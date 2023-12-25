With the gaps from previous budget cycles and commentaries that have followed the presentation of the 2024 budget…the National Assembly must rise to the call for an equitable legislature that puts national interest and citizens first for efficient budget implementation. In the face of a multidimensionally poor population of 133 million as of 2022, which is likely to have increased following the fuel subsidy removal, a legislative agenda towards drastically alleviating the pains of the people must be on the front burner.

The forerunners of democracy as a system of government must have deliberately brought on board the concept of separation of powers to ensure checks and balances in government administration, among other considerations. So, across Nigeria’s three tiers of government, the legislative arm has its role defined, especially at the federal and state levels. At the federal level, the National Assembly (comprising 109 Senators and 360 House of Representative members) sits atop the legislative framework. At the same time, Houses of Assembly and councilors are the state government and local government legislative arm, respectively.

Much has been said about the primary role of the legislature in steering the governance framework in a way that benefits citizens. The federal and state legislatures pass annual budgets, make laws, represent their constituents, give consent to high-level appointments and provide oversight functions over the executive arm to ensure the delivery of projects whose monies have been approved. It then places a huge responsibility on legislators as active policy formulators and for delivering the dividends of governance to citizens.

It is, therefore, unacceptable that the National Assembly as an arm of government is not doing well in driving accountability and transparency in government, because the maxim “he who seeks equity must do equity” puts things in context. How will the legislative arm of a government see to the effective delivery of a country’s annual budget when its own budget is not publicly available for scrutiny? How are policies like Nigeria’s yearly budget implemented for the benefit of citizens when there is little or nothing to show in terms of fiscal discipline by those who should play that role? Not only has the National Assembly’s budget climbed up steadily over the years (from N115 billion in 2016 to N228 billion in 2023 and N197.93 billion proposed for the 2024 budget), but there has been zero transparency and accountability on how it spends the statutory transfer.

Receiving and spending over a trillion naira under the past administration in eight years, without a detailed budget breakdown (except in 2017), is a disregard of the citizens that the legislators claim to represent. The 2017 budget breakdown happened due to massive advocacy led by civic organisations like EiENigeria and BudgIT, which started in 2013, and it revealed that the National Assembly’s budget is over-bloated. In the face of the current economic realities being experienced by citizens, perhaps now is the time to re-open the conversation on whether there is a need for the bi-cameral legislature being run at the federal level and the sheer size of the cost to keep the system running at the expense of taxpayers. The official salaries and allowances of the legislators gulp N11.7 billion annually. Infact, 19 states in Nigeria had lower budgets than the National Assembly in 2023, and a state like Bauchi, having the least budget and with an 8.3 million population, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), approved a N127.67 billion budget to provide education, health and other infrastructure for citizens.

With the gaps from previous budget cycles and commentaries that have followed the presentation of the 2024 budget (including a robust analysis by Premium Times), the National Assembly must rise to the call for an equitable legislature that puts national interest and citizens first for efficient budget implementation. In the face of a multidimensionally poor population of 133 million as of 2022, which is likely to have increased following the fuel subsidy removal, a legislative agenda towards drastically alleviating the pains of the people must be on the front burner. A quick look at the budget of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (FMHPA) that oversees the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the Federal Government leaves some questions needing answers. For example, the line item ERGP22207973 for the supply of sports equipment and sports kits of N48.9 million seems to be outside the ministry’s mandate. Also, one wonders why there is a consultancy on renewed hope poverty management strategy (ERGP22208295) of N6.2 million budgeted when the National Social Protection Policy (NSSP) should already cover this. While it is not clear what the N10 billion budgeted as intervention fund (ERGP22213023) is meant to do, there also seems to be a duplication for the construction (ERGP22208183) and creation (ERGP22208209) of humanitarian hubs in the ministry’s budget.

Federal legislators have a constituency project framework that has been perennially abused. In the 2024 budget proposal, the FMHPA has a line item called “constituency/zonal intervention projects” at N55.7 million. Legislators should be able to set an agenda with the ministry to integrate some other line items, such as creating humanitarian hubs and empowerment programmes for one million rural women in the 774 local government areas and providing one billion cooked meals, to mention just a few. If adequately planned, these interventions under the NSIP, especially with states having the highest Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), can target three indicators: food security, nutrition and cooking fuel, which accounts for a 30 per cent contribution to the MPI.

For instance, a food bank system per senatorial district, a soup kitchen per constituency and an effective national clean cooking initiative in collaboration with members of the National Assembly to improve nutrition and reduce hunger among the most vulnerable, can be developed. Issuing food vouchers to household members outside the basic education bracket (16 years to 20 years) on an improved National Social Register (NSR) and food bank vouchers to household members (21 years and above) on the NSR can be looked into, provided the NSR is integrated into a robust national identity database and a harmonised tax system. It is also where the botched national census comes in handy because it is difficult to plan adequately for what is not quantifiable.

Putting citizens at the centre of governance should not be to win elections, and in oiling the wheels of transparency and accountability within the governance system, the legislature has a crucial role that it must play efficiently. As a matter of national importance, the widening prevalent inequalities, especially in access to quality healthcare, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, food and nutrition and economic opportunities, must be taken head-on.

Adeolu Adekola, a Policy and Development Analyst working on accountability in governance, civic engagement and investigative journalism, is the Project Manager of Open Climate Reporting Initiative (OCRI) at the Centre for Investigative Journalism, London.

