As we approach the new year, it is hard not to feel deep sympathy for the Tinubu government. There is unmistakable evidence that it may have underestimated the nature of the consequences to the economy of the benighted governance of its predecessor. A large public debt has left public finances straitened. And dodgy external reserve balances continue to put pressure on the naira’s exchange rate. The resulting pressure on prices across the economy suggests that the government may have scored a few own goals in the process. Reforms to prices in the downstream oil and gas and foreign exchange markets remain desirable on their own. But failure to anticipate the direction and speed of price responses and to remove rigidities in the respective markets, which underscored the initial arguments for government subsidy suggest that the government may have overestimated its capacity to fix the economy.

All is not lost. The array of tools available to government to fix the economy remains impressive. However, as with the increasingly urgent need for the central bank to meaningfully raise its benchmark interest rate as part of its fight against inflation, they all do invite significant trade-offs. Inflation may slow as retail financial market rates rise. But so will the cost of government borrowing, especially the outrageous amounts that the central bank lent the former administration and still continues to lend the incumbent. It takes a while for higher cost of funds to feed into lower price increases. And over this period, eighteen months, at least, an indigent government will need to find ways to cover its deficit.

The more interesting of the trade-offs that the Tinubu government will have to make in the new year is the one around the need for government to increase taxes in order to stanch the haemorrhage of red ink in its accounts. Now, every kobo that the Federal Government takes from you and I as tax is money that we both cannot spend any longer. Ideally, then this sets a moral basis for such transfers. In other words, we ought not to transfer resources from any sector of the economy to another, except the latter sector is proven to be more efficient than the other. This requirement is the flipside of the concept of subsidiarity — the idea “that social and political issues should be dealt with at the most immediate or local level that is consistent with their resolution.”

The conversation around increasing taxes flounders between both these ideas. Measured by the expenditure of domestic economic actors, Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) comprises consumer spending; business investment; government spending; and the difference between exports and imports. Of these four components, consumer spending currently accounts for about two-thirds of GDP.

Technically, if the Tinubu government wanted to grow domestic output, it should put more money in the pockets of the people — through access to better healthcare, improved education outcomes, and more opportunities for work — and not take out of the people’s pockets. Yet, government has functions. Especially those that the private sector will not naturally take up. For every unit of a widget produced in the country, the manufacturer knows its costs and profit margin.

Not so for every student who graduates. The cost of producing each graduate is clear. But the gain from each is social. Highest at the primary level and tapering off through graduate school. This is one reason the private sector did not do education well enough. Along with healthcare provision, these are known as social goods — their consumption benefits the largest number of people in the largest feasible way.

By definition, government clearly has an incentive to produce these. Indeed, government is likelier to produce them optimally. As with the provision of security — police and the armed forces, too.

From here, it is but a short distance to concluding that government should take money out of the people’s pockets as tax for only those things that government can produce more efficiently.

Uddin Ifeanyi, journalist manqué and retired civil servant, can be reached @IfeanyiUddin.

