interests as we commonly do, essentially going nowhere. The new world with its structures and tendencies keeps failing to understand what Philosophy stands for and what it can offer and it would seem it does not care. As for us then who continue to teach students who will rather settle for courses obviously relevant for their flourishing and survival against a life that is brief, perhaps our days are fatally numbered.

Wale Olajide, a professor of Philosophy, writes from Northampton, United Kingdom. Email: ashaolu52@yahoo.co.uk

